Woodside’s 2050 aide-memoire: fake ‘net-zero’ is another scam for the political classes

At Election 2025, Peter Dutton kicked the own-goal of nuclear-net-zero. Reappointed Albanese Labor climate-Svengali Chris Bowen still spruiks 43% emissions reduction towards net-zero. It's far-fetched.

This isolated south-seas continent with massive natural-resources ought to have world-cheap energy prices, affordable housing, world-low population pressures. It amuses the political classes, to inflict the opposite.

Net-zero Labor (not Liberals) is the culture warrior

Recent woke-critiques by UK Eric Kaufmann and US sociologist Musa al-Gharbi are notable. Pity the latter's Australian book-tour sidesteps elite-Canberra. He illustrates the "diversity, equity, inclusion" (DEI) attitudes that (mis)guide priorities of "symbolic capitalists" or top 20%. Whose groupthink dismisses disfavoured facts as "misinformation".

These same DEI pieties distort (racialise) population commonsense, degrade (defer) environmental protections, culminating in the ego-trip of "net-zero" emissions. This I call climate-woke.

As Kaufmann and al-Gharbi concur, wealthy nations are kinder nowadays for (say) women, black, trans. Great news, but Donald Trump beat DEI candidate Kamala Harris, unwise replacement for enfeebled Biden.

Over recent years, tariff-wars aren't normal-Republican. "Normal" is US pronatalism - Trump defunding family planning in developing nations. UN long since walked back active family-planning, pro "climate-action" for "net-zero". Depicting eight billion (adding 80-90 million annually) earthlings as a diversity celebration not environmental bomb. Lecturing timid Australia on climate refugees.

Topping the developed-world, our 46% since 2000 population-growth feeds high greenhouse-emissions and perennial housing crisis. The generous incomes of our top 20% stakeholders tutor them otherwise.

Imagining net-zero Future Made in Australia (FMIA), Labor's surged energy bills and derailed real incomes. Emulating Rudd Labor's 24-month immigration tally by an incredible 70% (topping 980,000) has triggered high rental distress and homelessness.

Virtually unchallenged, Treasurer/Treasury rebadges this onslaught as budget repair, inflation fighting, million jobs, wages growing. State-ABC and left-media agree, hailing a careful reformer buttressing social cohesion.

Though the non-elite wants low migration, Albanese spins open-borders net-zero as progressive patriotism. He – more than floundering Liberal/National Coalition – is the tireless culture-warrior.His Treasury ideologues have mapped annual 410,000 population growth (at least 300,000 immigration) through 2035. Aligning with Greens and top 20%, to institutionalise world-level housing unaffordability.

At 2019/2022/2025 elections, losing PM-candidate failed to "appease" Chinese electorates. With Coalition support even, and commentariat not interested, Labor's reverse-racist Modi deals privilege Indian qualifications/migrants to boost Labor vote in Sydney, Melbourne migrant-suburbs. "Patriot" Albanese suits Modi and Xi.