Memo to Coalition: take heed of Trump

The smear of March for Australia and sacking of Jacinta Price represent new lows for Australian "democracy".

Vindictive Albanese Labor savaged the March, both before and after. Fellow-marchers and I are (takes deep breath) vile, un-Australian, ethnocentric, fascistic, far right, mansplaining, white supremacist, hate filled, racists. Good to know.

Not content with these slurs, government and allies found a new gutter of their liking.

That's right, folks. Those who oppose mega migration – up to three-quarters of the electorate – are probably at best neo nazi dupes. Instead of Hitler allusions losing the argument, on this occasion dear Adolf's deemed to win it.

Albanese has form, gladly allowing the anti-Voice majority to be defamed as racists. In what other wealthy or "democratic" nation, does the leader and governing party openly defile their own people as lowlifes? I've just been back to Japan again, where that kind of frontal abuse isn't really a thing.

After the March, Liberal front-bencher Price has weighed in with the bleeding obvious . Albanese Labor is prioritising Indian migrants, to bolster its own vote.

This shouldn't be controversial. Albanese has signed unorthodox agreements with his "Boss Modi", giving India's shaky qualifications and teeming student-migrants, an unprecedented inside-run. In both Sydney and Melbourne, pro-Labor "Indian electorates" are being formed or stacked .

Like it or not, sectarian India is now Australia's No 1 preferred partner, for endless overpopulation. More Albanese "social cohesion" than ever before - not. As our Hindus "cohesively" duke it out with our Muslims.

Nevertheless, Price was forced out. Ostensibly, for refusing to pledge to leader Sussan Ley. In effect, for "hurting" our extra-virtuous Indian community.

Even at the back of the class, Ley's made it a bit obvious. Her progressive-apologist ticket is ineffectual. A Hastie-Price team or similar, might at least offer a glimmer.

You might whinge, they're not all-time talents. When chancers like Albanese and Julia Gillard can get written up as big national reformers, the bar's not high.

"Neo nazi" March for Australia

Just to recap, the bipartisan elite that inflicts mega-migration upon disenfranchised voters is almost a closed system, one of mutual reinforcement and gratification.