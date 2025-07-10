Marches for Australia are becoming the only 'opposition' to unpopular mass-migration

In Australia, the distinction between "left" and "right" wing is less and less useful. It's theatre. The more useful distinction is top 1-20% versus the rest. Cushioned by Australia's iron/coal/gas/gold bonanza, they gaze at themselves, govern for themselves.

Since May Election, I refer tongue-in-cheek to a uni-party or "Sussan Albanese" government. They're not serious about tackling: productivity woes, manufacturing trainwreck, stagnating wages and welfare, rental/housing crisis, expensive energy.

Instead, voters likely get six more fun-filled years of: expensive "renewable" energy, severely unaffordable housing, unyielding population pressure, government and non-market jobs, hyper real-estate speculation, and our fake-net-zero "superpower".

Advertisement



The August March

From the top 20% perspective, the problem isn't Albanese's nearly 1.4 million first-term immigration, thrashing Rudd by near 80%.

Near 10% of the population is on "temporary" visas, including nearly a million on "student" visas, 400,000 on "bridging" visas. This punishes the locals, but Albanese calls it progressive patriotism and strong borders.

No, the "problem" was voters themselves, who've consistently rejected this onslaught, in polls during and since COVID. Egged on by government ministers, biased media reminded itself voters were "racist", undoubtedly "neo nazis" were driving August's March.

For Sussan A the "solution" is simple. Just take mass-migration and net-zero - the two key questions for our democracy – out of the political contest.

Liberals Andrew Hastie and Jacinta Price almost appear to side with voters not Labor. So, the uni-party lines up against them. Piling on is the previous Liberal leader, who offered voters "nuclear" net-zero, gas-reservation, and 180,000 net-migration.

Remains to be seen, if Hastie's really committed to low migration. In this report, he too regards a quarter-million as "normal" or average.

Advertisement



The historical average of 80,000? Sorry, voters, never happened. Want a pause, of zero net-migration? Out of the question, don't you want a lifetime mortgage of your own?

The first Albanese term induced an industrial scale of immigration/climate lies hitherto unknown in Australian politics. Particularly from Albanese, Treasurer Chalmers, Climate Minister Bowen, and Home Affairs [now Housing] Minister O'Neil.

With Ley Liberals neutered, it gets worse, the partisan Chief Statistician now joining in.