Dear migrants, let’s reclaim the flag as a symbol of unity Mayor Cotter, standing in front of an Australian flag, gave an impassioned speech about what it meant to be Australian and why we must engage in public life. Society - Saeed Khan -



Ignored ironies: women, protest and Donald Trump These are hippies turned conservative protectors of the status quo, doves genetically modified to be hawks in Hillary Clinton's laboratory of politics. International - Binoy Kampmark -



Gordon Gekko's garden Today I went down to get a lettuce from the box my partner and I had been tending, and its entire contents had gone. Economics - John Wright -



Notes on Trump So the result in two years could be that the US has shifted from a two party system in which both parties support globalism to a two party system in which both parties oppose globalism. International - Arthur Dent -



Brexit demands leadership, not just management If Britain's domestic politicos are to navigate the choppy waters of Brexit, they will need to shape negotiation positions that are inclusive in tone and intent, while not vague in terms of strategic goals. International - Mal Fletcher -



The shortcomings of the International Conference for Peace Of main concern to the conferees was Trump's campaign promise to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. International - Alon Ben-Meir -



Removing the right to protect our children The regulation that forces you to ask for permission to protect your child, and then makes you wait for that permission to be granted. Education - Bekah Bel -



A good news story about Australia’s past So much of our media news is dire that I thought it would be good to start the year with a story of virtue and prosperity. Science & Technology - Don Aitkin -



Pathological terror: health fears ahead of Trump's inauguration Illness, fear, bodily pathologies feed into the language of the protest; placards waved with a stunned air of foreboding anticipating the assault on the Obama administration's healthcare efforts. International - Binoy Kampmark -



Undersold selling In typical Aussie style they take the piss out of just about everyone and every social custom, yet blend it within a culture of unity and acceptance. Media - Ian Nance -



Trump not that bad Trump's rise recognises the superiority of power over international law and the advantages of being proactive rather than reactive. International - Peter Coates -



Oil prices running out of reasons to rally Oil output is up roughly 300,000 bpd from summer lows, with more supply expected to come online in the months ahead as drilling picks up pace. Economics - Nicholas Cunningham -



An America after Trump We may conclude that this is the final verdict on the American Experiment; that the philosophies that founded the nation have come home to roost. International - Peter Sellick -



Meryl and her streeple Why does she feel the need to turn the Golden Globes into her own political monologue? International - Louis O'Neill -



Trump: 'Close the open hand out of love' Do not give Netanyahu what he wants. If you do, you will rob the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians of everything they aspire for. International - Alon Ben-Meir -



Dismay over democracy: alternative policies for 2017 It requires a reversal of the market-oriented convention that tinkering with an economy must precede efforts to build a just society: economy first, society later. Society - Stuart Rees -



Warped welfare wailing The concept of basic income is not really original. Finland is giving it a trial run in one of its regions and Scotland will do so this year in two of its counties. Economics - Everald Compton -



Byron nightmare Byron is not a 'green shire'. Money, greed and a complete inability of council to protect the natural assets and the beauty of this place will ensure its ultimate destruction. Environment - Sue Arnold -



A generation of offended snowflakes 'There is a real danger political correctness is getting out of control. We need to understand the world as it was and not to rewrite history as some might like it to have been.' Education - Bill Muehlenberg -



Euthanasia and assisted suicide laws - no one is ever satisfied When we cross that clear bright line drawn and held in the one place for millenia, we do not simply crossover for the supposed few. If we cross for some, we cross for all. Law & Liberties - Paul Russell -



Security Council Resolution 2334 violates UN Charter The Security Council needs to ensure that this time round the Mandate and article 80 are put centre stage before the ICJ. International - David Singer -



Cities of sickness: pollution, dementia and the modern condition Health becomes a casualty, giving medical researchers and doctors their cue to seek more grant money and study this grand narrative of self-inflicted human decline. Health - Binoy Kampmark -



Ensuring the success of the French initiative Netanyahu feels confident that as president, Trump will restore the US' traditional support of Israel's position and provide it with political cover. International - Alon Ben-Meir -



Intent as the enemy of truth When all 1,655 maximum temperature series for Australia are simply combined, and truncated to begin in 1910 the hottest years are 1980, 1914, 1919, 1915 and 1940. Environment - Jennifer Marohasy -



Good debt, bad debt This year the Government is increasing its gross debt by more than $80 billion. At least $25 billion of this is unmistakeably ‘bad debt’. Economics - David Leyonhjelm -



Two resolutions for the whole year We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves. Environment - Valerie Yule -



Five New Year's resolutions to get workplace relations back on track With potentially only two years left before a Shorten Labor Government takes the reigns a healthy dose of New Year's introspection could not come too soon. Economics - John Slater -



Truthiness and factiness If ‘truthiness’ is a gut feeling of truth whatever the facts, then ‘factiness’ is using actual facts to paint a misleading truth. Political Philosophy - Don Aitkin -



Australia Day 2017 It is unfortunate that, when reasonable Australians strive to unite us all as a nation, there still persists an objection to celebrating January the 26th as Australia Day. Political Philosophy - Bob Ryan -



Three shrewd options for climate change The first of the shrewd options is to withdraw from the Paris agreement and abandon the pledge to force Australian emissions in 2030 to be 26 to 28 per cent lower than emissions in 2005. Environment - David Leyonhjelm -



Undermining terror: the Moroccan plan to promote moderation Also, simply replacing one interpretation of religion with another via the authority of the imam and the Moroccan king is problematic. International - Shane Satterley -



Boxing Day trade restrictions a blast from the past For retail's scores of part time and casual employees, longer opening hours often mean being able to work shifts that suit them best. This is especially true for school and tertiary students. Economics - John Slater -



The deep mystery of consciousness There is an infinite qualitative difference between physical processes that are subject to physical laws and hence cannot transcend those laws and a conscious being who can be self-aware and act with intention. Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick -



Here’s why non-government schools work better The debate needs to shift from throwing more money after bad, a la Gonski, to identifying the most cost-effective way to use ­resources to raise standards. Education - Kevin Donnelly -



China is in for the long haul They claimed Duterte would attempt to play the major powers off against one another and that he was looking for other states in the region to do likewise. International - Bruce Haigh -



Gender representation in film If award nominations were entirely proportionate to the number of female film-makers (16%) then instead of receiving 2/28 nominations, female directors would receive 4 or 5. The Arts - Tim O'Hare -



Why we need a 'conservative spring' There is a real danger here, just like Uber disrupted the taxi industry, that reactionary parties will displace the traditional conservative movement. Political Philosophy - Dominic Perrottet -



People are funny cattle Since NAPLAN destroys elements of cognitive behaviour in children, parents should actually give permission for their children to take the tests. Education - Phil Cullen -



John Lang-like Shorten is betraying the workers Labor has reverted to the dark days of Jack Lang. Early in 1931, in the depths of the Depression, Lang, the Labor premier of NSW, wanted to default on government borrowings. Economics - Gary Johns -



Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone. International - Bashir Goth -



Building homes, building hope Of the thirty two houses in the village only six remained. Other parts of Fiji were not so lucky, but Nailawa, despite losing almost everything, had lost no one. International - Adrian Arndt



On regulating banking and financial services ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice. Economics - Max Atkinson -



Super way to buy home Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit. Economics - Graham Young -

