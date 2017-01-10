Intent as the enemy of truth When all 1,655 maximum temperature series for Australia are simply combined, and truncated to begin in 1910 the hottest years are 1980, 1914, 1919, 1915 and 1940. Environment - Jennifer Marohasy -



Good debt, bad debt This year the Government is increasing its gross debt by more than $80 billion. At least $25 billion of this is unmistakeably ‘bad debt’. Economics - David Leyonhjelm -



Two resolutions for the whole year We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves. Environment - Valerie Yule -



Five New Year's resolutions to get workplace relations back on track With potentially only two years left before a Shorten Labor Government takes the reigns a healthy dose of New Year's introspection could not come too soon. Economics - John Slater -



Truthiness and factiness If ‘truthiness’ is a gut feeling of truth whatever the facts, then ‘factiness’ is using actual facts to paint a misleading truth. Political Philosophy - Don Aitkin -



Australia Day 2017 It is unfortunate that, when reasonable Australians strive to unite us all as a nation, there still persists an objection to celebrating January the 26th as Australia Day. Political Philosophy - Bob Ryan -



Three shrewd options for climate change The first of the shrewd options is to withdraw from the Paris agreement and abandon the pledge to force Australian emissions in 2030 to be 26 to 28 per cent lower than emissions in 2005. Environment - David Leyonhjelm -



Undermining terror: the Moroccan plan to promote moderation Also, simply replacing one interpretation of religion with another via the authority of the imam and the Moroccan king is problematic. International - Shane Satterley -



Boxing Day trade restrictions a blast from the past For retail's scores of part time and casual employees, longer opening hours often mean being able to work shifts that suit them best. This is especially true for school and tertiary students. Economics - John Slater -



The deep mystery of consciousness There is an infinite qualitative difference between physical processes that are subject to physical laws and hence cannot transcend those laws and a conscious being who can be self-aware and act with intention. Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick -



Here’s why non-government schools work better The debate needs to shift from throwing more money after bad, a la Gonski, to identifying the most cost-effective way to use ­resources to raise standards. Education - Kevin Donnelly -



China is in for the long haul They claimed Duterte would attempt to play the major powers off against one another and that he was looking for other states in the region to do likewise. International - Bruce Haigh -



Gender representation in film If award nominations were entirely proportionate to the number of female film-makers (16%) then instead of receiving 2/28 nominations, female directors would receive 4 or 5. The Arts - Tim O'Hare -



Why we need a 'conservative spring' There is a real danger here, just like Uber disrupted the taxi industry, that reactionary parties will displace the traditional conservative movement. Political Philosophy - Dominic Perrottet -



People are funny cattle Since NAPLAN destroys elements of cognitive behaviour in children, parents should actually give permission for their children to take the tests. Education - Phil Cullen -



John Lang-like Shorten is betraying the workers Labor has reverted to the dark days of Jack Lang. Early in 1931, in the depths of the Depression, Lang, the Labor premier of NSW, wanted to default on government borrowings. Economics - Gary Johns -



Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone. International - Bashir Goth -



Building homes, building hope Of the thirty two houses in the village only six remained. Other parts of Fiji were not so lucky, but Nailawa, despite losing almost everything, had lost no one. International - Adrian Arndt



On regulating banking and financial services ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice. Economics - Max Atkinson -



Super way to buy home Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit. Economics - Graham Young -



Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride. International - David Singer -



Preserving our forests should be a top priority The magnificent old growth forests of East Gippsland are a national treasure. Yet state-endorsed logging continues in this region, undermining the rich tapestry of plants and animals that support human health. Environment - Dimity Williams and Katherine Barraclough -



Palestine: France humiliated by Abbas but Israel remains focused France’s blatant attempt to replace the conduct of direct negotiations between Israel and the PLO, as provided for in the internationally approved Oslo Accords and the Bush Roadmap has embarrassingly fallen flat on its face. International - David Singer -



The persecution of Christians in the Middle East The fact that there is rampant unemployment, limited opportunities for higher education, and that tens of millions of Muslims live in poverty all fosters a sense of resentment against other minorities. International - Alon Ben-Meir -



Eucalypt politics This is just a symptom of a prevalent phenomenon of Australian politics: it is rarely about values but often about power. Political Philosophy - Anica Niepraschk -



Why Big Mining loves Big Green Big Mining is not that dumb. Their climate 'concern' is more motivated by self-interest - they see long-term profits flowing from the silly green agenda. Environment - Viv Forbes -



The year the music stopped Malcolm Turnbull has reached rock bottom and few now listen to anything that he says. No matter whether people are left, right, centre or swingers. Domestic Politics - Everald Compton -



How far would you really go for the Syrians? The harsh reality is that millions of Syrians simply won't be able to live in Syria in the foreseeable future. Which means they will have to live elsewhere. International - Marieke Jacobs -



The unborn are victims of domestic violence too The unborn, who are often not accidentally impacted by acts of family violence, but rather the intended targets of perpetrators, deserve to be seen and treated as victims in their own right. Law & Liberties - Greg Donnelly -



From white to black: the colours of Brexit Variants of Brexit were being thrown around from the lightest form ('white Brexit') which would supposedly not defeat the referendum's aim while keeping Britain in the EU market system, to that of the darkest ('black Brexit') International - Binoy Kampmark -



Trump's victory - what it says to us Large masses of relatively deprived and highly frustrated citizens of the rich countries are not looking forward to a better future in a democratic-leftist or eco-technological utopia. International - Saral Sarkar -



Coetzee and moral principles The project of a rationally derived ethical system has been shown to be a fantasy. Not only does it presume that such a universal system could be formulated, it also presumes that people could act according to such formulations. Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick -



Education minister stubbornly oversees safe schools information blackout Up until early July this year mums and dads could go to the Safe Schools Coalition Australia website and see if the school they sent their children to was a participant in the program. Education - Greg Donnelly -



It's not just Italy that needs parliamentary reform Like Italy we have two houses of parliament with almost equal powers, that are elected using different formulas, that more often than not result in the Government not having control of the Senate. Political Philosophy - Brendan O'Reilly -



Hugh Stretton: one of Australia's best public intellectuals He was prominent as a critic of the public policies that had arisen from the 'economic rationalist' reforms of the Hawke-Keating Government (1983-1996). Education - Peter Gibilisco -



Castro’s hidden legacy In Castro’s Cuba homosexual acts were a criminal offense. Gay Cubans were denied the right to become members of the Cuban Communist Party, a policy that by many accounts still persists. International - William Hill -



The passing of a sharp tongue: the glorious hatchet of AA Gill His writings did not so much get under the skin as tear strips off. With animal rights activists, he became a scented target. He shot a baboon as an exercise. Media - Binoy Kampmark -



When all finish first everyone finishes last And if inequity of gender truly does highlight discrimination in all industries that are male dominated, shouldn't Trudeau and Mackenzie also be urging for more female truck drivers? Society - Louis O'Neill -



Is Paris the right housing model for Australian cities? The argument that Australian cities can significantly increase inner city density by replicating European housing forms is an argument for keeping newcomers out. Nation Building - Alan Davies -



FOI Syria Every state would be allowed to launch a military campaign on another state's territory, under the sole pretext of the 'inability' of this state to put an end to the activities of a terrorist group. International - Kellie Tranter -



Childcare not child's play In line with current equal pay protests in the early education sector, the article discusses what truly happens after you drop your children off. Education - Joanna Marshall -



Trump and Putin need Security Council resolution to defeat Islamic State President Obama's failure to co-operate with Putin for the last two years in seeking to degrade and destroy Islamic State has resulted in hundreds of thousands of needless civilian deaths and injuries. International - David Singer -



Pension without politics They most certainly should not have such a low pension that they have to choose between food and medicine which so many do today. Economics - Everald Compton -



It's all about trust The Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan, told me that he never had any intention of allowing the shotguns to be imported. In other words, there had never been any intention of keeping to the bargain. Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm -

