Thursday, January 19, 2017
So much of our media news is dire that I thought it would be good to start the year with a story of virtue and prosperity.Science & Technology - Don Aitkin - 8 comments
Illness, fear, bodily pathologies feed into the language of the protest; placards waved with a stunned air of foreboding anticipating the assault on the Obama administration's healthcare efforts.International - Binoy Kampmark - 7 comments
Australia is in an interesting situation, for there seems no good positive reason to stay a monarchy and no good positive reason to switch to a republic.Law & Liberties - Stephen Chavura - 26 comments
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
The scare-mongering and wedge-politics around climate change policy needs to end. It has gone on too long.Environment - Peter Schrader - 36 comments
In typical Aussie style they take the piss out of just about everyone and every social custom, yet blend it within a culture of unity and acceptance.Media - Ian Nance - 8 comments
Trump's rise recognises the superiority of power over international law and the advantages of being proactive rather than reactive.International - Peter Coates - 12 comments
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
In 2016, the US presidential election and Australian federal election confirmed it was not the year for political women.Society - Jo Coghlan and Angelika Heurich - 14 comments
Oil output is up roughly 300,000 bpd from summer lows, with more supply expected to come online in the months ahead as drilling picks up pace.Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 9 comments
We may conclude that this is the final verdict on the American Experiment; that the philosophies that founded the nation have come home to roost.International - Peter Sellick - 27 comments
Monday, January 16, 2017
Why does she feel the need to turn the Golden Globes into her own political monologue?International - Louis O'Neill - 78 comments
Self-defeating protectionism and anaemic investment levels are taking their toll on the global economy.Economics - Tony Makin - 7 comments
Do not give Netanyahu what he wants. If you do, you will rob the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians of everything they aspire for.International - Alon Ben-Meir - 31 comments
Friday, January 13, 2017
Nevertheless, there were at least four occasions when the soviet leaders, with or without bourgeois groups, might have taken power.Political Philosophy - Gary Johns - 10 comments
It requires a reversal of the market-oriented convention that tinkering with an economy must precede efforts to build a just society: economy first, society later.Society - Stuart Rees - 20 comments
The other side of the coin is that those whose private lives are placed in the public spotlight against their wishes, can suffer great embarrassment.Law & Liberties - Brendan O'Reilly - 5 comments
Thursday, January 12, 2017
All the evidence we have suggests that people increasingly read things that comfort their pre-existing beliefs. This seems likely to create intellectual smugness and atrophy.Society - Brendon O'Connor - 2 comments
The concept of basic income is not really original. Finland is giving it a trial run in one of its regions and Scotland will do so this year in two of its counties.Economics - Everald Compton - 21 comments
Byron is not a 'green shire'. Money, greed and a complete inability of council to protect the natural assets and the beauty of this place will ensure its ultimate destruction.Environment - Sue Arnold - 18 comments
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
'There is a real danger political correctness is getting out of control. We need to understand the world as it was and not to rewrite history as some might like it to have been.'Education - Bill Muehlenberg - 21 comments
When we cross that clear bright line drawn and held in the one place for millenia, we do not simply crossover for the supposed few. If we cross for some, we cross for all.Law & Liberties - Paul Russell - 6 comments
The Security Council needs to ensure that this time round the Mandate and article 80 are put centre stage before the ICJ.International - David Singer - 17 comments
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
None of what the (then) Government appears to have intended or proposed is what section 18C says or does.Law & Liberties - John de Meyrick - 19 comments
Health becomes a casualty, giving medical researchers and doctors their cue to seek more grant money and study this grand narrative of self-inflicted human decline.Health - Binoy Kampmark - 10 comments
Netanyahu feels confident that as president, Trump will restore the US' traditional support of Israel's position and provide it with political cover.International - Alon Ben-Meir - 7 comments
Monday, January 9, 2017
When all 1,655 maximum temperature series for Australia are simply combined, and truncated to begin in 1910 the hottest years are 1980, 1914, 1919, 1915 and 1940.Environment - Jennifer Marohasy - 39 comments
This year the Government is increasing its gross debt by more than $80 billion. At least $25 billion of this is unmistakeably ‘bad debt’.Economics - David Leyonhjelm - 10 comments
We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves.Environment - Valerie Yule - 20 comments
Friday, January 6, 2017
With potentially only two years left before a Shorten Labor Government takes the reigns a healthy dose of New Year's introspection could not come too soon.Economics - John Slater - 7 comments
The review completely fails to address the primary cause of catastrophic Koala decline in the state: government mismanagement.Environment - Sue Arnold - 5 comments
Thursday, January 5, 2017
If ‘truthiness’ is a gut feeling of truth whatever the facts, then ‘factiness’ is using actual facts to paint a misleading truth.Political Philosophy - Don Aitkin - 28 comments
It is unfortunate that, when reasonable Australians strive to unite us all as a nation, there still persists an objection to celebrating January the 26th as Australia Day.Political Philosophy - Bob Ryan - 47 comments
The first of the shrewd options is to withdraw from the Paris agreement and abandon the pledge to force Australian emissions in 2030 to be 26 to 28 per cent lower than emissions in 2005.Environment - David Leyonhjelm - 11 comments
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Also, simply replacing one interpretation of religion with another via the authority of the imam and the Moroccan king is problematic.International - Shane Satterley - 12 comments
For retail's scores of part time and casual employees, longer opening hours often mean being able to work shifts that suit them best. This is especially true for school and tertiary students.Economics - John Slater - 8 comments
There is an infinite qualitative difference between physical processes that are subject to physical laws and hence cannot transcend those laws and a conscious being who can be self-aware and act with intention.Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick - 37 comments
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
The debate needs to shift from throwing more money after bad, a la Gonski, to identifying the most cost-effective way to use resources to raise standards.Education - Kevin Donnelly - 6 comments
They claimed Duterte would attempt to play the major powers off against one another and that he was looking for other states in the region to do likewise.International - Bruce Haigh - 7 comments
If award nominations were entirely proportionate to the number of female film-makers (16%) then instead of receiving 2/28 nominations, female directors would receive 4 or 5.The Arts - Tim O'Hare - 6 comments
Friday, December 30, 2016
This was not a case involving a mental illness with an identifiable cause and treatment. What was of concern was MHK's 'adherence to ideas'.Law & Liberties - Laurence Maher - 32 comments
There is a real danger here, just like Uber disrupted the taxi industry, that reactionary parties will displace the traditional conservative movement.Political Philosophy - Dominic Perrottet - 18 comments
Since NAPLAN destroys elements of cognitive behaviour in children, parents should actually give permission for their children to take the tests.Education - Phil Cullen - 14 comments
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Labor has reverted to the dark days of Jack Lang. Early in 1931, in the depths of the Depression, Lang, the Labor premier of NSW, wanted to default on government borrowings.Economics - Gary Johns - 13 comments
The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone.International - Bashir Goth - 35 comments
Of the thirty two houses in the village only six remained. Other parts of Fiji were not so lucky, but Nailawa, despite losing almost everything, had lost no one.International - Adrian Arndt
ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice.Economics - Max Atkinson - 5 comments
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit.Economics - Graham Young - 11 comments
It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride.International - David Singer - 15 comments
Oil prices are probably already high enough to spark a rebound in shale production.Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 3 comments
Friday, December 23, 2016
What the Copenhagen study doesn’t appear to mention is the disturbing fact that prolonged use of social media cuts down on our 'eyeball time'.Science & Technology - Mal Fletcher - 12 comments
The magnificent old growth forests of East Gippsland are a national treasure. Yet state-endorsed logging continues in this region, undermining the rich tapestry of plants and animals that support human health.Environment - Dimity Williams and Katherine Barraclough - 15 comments
France’s blatant attempt to replace the conduct of direct negotiations between Israel and the PLO, as provided for in the internationally approved Oslo Accords and the Bush Roadmap has embarrassingly fallen flat on its face.International - David Singer - 25 comments