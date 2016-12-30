John Lang-like Shorten is betraying the workers Labor has reverted to the dark days of Jack Lang. Early in 1931, in the depths of the Depression, Lang, the Labor premier of NSW, wanted to default on government borrowings. Economics - Gary Johns -



Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone. International - Bashir Goth -



Building homes, building hope Of the thirty two houses in the village only six remained. Other parts of Fiji were not so lucky, but Nailawa, despite losing almost everything, had lost no one. International - Adrian Arndt



On regulating banking and financial services ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice. Economics - Max Atkinson -



Super way to buy home Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit. Economics - Graham Young -



Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride. International - David Singer -



Preserving our forests should be a top priority The magnificent old growth forests of East Gippsland are a national treasure. Yet state-endorsed logging continues in this region, undermining the rich tapestry of plants and animals that support human health. Environment - Dimity Williams and Katherine Barraclough -



Palestine: France humiliated by Abbas but Israel remains focused France’s blatant attempt to replace the conduct of direct negotiations between Israel and the PLO, as provided for in the internationally approved Oslo Accords and the Bush Roadmap has embarrassingly fallen flat on its face. International - David Singer -



The persecution of Christians in the Middle East The fact that there is rampant unemployment, limited opportunities for higher education, and that tens of millions of Muslims live in poverty all fosters a sense of resentment against other minorities. International - Alon Ben-Meir -



Eucalypt politics This is just a symptom of a prevalent phenomenon of Australian politics: it is rarely about values but often about power. Political Philosophy - Anica Niepraschk -



Why Big Mining loves Big Green Big Mining is not that dumb. Their climate 'concern' is more motivated by self-interest - they see long-term profits flowing from the silly green agenda. Environment - Viv Forbes -



The year the music stopped Malcolm Turnbull has reached rock bottom and few now listen to anything that he says. No matter whether people are left, right, centre or swingers. Domestic Politics - Everald Compton -



How far would you really go for the Syrians? The harsh reality is that millions of Syrians simply won't be able to live in Syria in the foreseeable future. Which means they will have to live elsewhere. International - Marieke Jacobs -



The unborn are victims of domestic violence too The unborn, who are often not accidentally impacted by acts of family violence, but rather the intended targets of perpetrators, deserve to be seen and treated as victims in their own right. Law & Liberties - Greg Donnelly -



From white to black: the colours of Brexit Variants of Brexit were being thrown around from the lightest form ('white Brexit') which would supposedly not defeat the referendum's aim while keeping Britain in the EU market system, to that of the darkest ('black Brexit') International - Binoy Kampmark -



Trump's victory - what it says to us Large masses of relatively deprived and highly frustrated citizens of the rich countries are not looking forward to a better future in a democratic-leftist or eco-technological utopia. International - Saral Sarkar -



Coetzee and moral principles The project of a rationally derived ethical system has been shown to be a fantasy. Not only does it presume that such a universal system could be formulated, it also presumes that people could act according to such formulations. Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick -



Education minister stubbornly oversees safe schools information blackout Up until early July this year mums and dads could go to the Safe Schools Coalition Australia website and see if the school they sent their children to was a participant in the program. Education - Greg Donnelly -



It's not just Italy that needs parliamentary reform Like Italy we have two houses of parliament with almost equal powers, that are elected using different formulas, that more often than not result in the Government not having control of the Senate. Political Philosophy - Brendan O'Reilly -



Hugh Stretton: one of Australia's best public intellectuals He was prominent as a critic of the public policies that had arisen from the 'economic rationalist' reforms of the Hawke-Keating Government (1983-1996). Education - Peter Gibilisco -



Castro’s hidden legacy In Castro’s Cuba homosexual acts were a criminal offense. Gay Cubans were denied the right to become members of the Cuban Communist Party, a policy that by many accounts still persists. International - William Hill -



The passing of a sharp tongue: the glorious hatchet of AA Gill His writings did not so much get under the skin as tear strips off. With animal rights activists, he became a scented target. He shot a baboon as an exercise. Media - Binoy Kampmark -



When all finish first everyone finishes last And if inequity of gender truly does highlight discrimination in all industries that are male dominated, shouldn't Trudeau and Mackenzie also be urging for more female truck drivers? Society - Louis O'Neill -



Is Paris the right housing model for Australian cities? The argument that Australian cities can significantly increase inner city density by replicating European housing forms is an argument for keeping newcomers out. Nation Building - Alan Davies -



FOI Syria Every state would be allowed to launch a military campaign on another state's territory, under the sole pretext of the 'inability' of this state to put an end to the activities of a terrorist group. International - Kellie Tranter -



Childcare not child's play In line with current equal pay protests in the early education sector, the article discusses what truly happens after you drop your children off. Education - Joanna Marshall -



Trump and Putin need Security Council resolution to defeat Islamic State President Obama's failure to co-operate with Putin for the last two years in seeking to degrade and destroy Islamic State has resulted in hundreds of thousands of needless civilian deaths and injuries. International - David Singer -



Pension without politics They most certainly should not have such a low pension that they have to choose between food and medicine which so many do today. Economics - Everald Compton -



It's all about trust The Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan, told me that he never had any intention of allowing the shotguns to be imported. In other words, there had never been any intention of keeping to the bargain. Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm -



Premier's nuclear push is proof of a government in meltdown This debate has been had repeatedly and the answer is always the same. It is time to put this tired talking point to bed and get on with the energy transition we can no longer ignore. Environment - Mia Pepper -



Trump could fuel a nuclear energy boom in 2017 While there have been some oversupply issues keeping uranium prices down, the bigger problem has been negative sentiment rather than real fundamentals, but the Trump presidency will see through that. Economics - James Stafford -



Alternative solutions to address Australia's STEM paradox Given the opposing views of this muddled debate, is there indeed a STEM skills shortage or surplus in the workforce? I would argue that the answer is 'yes' for both. Science & Technology - Alan Yap -



Save our lawns Lawns reflect a 200-year-old Romantic dream of fusing ourselves with nature. Yet that very dream now poses a major threat to the nature it so lovingly celebrates. Environment - Valerie Yule -



Global solutions for global problems The difficulties facing any potential global authority are huge. For starters dealing with global warming will require a comprehensive and robust agreement and the resources to implement and maintain it. International - Peter McMahon -



Carter threatens chaos for Obama, Trump and US foreign policy Jordan - 78% of former Palestine - originally designated as part of the location for the Jewish National Home - still remains the key to resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict. International - David Singer -



Where to for migrants and minorities? The dust is yet to settle on Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory but Australia's own deplorables are already out in force beating their chests. Domestic Politics - Saeed Khan -



Universities’ wrong-headed investment decisions harm students In 2008 the student-run QUT Guild's endowment lost almost 50 per cent of its net worth overnight when it attempted divestment from resource investments. Environment - John Slater -



Sydney lurches to housing affordability disaster The wrangling isn’t over whether to reduce prices, but how. And that depends on where you fit in the city’s system of interests with a stake in property development and construction. Nation Building - John Muscat -



Making America great again? There has been enough egg on the faces of journalists both of the Left and the Right since Donald Trump's win to make several omelettes, and not particularly savoury omelettes at that. International - Babette Francis -



How schools entrench Australia's two nations Life for most teachers isn't that great. Children are increasingly disrespectful. Playground duty in a hot or freezing playground is tedious. And these days few teachers can get a permanent job. Education - Peter West -



Chautauqua in Greensburg, Indiana Chautauqua was a movement to bring speakers on a variety of topics to rural and remote America. It was founded in 1874 on the banks of Lake Chautauqua in New York State. The Arts - Bruce Haigh -

