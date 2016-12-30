Thursday, December 29, 2016
Labor has reverted to the dark days of Jack Lang. Early in 1931, in the depths of the Depression, Lang, the Labor premier of NSW, wanted to default on government borrowings.Economics - Gary Johns - 10 comments
The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone.International - Bashir Goth - 17 comments
Of the thirty two houses in the village only six remained. Other parts of Fiji were not so lucky, but Nailawa, despite losing almost everything, had lost no one.International - Adrian Arndt
ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice.Economics - Max Atkinson - 2 comments
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit.Economics - Graham Young - 8 comments
It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride.International - David Singer - 8 comments
Oil prices are probably already high enough to spark a rebound in shale production.Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 3 comments
Friday, December 23, 2016
What the Copenhagen study doesn’t appear to mention is the disturbing fact that prolonged use of social media cuts down on our 'eyeball time'.Science & Technology - Mal Fletcher - 12 comments
The magnificent old growth forests of East Gippsland are a national treasure. Yet state-endorsed logging continues in this region, undermining the rich tapestry of plants and animals that support human health.Environment - Dimity Williams and Katherine Barraclough - 15 comments
France’s blatant attempt to replace the conduct of direct negotiations between Israel and the PLO, as provided for in the internationally approved Oslo Accords and the Bush Roadmap has embarrassingly fallen flat on its face.International - David Singer - 22 comments
Thursday, December 22, 2016
So abuse on public transport would be covered. But projecting challenging ideas - even those that offend, insult or humiliate, bringing culture shame - in newspapers wouldn't.Law & Liberties - Tim Wilson - 7 comments
The fact that there is rampant unemployment, limited opportunities for higher education, and that tens of millions of Muslims live in poverty all fosters a sense of resentment against other minorities.International - Alon Ben-Meir - 10 comments
This is just a symptom of a prevalent phenomenon of Australian politics: it is rarely about values but often about power.Political Philosophy - Anica Niepraschk - 6 comments
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Big Mining is not that dumb. Their climate 'concern' is more motivated by self-interest - they see long-term profits flowing from the silly green agenda.Environment - Viv Forbes - 5 comments
Malcolm Turnbull has reached rock bottom and few now listen to anything that he says. No matter whether people are left, right, centre or swingers.Domestic Politics - Everald Compton - 22 comments
The harsh reality is that millions of Syrians simply won't be able to live in Syria in the foreseeable future. Which means they will have to live elsewhere.International - Marieke Jacobs - 15 comments
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
The unborn, who are often not accidentally impacted by acts of family violence, but rather the intended targets of perpetrators, deserve to be seen and treated as victims in their own right.Law & Liberties - Greg Donnelly - 18 comments
Variants of Brexit were being thrown around from the lightest form ('white Brexit') which would supposedly not defeat the referendum's aim while keeping Britain in the EU market system, to that of the darkest ('black Brexit')International - Binoy Kampmark - 1 comment
The senate committee recommends a comprehensive national energy transition plan for the orderly retirement of coal fired power generation.Environment - Suzanne Harter - 25 comments
Monday, December 19, 2016
Large masses of relatively deprived and highly frustrated citizens of the rich countries are not looking forward to a better future in a democratic-leftist or eco-technological utopia.International - Saral Sarkar - 28 comments
We are gradually moving away from the biomedical definition of sex as intercourse, towards a more nuanced view of sex as consisting of non-penetrative practices that foster intimacy, arousal and, ultimately, satisfaction.Health - Sue Malta, Meredith Temple-Smith and Jane Hocking - 6 comments
Overall, the notion that shale production can continue to rise for another 25 years is doubtful.Economics - James Stafford - 3 comments
The project of a rationally derived ethical system has been shown to be a fantasy. Not only does it presume that such a universal system could be formulated, it also presumes that people could act according to such formulations.Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick - 4 comments
Friday, December 16, 2016
Up until early July this year mums and dads could go to the Safe Schools Coalition Australia website and see if the school they sent their children to was a participant in the program.Education - Greg Donnelly - 47 comments
Like Italy we have two houses of parliament with almost equal powers, that are elected using different formulas, that more often than not result in the Government not having control of the Senate.Political Philosophy - Brendan O'Reilly - 9 comments
He was prominent as a critic of the public policies that had arisen from the 'economic rationalist' reforms of the Hawke-Keating Government (1983-1996).Education - Peter Gibilisco - 1 comment
Thursday, December 15, 2016
It is hard to pick the instant when the movement to recognise Aborigines in the Constitution died. There were signposts.Law & Liberties - Gary Johns - 21 comments
In Castro’s Cuba homosexual acts were a criminal offense. Gay Cubans were denied the right to become members of the Cuban Communist Party, a policy that by many accounts still persists.International - William Hill - 11 comments
His writings did not so much get under the skin as tear strips off. With animal rights activists, he became a scented target. He shot a baboon as an exercise.Media - Binoy Kampmark - 3 comments
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
And if inequity of gender truly does highlight discrimination in all industries that are male dominated, shouldn't Trudeau and Mackenzie also be urging for more female truck drivers?Society - Louis O'Neill - 8 comments
Interest rates are heading up much faster than the market thinks.Economics - Michael Knox - 3 comments
The argument that Australian cities can significantly increase inner city density by replicating European housing forms is an argument for keeping newcomers out.Nation Building - Alan Davies - 8 comments
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Every state would be allowed to launch a military campaign on another state's territory, under the sole pretext of the 'inability' of this state to put an end to the activities of a terrorist group.International - Kellie Tranter - 9 comments
In line with current equal pay protests in the early education sector, the article discusses what truly happens after you drop your children off.Education - Joanna Marshall - 9 comments
President Obama's failure to co-operate with Putin for the last two years in seeking to degrade and destroy Islamic State has resulted in hundreds of thousands of needless civilian deaths and injuries.International - David Singer - 9 comments
Monday, December 12, 2016
They most certainly should not have such a low pension that they have to choose between food and medicine which so many do today.Economics - Everald Compton - 12 comments
The Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan, told me that he never had any intention of allowing the shotguns to be imported. In other words, there had never been any intention of keeping to the bargain.Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm - 13 comments
This debate has been had repeatedly and the answer is always the same. It is time to put this tired talking point to bed and get on with the energy transition we can no longer ignore.Environment - Mia Pepper - 41 comments
Friday, December 9, 2016
There are two difficulties, intermittency and the same winds blowing across state borders causing correlated variations in the supply of wind power.Environment - Tom Quirk and Paul Miskelly - 23 comments
While there have been some oversupply issues keeping uranium prices down, the bigger problem has been negative sentiment rather than real fundamentals, but the Trump presidency will see through that.Economics - James Stafford - 27 comments
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Given the opposing views of this muddled debate, is there indeed a STEM skills shortage or surplus in the workforce? I would argue that the answer is 'yes' for both.Science & Technology - Alan Yap - 9 comments
This essay is a discussion about two books, widely different in their story. Each was given to me by its author, a friend.Environment - Don Aitkin - 11 comments
Lawns reflect a 200-year-old Romantic dream of fusing ourselves with nature. Yet that very dream now poses a major threat to the nature it so lovingly celebrates.Environment - Valerie Yule - 21 comments
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
The difficulties facing any potential global authority are huge. For starters dealing with global warming will require a comprehensive and robust agreement and the resources to implement and maintain it.International - Peter McMahon - 12 comments
Now, after many years of struggle, those of identity face their final challenge: the same challenge faced by straight white males.Society - Gary Johns - 9 comments
Jordan - 78% of former Palestine - originally designated as part of the location for the Jewish National Home - still remains the key to resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict.International - David Singer - 11 comments
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
The dust is yet to settle on Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory but Australia's own deplorables are already out in force beating their chests.Domestic Politics - Saeed Khan - 72 comments
In 2008 the student-run QUT Guild's endowment lost almost 50 per cent of its net worth overnight when it attempted divestment from resource investments.Environment - John Slater - 5 comments
The wrangling isn’t over whether to reduce prices, but how. And that depends on where you fit in the city’s system of interests with a stake in property development and construction.Nation Building - John Muscat - 3 comments
Monday, December 5, 2016
There has been enough egg on the faces of journalists both of the Left and the Right since Donald Trump's win to make several omelettes, and not particularly savoury omelettes at that.International - Babette Francis - 14 comments
Life for most teachers isn't that great. Children are increasingly disrespectful. Playground duty in a hot or freezing playground is tedious. And these days few teachers can get a permanent job.Education - Peter West - 38 comments
Chautauqua was a movement to bring speakers on a variety of topics to rural and remote America. It was founded in 1874 on the banks of Lake Chautauqua in New York State.The Arts - Bruce Haigh - 3 comments
Friday, December 2, 2016
Partly due to the recent American Presidential election and also because of a Queensland Parliamentary vote, abortion is being talked about once more.Law & Liberties - Murray Campbell - 34 comments
Anyone who didn’t know better would think Turnbull’s conferring with his conservative parliamentary caucus is tantamount to Churchill cosying up to Oswald Mosley or George W Bush negotiating with the Klan.Political Philosophy - William Hill - 13 comments
The NDIS is structured on the insurance model. This is to ensure social programs are met and empowerment is encouraged.Society - Peter Gibilisco - 5 comments