February 6, 2017
The CSIRO's case for 'green growth' is flawed
Contrary to the claims of the Report, the most developed nations must urgently make a fundamental transition
Environment - Samuel Alexander, Jonathan Rutherford and Josh Floyd - 2 comments
 
Assisted suicide in 2017
If we are not free to end our lives, with assistance if necessary, then we are not free at all.
Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm - 1 comment
 
Erdogan: a classic case of power corrupting
To consolidate his reign, he intimidated his political opponents, emasculated the military, silenced the press, and enfeebled the judiciary.
International - Alon Ben-Meir
 




Friday, February 3, 2017
It did not take much to see Parliament being fetishised, the sacred cow., the bulwark against an evil European bureaucracy
The Brexit debate: down the rabbit hole with parliament
International - Binoy Kampmark - 8 comments
 
Dutch nursing home death - more excuses, more killing
So, what happens after a euthanasia or assisted suicide death occurs and the doctor is found not to have fulfilled one or more of the criteria set down in the law? There should be a charge of homicide.
Law & Liberties - Paul Russell - 19 comments
 
The new dads are doing it better
The contrast between the sexes can be seen early. Simon Baron Cohen says 99 per cent of girls play with dolls at age six. Barely 17 percent of boys do.
Society - Peter West - 9 comments
 
The guiding light of global policy
Strengthening international solidarity is a crucial task for promoting universal peace.
Political Philosophy - Ioan Voicu - 13 comments
 
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Coalition caught out misleading the nation over infrastructure investment
It is an article of faith for propagandists that if you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.
Nation Building - Anthony Albanese - 20 comments
 
Keep the lights on if you want to stay, Malcolm Turnbull
Once the old plants are retired or electricity demand increases sufficiently, Australia will need investment in coal-fired power.
Economics - Gary Johns - 12 comments
 
A new heaven and a new earth
Secular society largely rejects the division between mortal body and immortal soul and has called the Church's bluff on what happens after death.
Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick - 5 comments
 
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Close the cycle: an alternative approach for used nuclear fuel
Even calling used nuclear fuel 'waste' is an appalling misnomer. It is more like an ore that requires processing and conditioning.
Environment - Ben Heard - 28 comments
 
Are calls for Trump state visit ban misguided?
The current calls for a ban on President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK are heartfelt. Yet in certain important respects they are also perhaps misguided or even, in some cases, disingenuous.
International - Mal Fletcher - 9 comments
 
Erdogan's lust for power is destroying Turkey's democracy
For Erdogan, the coup attempt was a 'gift from God' that gave him the license to purge any individual or organization perceived to be his foe, particularly when his popularity was waning.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 1 comment
 
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
'Stolen Generations' court decision highlights differing laws for indigeous Australians
Why then should the estates of Indigenous persons be treated differently? His Honour identified two reasons.
Law & Liberties - Brendan O'Reilly - 9 comments
 
Pain with trains lies mainly in the brains (or lack of them)
Based on the last Census, the number of people who used rail – either in whole or in conjunction with some other form of transport – was 65,212. Not a big number.
Nation Building - Ross Elliott - 3 comments
 
'How many Arabs have we killed?'
If we participate in illegal military incursions into sovereign nations, what responsibilities do we have for documenting the loss of life? If we honour lives shouldn't we also value them? Lest we forget the innocents?
Law & Liberties - Kellie Tranter - 11 comments
 
Monday, January 30, 2017
An Australia Day reflection
Guilt doesn't create the basis for reframing our relationships or enabling us to see new alterative futures together.
Society - Sarah Russell - 10 comments
 
Trump trade
Trump likes bilateral trade agreements, not multilateral trade agreements. Australia is good at both.
Economics - Michael Knox - 5 comments
 
Violence without religion is just as terrifying
Australia now faces a problematic social issue, in conveying a message that clearly deals with the tragedy and successfully separates the Islamic State connection to avoid further and unnecessary divisive discourse.
Law & Liberties - Kendall Galbraith - 13 comments
 
Friday, January 27, 2017
Australia Day needn’t be an ideological battleground
We celebrated two Australia Days this year. The bad news is that they were on the same date as each other and not only will there be no extra holiday but half the population wasn't able to see what the other half celebrated.
Society - Graham Young - 27 comments
 
Partners for growth
We find out whether we are in recession on the 1st of March 2017, and there are only seven sitting days in the Senate prior to this.
Economics - David Leyonhjelm - 2 comments
 
Victorian policies fail to protect taxpayers from disability fund embezzlement
Karen is at the mercy of her adoptive family's personal spending habits, which often take priority over her disability needs.
Law & Liberties - Patricia Eisele - 5 comments
 
NSW council amalgamations
Looking to the historical records of democratic governments worldwide, we find many instances of governments acting within the law, but against the wishes and intentions of their people.
Domestic Politics - Bob Ryan - 3 comments
 
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Blasphemy laws desecrate democratic rights
The Grand Mufti’s approach is draconian, oppressive and stifling of the fundamental value of free speech.
Law & Liberties - Amanda Stoker - 29 comments
 
Solving the problem of Australia Day
Debating the date of Australia Day
Indigenous Affairs - Stephen Chavura - 15 comments
 
A wish for a less absolutist world
In the age of the internet, we seem to have lost touch with civility and good judgement.
Media - Bashir Goth - 7 comments
 
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Dear migrants, let’s reclaim the flag as a symbol of unity
Mayor Cotter, standing in front of an Australian flag, gave an impassioned speech about what it meant to be Australian and why we must engage in public life.
Society - Saeed Khan - 50 comments
 
Ignored ironies: women, protest and Donald Trump
These are hippies turned conservative protectors of the status quo, doves genetically modified to be hawks in Hillary Clinton's laboratory of politics.
International - Binoy Kampmark - 62 comments
 
Gordon Gekko's garden
Today I went down to get a lettuce from the box my partner and I had been tending, and its entire contents had gone.
Economics - John Wright - 12 comments
 
Monday, January 23, 2017
Notes on Trump
So the result in two years could be that the US has shifted from a two party system in which both parties support globalism to a two party system in which both parties oppose globalism.
International - Arthur Dent - 15 comments
 
Brexit demands leadership, not just management
If Britain's domestic politicos are to navigate the choppy waters of Brexit, they will need to shape negotiation positions that are inclusive in tone and intent, while not vague in terms of strategic goals.
International - Mal Fletcher - 3 comments
 
The shortcomings of the International Conference for Peace
Of main concern to the conferees was Trump's campaign promise to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 4 comments
 
Friday, January 20, 2017
Removing the right to protect our children
The regulation that forces you to ask for permission to protect your child, and then makes you wait for that permission to be granted.
Education - Bekah Bel - 19 comments
 
Free speech is a lot more than 18C
There is other legislation that contains restrictions on speech just as oppressive and infantile as Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.
Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm - 18 comments
 
Paris buries Palestine and UN Security Council Resolution 2334
Perhaps the Security Council and the Paris participants should now consider the 'two-state solution' first envisaged in 1922.
International - David Singer - 23 comments
 
Thursday, January 19, 2017
A good news story about Australia’s past
So much of our media news is dire that I thought it would be good to start the year with a story of virtue and prosperity.
Science & Technology - Don Aitkin - 11 comments
 
Pathological terror: health fears ahead of Trump's inauguration
Illness, fear, bodily pathologies feed into the language of the protest; placards waved with a stunned air of foreboding anticipating the assault on the Obama administration's healthcare efforts.
International - Binoy Kampmark - 7 comments
 
The clash of sentiments, or the monarchy-republic debate in Australia
Australia is in an interesting situation, for there seems no good positive reason to stay a monarchy and no good positive reason to switch to a republic.
Law & Liberties - Stephen Chavura - 27 comments
 
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Australian climate change policy isn't working
The scare-mongering and wedge-politics around climate change policy needs to end. It has gone on too long.
Environment - Peter Schrader - 108 comments
 
Undersold selling
In typical Aussie style they take the piss out of just about everyone and every social custom, yet blend it within a culture of unity and acceptance.
Media - Ian Nance - 8 comments
 
Trump not that bad
Trump's rise recognises the superiority of power over international law and the advantages of being proactive rather than reactive.
International - Peter Coates - 28 comments
 
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Politics is still a man’s game
In 2016, the US presidential election and Australian federal election confirmed it was not the year for political women.
Society - Jo Coghlan and Angelika Heurich - 14 comments
 
Oil prices running out of reasons to rally
Oil output is up roughly 300,000 bpd from summer lows, with more supply expected to come online in the months ahead as drilling picks up pace.
Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 10 comments
 
An America after Trump
We may conclude that this is the final verdict on the American Experiment; that the philosophies that founded the nation have come home to roost.
International - Peter Sellick - 27 comments
 
Monday, January 16, 2017
Meryl and her streeple
Why does she feel the need to turn the Golden Globes into her own political monologue?
International - Louis O'Neill - 145 comments
 
Post-GFC trade slowdown indicative of a global malaise
Self-defeating protectionism and anaemic investment levels are taking their toll on the global economy.
Economics - Tony Makin - 7 comments
 
Trump: 'Close the open hand out of love'
Do not give Netanyahu what he wants. If you do, you will rob the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians of everything they aspire for.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 34 comments
 
Friday, January 13, 2017
Soviet Union proved there are worse choices than democracy
Nevertheless, there were at least four occasions when the ­soviet leaders, with or without bourgeois groups, might have taken power.
Political Philosophy - Gary Johns - 10 comments
 
Dismay over democracy: alternative policies for 2017
It requires a reversal of the market-oriented convention that tinkering with an economy must precede efforts to build a just society: economy first, society later.
Society - Stuart Rees - 20 comments
 
Affair of Channel Seven's CEO exposes mixed societal mores
The other side of the coin is that those whose private lives are placed in the public spotlight against their wishes, can suffer great embarrassment.
Law & Liberties - Brendan O'Reilly - 5 comments
 
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Why just read for pleasure: the case of Michel Houellebecq
All the evidence we have suggests that people increasingly read things that comfort their pre-existing beliefs. This seems likely to create intellectual smugness and atrophy.
Society - Brendon O'Connor - 2 comments
 
Warped welfare wailing
The concept of basic income is not really original. Finland is giving it a trial run in one of its regions and Scotland will do so this year in two of its counties.
Economics - Everald Compton - 22 comments
 
Byron nightmare
Byron is not a 'green shire'. Money, greed and a complete inability of council to protect the natural assets and the beauty of this place will ensure its ultimate destruction.
Environment - Sue Arnold - 18 comments
 
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A generation of offended snowflakes
'There is a real danger political correctness is getting out of control. We need to understand the world as it was and not to rewrite history as some might like it to have been.'
Education - Bill Muehlenberg - 21 comments
 
Euthanasia and assisted suicide laws - no one is ever satisfied
When we cross that clear bright line drawn and held in the one place for millenia, we do not simply crossover for the supposed few. If we cross for some, we cross for all.
Law & Liberties - Paul Russell - 6 comments
 
Security Council Resolution 2334 violates UN Charter
The Security Council needs to ensure that this time round the Mandate and article 80 are put centre stage before the ICJ.
International - David Singer - 17 comments
 
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
So, what went wrong with section 18C?
None of what the (then) Government appears to have intended or proposed is what section 18C says or does.
Law & Liberties - John de Meyrick - 20 comments
 
Cities of sickness: pollution, dementia and the modern condition
Health becomes a casualty, giving medical researchers and doctors their cue to seek more grant money and study this grand narrative of self-inflicted human decline.
Health - Binoy Kampmark - 10 comments
 
Ensuring the success of the French initiative
Netanyahu feels confident that as president, Trump will restore the US' traditional support of Israel's position and provide it with political cover.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 7 comments
 
Monday, January 9, 2017
Intent as the enemy of truth
When all 1,655 maximum temperature series for Australia are simply combined, and truncated to begin in 1910 the hottest years are 1980, 1914, 1919, 1915 and 1940.
Environment - Jennifer Marohasy - 39 comments
 
Good debt, bad debt
This year the Government is increasing its gross debt by more than $80 billion. At least $25 billion of this is unmistakeably ‘bad debt’.
Economics - David Leyonhjelm - 10 comments
 
Two resolutions for the whole year
We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves.
Environment - Valerie Yule - 20 comments
 

