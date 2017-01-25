Support Us!

January 25, 2017
Blasphemy laws desecrate democratic rights
The Grand Mufti’s approach is draconian, oppressive and stifling of the fundamental value of free speech.
Law & Liberties - Amanda Stoker - 10 comments
 
Solving the problem of Australia Day
Debating the date of Australia Day
Indigenous Affairs - Stephen Chavura - 11 comments
 
A wish for a less absolutist world
In the age of the internet, we seem to have lost touch with civility and good judgement.
Media - Bashir Goth - 5 comments
 




Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Dear migrants, let’s reclaim the flag as a symbol of unity
Mayor Cotter, standing in front of an Australian flag, gave an impassioned speech about what it meant to be Australian and why we must engage in public life.
Society - Saeed Khan - 43 comments
 
Ignored ironies: women, protest and Donald Trump
These are hippies turned conservative protectors of the status quo, doves genetically modified to be hawks in Hillary Clinton's laboratory of politics.
International - Binoy Kampmark - 28 comments
 
Gordon Gekko's garden
Today I went down to get a lettuce from the box my partner and I had been tending, and its entire contents had gone.
Economics - John Wright - 9 comments
 
Monday, January 23, 2017
Notes on Trump
So the result in two years could be that the US has shifted from a two party system in which both parties support globalism to a two party system in which both parties oppose globalism.
International - Arthur Dent - 14 comments
 
Brexit demands leadership, not just management
If Britain's domestic politicos are to navigate the choppy waters of Brexit, they will need to shape negotiation positions that are inclusive in tone and intent, while not vague in terms of strategic goals.
International - Mal Fletcher - 3 comments
 
The shortcomings of the International Conference for Peace
Of main concern to the conferees was Trump's campaign promise to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 3 comments
 
Friday, January 20, 2017
Removing the right to protect our children
The regulation that forces you to ask for permission to protect your child, and then makes you wait for that permission to be granted.
Education - Bekah Bel - 19 comments
 
Free speech is a lot more than 18C
There is other legislation that contains restrictions on speech just as oppressive and infantile as Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.
Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm - 18 comments
 
Paris buries Palestine and UN Security Council Resolution 2334
Perhaps the Security Council and the Paris participants should now consider the 'two-state solution' first envisaged in 1922.
International - David Singer - 17 comments
 
Thursday, January 19, 2017
A good news story about Australia’s past
So much of our media news is dire that I thought it would be good to start the year with a story of virtue and prosperity.
Science & Technology - Don Aitkin - 11 comments
 
Pathological terror: health fears ahead of Trump's inauguration
Illness, fear, bodily pathologies feed into the language of the protest; placards waved with a stunned air of foreboding anticipating the assault on the Obama administration's healthcare efforts.
International - Binoy Kampmark - 7 comments
 
The clash of sentiments, or the monarchy-republic debate in Australia
Australia is in an interesting situation, for there seems no good positive reason to stay a monarchy and no good positive reason to switch to a republic.
Law & Liberties - Stephen Chavura - 27 comments
 
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Australian climate change policy isn't working
The scare-mongering and wedge-politics around climate change policy needs to end. It has gone on too long.
Environment - Peter Schrader - 73 comments
 
Undersold selling
In typical Aussie style they take the piss out of just about everyone and every social custom, yet blend it within a culture of unity and acceptance.
Media - Ian Nance - 8 comments
 
Trump not that bad
Trump's rise recognises the superiority of power over international law and the advantages of being proactive rather than reactive.
International - Peter Coates - 16 comments
 
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Politics is still a man’s game
In 2016, the US presidential election and Australian federal election confirmed it was not the year for political women.
Society - Jo Coghlan and Angelika Heurich - 14 comments
 
Oil prices running out of reasons to rally
Oil output is up roughly 300,000 bpd from summer lows, with more supply expected to come online in the months ahead as drilling picks up pace.
Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 10 comments
 
An America after Trump
We may conclude that this is the final verdict on the American Experiment; that the philosophies that founded the nation have come home to roost.
International - Peter Sellick - 27 comments
 
Monday, January 16, 2017
Meryl and her streeple
Why does she feel the need to turn the Golden Globes into her own political monologue?
International - Louis O'Neill - 97 comments
 
Post-GFC trade slowdown indicative of a global malaise
Self-defeating protectionism and anaemic investment levels are taking their toll on the global economy.
Economics - Tony Makin - 7 comments
 
Trump: 'Close the open hand out of love'
Do not give Netanyahu what he wants. If you do, you will rob the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians of everything they aspire for.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 34 comments
 
Friday, January 13, 2017
Soviet Union proved there are worse choices than democracy
Nevertheless, there were at least four occasions when the ­soviet leaders, with or without bourgeois groups, might have taken power.
Political Philosophy - Gary Johns - 10 comments
 
Dismay over democracy: alternative policies for 2017
It requires a reversal of the market-oriented convention that tinkering with an economy must precede efforts to build a just society: economy first, society later.
Society - Stuart Rees - 20 comments
 
Affair of Channel Seven's CEO exposes mixed societal mores
The other side of the coin is that those whose private lives are placed in the public spotlight against their wishes, can suffer great embarrassment.
Law & Liberties - Brendan O'Reilly - 5 comments
 
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Why just read for pleasure: the case of Michel Houellebecq
All the evidence we have suggests that people increasingly read things that comfort their pre-existing beliefs. This seems likely to create intellectual smugness and atrophy.
Society - Brendon O'Connor - 2 comments
 
Warped welfare wailing
The concept of basic income is not really original. Finland is giving it a trial run in one of its regions and Scotland will do so this year in two of its counties.
Economics - Everald Compton - 22 comments
 
Byron nightmare
Byron is not a 'green shire'. Money, greed and a complete inability of council to protect the natural assets and the beauty of this place will ensure its ultimate destruction.
Environment - Sue Arnold - 18 comments
 
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A generation of offended snowflakes
'There is a real danger political correctness is getting out of control. We need to understand the world as it was and not to rewrite history as some might like it to have been.'
Education - Bill Muehlenberg - 21 comments
 
Euthanasia and assisted suicide laws - no one is ever satisfied
When we cross that clear bright line drawn and held in the one place for millenia, we do not simply crossover for the supposed few. If we cross for some, we cross for all.
Law & Liberties - Paul Russell - 6 comments
 
Security Council Resolution 2334 violates UN Charter
The Security Council needs to ensure that this time round the Mandate and article 80 are put centre stage before the ICJ.
International - David Singer - 17 comments
 
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
So, what went wrong with section 18C?
None of what the (then) Government appears to have intended or proposed is what section 18C says or does.
Law & Liberties - John de Meyrick - 20 comments
 
Cities of sickness: pollution, dementia and the modern condition
Health becomes a casualty, giving medical researchers and doctors their cue to seek more grant money and study this grand narrative of self-inflicted human decline.
Health - Binoy Kampmark - 10 comments
 
Ensuring the success of the French initiative
Netanyahu feels confident that as president, Trump will restore the US' traditional support of Israel's position and provide it with political cover.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 7 comments
 
Monday, January 9, 2017
Intent as the enemy of truth
When all 1,655 maximum temperature series for Australia are simply combined, and truncated to begin in 1910 the hottest years are 1980, 1914, 1919, 1915 and 1940.
Environment - Jennifer Marohasy - 39 comments
 
Good debt, bad debt
This year the Government is increasing its gross debt by more than $80 billion. At least $25 billion of this is unmistakeably ‘bad debt’.
Economics - David Leyonhjelm - 10 comments
 
Two resolutions for the whole year
We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves.
Environment - Valerie Yule - 20 comments
 
Friday, January 6, 2017
Five New Year's resolutions to get workplace relations back on track
With potentially only two years left before a Shorten Labor Government takes the reigns a healthy dose of New Year's introspection could not come too soon.
Economics - John Slater - 7 comments
 
NSW government's $10m koala plan a recipe for extinction
The review completely fails to address the primary cause of catastrophic Koala decline in the state: government mismanagement.
Environment - Sue Arnold - 5 comments
 
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Truthiness and factiness
If ‘truthiness’ is a gut feeling of truth whatever the facts, then ‘factiness’ is using actual facts to paint a misleading truth.
Political Philosophy - Don Aitkin - 28 comments
 
Australia Day 2017
It is unfortunate that, when reasonable Australians strive to unite us all as a nation, there still persists an objection to celebrating January the 26th as Australia Day.
Political Philosophy - Bob Ryan - 47 comments
 
Three shrewd options for climate change
The first of the shrewd options is to withdraw from the Paris agreement and abandon the pledge to force Australian emissions in 2030 to be 26 to 28 per cent lower than emissions in 2005.
Environment - David Leyonhjelm - 11 comments
 
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Undermining terror: the Moroccan plan to promote moderation
Also, simply replacing one interpretation of religion with another via the authority of the imam and the Moroccan king is problematic.
International - Shane Satterley - 12 comments
 
Boxing Day trade restrictions a blast from the past
For retail's scores of part time and casual employees, longer opening hours often mean being able to work shifts that suit them best. This is especially true for school and tertiary students.
Economics - John Slater - 8 comments
 
The deep mystery of consciousness
There is an infinite qualitative difference between physical processes that are subject to physical laws and hence cannot transcend those laws and a conscious being who can be self-aware and act with intention.
Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick - 37 comments
 
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Here’s why non-government schools work better
The debate needs to shift from throwing more money after bad, a la Gonski, to identifying the most cost-effective way to use ­resources to raise standards.
Education - Kevin Donnelly - 6 comments
 
China is in for the long haul
They claimed Duterte would attempt to play the major powers off against one another and that he was looking for other states in the region to do likewise.
International - Bruce Haigh - 7 comments
 
Gender representation in film
If award nominations were entirely proportionate to the number of female film-makers (16%) then instead of receiving 2/28 nominations, female directors would receive 4 or 5.
The Arts - Tim O'Hare - 6 comments
 
Friday, December 30, 2016
The reality of religiously-motivated terrorism in Australia
This was not a case involving a mental illness with an identifiable cause and treatment. What was of concern was MHK's 'adherence to ideas'.
Law & Liberties - Laurence Maher - 33 comments
 
Why we need a 'conservative spring'
There is a real danger here, just like Uber disrupted the taxi industry, that reactionary parties will displace the traditional conservative movement.
Political Philosophy - Dominic Perrottet - 18 comments
 
People are funny cattle
Since NAPLAN destroys elements of cognitive behaviour in children, parents should actually give permission for their children to take the tests.
Education - Phil Cullen - 14 comments
 
Thursday, December 29, 2016
John Lang-like Shorten is betraying the workers
Labor has reverted to the dark days of Jack Lang. Early in 1931, in the depths of the Depression, Lang, the Labor premier of NSW, wanted to default on government borrowings.
Economics - Gary Johns - 13 comments
 
Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious
The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone.
International - Bashir Goth - 35 comments
 
Building homes, building hope
Of the thirty two houses in the village only six remained. Other parts of Fiji were not so lucky, but Nailawa, despite losing almost everything, had lost no one.
International - Adrian Arndt
 
On regulating banking and financial services
ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice.
Economics - Max Atkinson - 5 comments
 
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Super way to buy home
Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit.
Economics - Graham Young - 11 comments
 
Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration
It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride.
International - David Singer - 15 comments
 
US shale is now cash flow neutral
Oil prices are probably already high enough to spark a rebound in shale production.
Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 3 comments
 

