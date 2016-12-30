Support Us!

December 30, 2016
The reality of religiously-motivated terrorism in Australia
This was not a case involving a mental illness with an identifiable cause and treatment. What was of concern was MHK's 'adherence to ideas'.
Law & Liberties - Laurence Maher - 17 comments
 
Why we need a 'conservative spring'
There is a real danger here, just like Uber disrupted the taxi industry, that reactionary parties will displace the traditional conservative movement.
Political Philosophy - Dominic Perrottet - 17 comments
 
People are funny cattle
Since NAPLAN destroys elements of cognitive behaviour in children, parents should actually give permission for their children to take the tests.
Education - Phil Cullen - 11 comments
 




Thursday, December 29, 2016
John Lang-like Shorten is betraying the workers
Labor has reverted to the dark days of Jack Lang. Early in 1931, in the depths of the Depression, Lang, the Labor premier of NSW, wanted to default on government borrowings.
Economics - Gary Johns - 10 comments
 
Person of the Year: time to look beyond the obvious
The men and women of Syrian Civil Defence, known as ‘Syrian White Helmets’, deserve the title as they sacrifice their lives to rescue those trapped in the war zone.
International - Bashir Goth - 17 comments
 
Building homes, building hope
Of the thirty two houses in the village only six remained. Other parts of Fiji were not so lucky, but Nailawa, despite losing almost everything, had lost no one.
International - Adrian Arndt
 
On regulating banking and financial services
ASIC’s ability to protect the public is compromised by a culture of confidentiality and by the fact that, as a government agency, it cannot publicly question current business practice.
Economics - Max Atkinson - 2 comments
 
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Super way to buy home
Ownership rates for Australians aged 25-34 have fallen from 60% to 48%, because an affordable housing loan is only a theoretical concept when you can’t afford the deposit.
Economics - Graham Young - 8 comments
 
Britain rebuffs Abbas' call to apologise for Balfour Declaration
It demonstrates Britain's vital role in creating a homeland for the Jewish people. And it is an anniversary we will be marking with pride.
International - David Singer - 8 comments
 
US shale is now cash flow neutral
Oil prices are probably already high enough to spark a rebound in shale production.
Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 3 comments
 
Friday, December 23, 2016
Give yourself a break - limit social media
What the Copenhagen study doesn’t appear to mention is the disturbing fact that prolonged use of social media cuts down on our 'eyeball time'.
Science & Technology - Mal Fletcher - 12 comments
 
Preserving our forests should be a top priority
The magnificent old growth forests of East Gippsland are a national treasure. Yet state-endorsed logging continues in this region, undermining the rich tapestry of plants and animals that support human health.
Environment - Dimity Williams and Katherine Barraclough - 15 comments
 
Palestine: France humiliated by Abbas but Israel remains focused
France’s blatant attempt to replace the conduct of direct negotiations between Israel and the PLO, as provided for in the internationally approved Oslo Accords and the Bush Roadmap has embarrassingly fallen flat on its face.
International - David Singer - 22 comments
 
Thursday, December 22, 2016
18C requires non-racial remit without curbs on free speech
So abuse on public transport would be covered. But projecting challenging ideas - even those that offend, insult or humiliate, bringing culture shame - in newspapers wouldn't.
Law & Liberties - Tim Wilson - 7 comments
 
The persecution of Christians in the Middle East
The fact that there is rampant unemployment, limited opportunities for higher education, and that tens of millions of Muslims live in poverty all fosters a sense of resentment against other minorities.
International - Alon Ben-Meir - 10 comments
 
Eucalypt politics
This is just a symptom of a prevalent phenomenon of Australian politics: it is rarely about values but often about power.
Political Philosophy - Anica Niepraschk - 6 comments
 
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Why Big Mining loves Big Green
Big Mining is not that dumb. Their climate 'concern' is more motivated by self-interest - they see long-term profits flowing from the silly green agenda.
Environment - Viv Forbes - 5 comments
 
The year the music stopped
Malcolm Turnbull has reached rock bottom and few now listen to anything that he says. No matter whether people are left, right, centre or swingers.
Domestic Politics - Everald Compton - 22 comments
 
How far would you really go for the Syrians?
The harsh reality is that millions of Syrians simply won't be able to live in Syria in the foreseeable future. Which means they will have to live elsewhere.
International - Marieke Jacobs - 15 comments
 
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
The unborn are victims of domestic violence too
The unborn, who are often not accidentally impacted by acts of family violence, but rather the intended targets of perpetrators, deserve to be seen and treated as victims in their own right.
Law & Liberties - Greg Donnelly - 18 comments
 
From white to black: the colours of Brexit
Variants of Brexit were being thrown around from the lightest form ('white Brexit') which would supposedly not defeat the referendum's aim while keeping Britain in the EU market system, to that of the darkest ('black Brexit')
International - Binoy Kampmark - 1 comment
 
The end of coal is nigh – someone just needs to tell the Turnbull government
The senate committee recommends a comprehensive national energy transition plan for the orderly retirement of coal fired power generation.
Environment - Suzanne Harter - 25 comments
 
Monday, December 19, 2016
Trump's victory - what it says to us
Large masses of relatively deprived and highly frustrated citizens of the rich countries are not looking forward to a better future in a democratic-leftist or eco-technological utopia.
International - Saral Sarkar - 28 comments
 
It takes two to tango: discussing sexual health with older patients in primary care
We are gradually moving away from the biomedical definition of sex as intercourse, towards a more nuanced view of sex as consisting of non-penetrative practices that foster intimacy, arousal and, ultimately, satisfaction.
Health - Sue Malta, Meredith Temple-Smith and Jane Hocking - 6 comments
 
Not so prolific: US shale faces a reality check
Overall, the notion that shale production can continue to rise for another 25 years is doubtful.
Economics - James Stafford - 3 comments
 
Coetzee and moral principles
The project of a rationally derived ethical system has been shown to be a fantasy. Not only does it presume that such a universal system could be formulated, it also presumes that people could act according to such formulations.
Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick - 4 comments
 
Friday, December 16, 2016
Education minister stubbornly oversees safe schools information blackout
Up until early July this year mums and dads could go to the Safe Schools Coalition Australia website and see if the school they sent their children to was a participant in the program.
Education - Greg Donnelly - 47 comments
 
It's not just Italy that needs parliamentary reform
Like Italy we have two houses of parliament with almost equal powers, that are elected using different formulas, that more often than not result in the Government not having control of the Senate.
Political Philosophy - Brendan O'Reilly - 9 comments
 
Hugh Stretton: one of Australia's best public intellectuals
He was prominent as a critic of the public policies that had arisen from the 'economic rationalist' reforms of the Hawke-Keating Government (1983-1996).
Education - Peter Gibilisco - 1 comment
 
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Australians have far too much in common to divide over a treaty
It is hard to pick the instant when the movement to recognise Aborigines in the Constitution died. There were signposts.
Law & Liberties - Gary Johns - 21 comments
 
Castro’s hidden legacy
In Castro’s Cuba homosexual acts were a criminal offense. Gay Cubans were denied the right to become members of the Cuban Communist Party, a policy that by many accounts still persists.
International - William Hill - 11 comments
 
The passing of a sharp tongue: the glorious hatchet of AA Gill
His writings did not so much get under the skin as tear strips off. With animal rights activists, he became a scented target. He shot a baboon as an exercise.
Media - Binoy Kampmark - 3 comments
 
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
When all finish first everyone finishes last
And if inequity of gender truly does highlight discrimination in all industries that are male dominated, shouldn't Trudeau and Mackenzie also be urging for more female truck drivers?
Society - Louis O'Neill - 8 comments
 
Where the Fed will head
Interest rates are heading up much faster than the market thinks.
Economics - Michael Knox - 3 comments
 
Is Paris the right housing model for Australian cities?
The argument that Australian cities can significantly increase inner city density by replicating European housing forms is an argument for keeping newcomers out.
Nation Building - Alan Davies - 8 comments
 
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
FOI Syria
Every state would be allowed to launch a military campaign on another state's territory, under the sole pretext of the 'inability' of this state to put an end to the activities of a terrorist group.
International - Kellie Tranter - 9 comments
 
Childcare not child's play
In line with current equal pay protests in the early education sector, the article discusses what truly happens after you drop your children off.
Education - Joanna Marshall - 9 comments
 
Trump and Putin need Security Council resolution to defeat Islamic State
President Obama's failure to co-operate with Putin for the last two years in seeking to degrade and destroy Islamic State has resulted in hundreds of thousands of needless civilian deaths and injuries.
International - David Singer - 9 comments
 
Monday, December 12, 2016
Pension without politics
They most certainly should not have such a low pension that they have to choose between food and medicine which so many do today.
Economics - Everald Compton - 12 comments
 
It's all about trust
The Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan, told me that he never had any intention of allowing the shotguns to be imported. In other words, there had never been any intention of keeping to the bargain.
Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm - 13 comments
 
Premier's nuclear push is proof of a government in meltdown
This debate has been had repeatedly and the answer is always the same. It is time to put this tired talking point to bed and get on with the energy transition we can no longer ignore.
Environment - Mia Pepper - 41 comments
 
Friday, December 9, 2016
Will the lights go out in Victoria or just industry?
There are two difficulties, intermittency and the same winds blowing across state borders causing correlated variations in the supply of wind power.
Environment - Tom Quirk and Paul Miskelly - 23 comments
 
Trump could fuel a nuclear energy boom in 2017
While there have been some oversupply issues keeping uranium prices down, the bigger problem has been negative sentiment rather than real fundamentals, but the Trump presidency will see through that.
Economics - James Stafford - 27 comments
 
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Alternative solutions to address Australia's STEM paradox
Given the opposing views of this muddled debate, is there indeed a STEM skills shortage or surplus in the workforce? I would argue that the answer is 'yes' for both.
Science & Technology - Alan Yap - 9 comments
 
Two more books, on an important union, and on climate change
This essay is a discussion about two books, widely different in their story. Each was given to me by its author, a friend.
Environment - Don Aitkin - 11 comments
 
Save our lawns
Lawns reflect a 200-year-old Romantic dream of fusing ourselves with nature. Yet that very dream now poses a major threat to the nature it so lovingly celebrates.
Environment - Valerie Yule - 21 comments
 
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Global solutions for global problems
The difficulties facing any potential global authority are huge. For starters dealing with global warming will require a comprehensive and robust agreement and the resources to implement and maintain it.
International - Peter McMahon - 12 comments
 
Brave new post-identity world of no more excuses
Now, after many years of struggle, those of identity face their final challenge: the same challenge faced by straight white males.
Society - Gary Johns - 9 comments
 
Carter threatens chaos for Obama, Trump and US foreign policy
Jordan - 78% of former Palestine - originally designated as part of the location for the Jewish National Home - still remains the key to resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict.
International - David Singer - 11 comments
 
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Where to for migrants and minorities?
The dust is yet to settle on Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory but Australia's own deplorables are already out in force beating their chests.
Domestic Politics - Saeed Khan - 72 comments
 
Universities’ wrong-headed investment decisions harm students
In 2008 the student-run QUT Guild's endowment lost almost 50 per cent of its net worth overnight when it attempted divestment from resource investments.
Environment - John Slater - 5 comments
 
Sydney lurches to housing affordability disaster
The wrangling isn’t over whether to reduce prices, but how. And that depends on where you fit in the city’s system of interests with a stake in property development and construction.
Nation Building - John Muscat - 3 comments
 
Monday, December 5, 2016
Making America great again?
There has been enough egg on the faces of journalists both of the Left and the Right since Donald Trump's win to make several omelettes, and not particularly savoury omelettes at that.
International - Babette Francis - 14 comments
 
How schools entrench Australia's two nations
Life for most teachers isn't that great. Children are increasingly disrespectful. Playground duty in a hot or freezing playground is tedious. And these days few teachers can get a permanent job.
Education - Peter West - 38 comments
 
Chautauqua in Greensburg, Indiana
Chautauqua was a movement to bring speakers on a variety of topics to rural and remote America. It was founded in 1874 on the banks of Lake Chautauqua in New York State.
The Arts - Bruce Haigh - 3 comments
 
Friday, December 2, 2016
Let's speak about, not shout about, abortion
Partly due to the recent American Presidential election and also because of a Queensland Parliamentary vote, abortion is being talked about once more.
Law & Liberties - Murray Campbell - 34 comments
 
Far-right, or do you just disagree with them?
Anyone who didn’t know better would think Turnbull’s conferring with his conservative parliamentary caucus is tantamount to Churchill cosying up to Oswald Mosley or George W Bush negotiating with the Klan.
Political Philosophy - William Hill - 13 comments
 
My need and of course the needs of many other people with severe disabilities for the NDIS
The NDIS is structured on the insurance model. This is to ensure social programs are met and empowerment is encouraged.
Society - Peter Gibilisco - 5 comments
 

