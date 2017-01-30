Friday, January 27, 2017
|
We celebrated two Australia Days this year. The bad news is that they were on the same date as each other and not only will there be no extra holiday but half the population wasn't able to see what the other half celebrated.Society - Graham Young - 22 comments
|
We find out whether we are in recession on the 1st of March 2017, and there are only seven sitting days in the Senate prior to this.Economics - David Leyonhjelm - 2 comments
|
Karen is at the mercy of her adoptive family's personal spending habits, which often take priority over her disability needs.Law & Liberties - Patricia Eisele - 5 comments
|
Looking to the historical records of democratic governments worldwide, we find many instances of governments acting within the law, but against the wishes and intentions of their people.Domestic Politics - Bob Ryan - 3 comments
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
|
The Grand Mufti’s approach is draconian, oppressive and stifling of the fundamental value of free speech.Law & Liberties - Amanda Stoker - 27 comments
|
Debating the date of Australia DayIndigenous Affairs - Stephen Chavura - 15 comments
|
In the age of the internet, we seem to have lost touch with civility and good judgement.Media - Bashir Goth - 7 comments
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
|
Mayor Cotter, standing in front of an Australian flag, gave an impassioned speech about what it meant to be Australian and why we must engage in public life.Society - Saeed Khan - 49 comments
|
These are hippies turned conservative protectors of the status quo, doves genetically modified to be hawks in Hillary Clinton's laboratory of politics.International - Binoy Kampmark - 48 comments
|
Today I went down to get a lettuce from the box my partner and I had been tending, and its entire contents had gone.Economics - John Wright - 10 comments
Monday, January 23, 2017
|
So the result in two years could be that the US has shifted from a two party system in which both parties support globalism to a two party system in which both parties oppose globalism.International - Arthur Dent - 15 comments
|
If Britain's domestic politicos are to navigate the choppy waters of Brexit, they will need to shape negotiation positions that are inclusive in tone and intent, while not vague in terms of strategic goals.International - Mal Fletcher - 3 comments
|
Of main concern to the conferees was Trump's campaign promise to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.International - Alon Ben-Meir - 3 comments
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
The regulation that forces you to ask for permission to protect your child, and then makes you wait for that permission to be granted.Education - Bekah Bel - 19 comments
|
There is other legislation that contains restrictions on speech just as oppressive and infantile as Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act.Law & Liberties - David Leyonhjelm - 18 comments
|
Perhaps the Security Council and the Paris participants should now consider the 'two-state solution' first envisaged in 1922.International - David Singer - 23 comments
Thursday, January 19, 2017
|
So much of our media news is dire that I thought it would be good to start the year with a story of virtue and prosperity.Science & Technology - Don Aitkin - 11 comments
|
Illness, fear, bodily pathologies feed into the language of the protest; placards waved with a stunned air of foreboding anticipating the assault on the Obama administration's healthcare efforts.International - Binoy Kampmark - 7 comments
|
Australia is in an interesting situation, for there seems no good positive reason to stay a monarchy and no good positive reason to switch to a republic.Law & Liberties - Stephen Chavura - 27 comments
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
|
The scare-mongering and wedge-politics around climate change policy needs to end. It has gone on too long.Environment - Peter Schrader - 83 comments
|
In typical Aussie style they take the piss out of just about everyone and every social custom, yet blend it within a culture of unity and acceptance.Media - Ian Nance - 8 comments
|
Trump's rise recognises the superiority of power over international law and the advantages of being proactive rather than reactive.International - Peter Coates - 16 comments
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
|
In 2016, the US presidential election and Australian federal election confirmed it was not the year for political women.Society - Jo Coghlan and Angelika Heurich - 14 comments
|
Oil output is up roughly 300,000 bpd from summer lows, with more supply expected to come online in the months ahead as drilling picks up pace.Economics - Nicholas Cunningham - 10 comments
|
We may conclude that this is the final verdict on the American Experiment; that the philosophies that founded the nation have come home to roost.International - Peter Sellick - 27 comments
Monday, January 16, 2017
|
Why does she feel the need to turn the Golden Globes into her own political monologue?International - Louis O'Neill - 119 comments
|
Self-defeating protectionism and anaemic investment levels are taking their toll on the global economy.Economics - Tony Makin - 7 comments
|
Do not give Netanyahu what he wants. If you do, you will rob the vast majority of Israelis and Palestinians of everything they aspire for.International - Alon Ben-Meir - 34 comments
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
Nevertheless, there were at least four occasions when the soviet leaders, with or without bourgeois groups, might have taken power.Political Philosophy - Gary Johns - 10 comments
|
It requires a reversal of the market-oriented convention that tinkering with an economy must precede efforts to build a just society: economy first, society later.Society - Stuart Rees - 20 comments
|
The other side of the coin is that those whose private lives are placed in the public spotlight against their wishes, can suffer great embarrassment.Law & Liberties - Brendan O'Reilly - 5 comments
Thursday, January 12, 2017
|
All the evidence we have suggests that people increasingly read things that comfort their pre-existing beliefs. This seems likely to create intellectual smugness and atrophy.Society - Brendon O'Connor - 2 comments
|
The concept of basic income is not really original. Finland is giving it a trial run in one of its regions and Scotland will do so this year in two of its counties.Economics - Everald Compton - 22 comments
|
Byron is not a 'green shire'. Money, greed and a complete inability of council to protect the natural assets and the beauty of this place will ensure its ultimate destruction.Environment - Sue Arnold - 18 comments
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
|
'There is a real danger political correctness is getting out of control. We need to understand the world as it was and not to rewrite history as some might like it to have been.'Education - Bill Muehlenberg - 21 comments
|
When we cross that clear bright line drawn and held in the one place for millenia, we do not simply crossover for the supposed few. If we cross for some, we cross for all.Law & Liberties - Paul Russell - 6 comments
|
The Security Council needs to ensure that this time round the Mandate and article 80 are put centre stage before the ICJ.International - David Singer - 17 comments
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
|
None of what the (then) Government appears to have intended or proposed is what section 18C says or does.Law & Liberties - John de Meyrick - 20 comments
|
Health becomes a casualty, giving medical researchers and doctors their cue to seek more grant money and study this grand narrative of self-inflicted human decline.Health - Binoy Kampmark - 10 comments
|
Netanyahu feels confident that as president, Trump will restore the US' traditional support of Israel's position and provide it with political cover.International - Alon Ben-Meir - 7 comments
Monday, January 9, 2017
|
When all 1,655 maximum temperature series for Australia are simply combined, and truncated to begin in 1910 the hottest years are 1980, 1914, 1919, 1915 and 1940.Environment - Jennifer Marohasy - 39 comments
|
This year the Government is increasing its gross debt by more than $80 billion. At least $25 billion of this is unmistakeably ‘bad debt’.Economics - David Leyonhjelm - 10 comments
|
We look at television to see the havoc that mankind is wreaking on the earth and in the sea. It is easy to think that this mankind is something other than ourselves.Environment - Valerie Yule - 20 comments
Friday, January 6, 2017
|
With potentially only two years left before a Shorten Labor Government takes the reigns a healthy dose of New Year's introspection could not come too soon.Economics - John Slater - 7 comments
|
The review completely fails to address the primary cause of catastrophic Koala decline in the state: government mismanagement.Environment - Sue Arnold - 5 comments
Thursday, January 5, 2017
|
If ‘truthiness’ is a gut feeling of truth whatever the facts, then ‘factiness’ is using actual facts to paint a misleading truth.Political Philosophy - Don Aitkin - 28 comments
|
It is unfortunate that, when reasonable Australians strive to unite us all as a nation, there still persists an objection to celebrating January the 26th as Australia Day.Political Philosophy - Bob Ryan - 47 comments
|
The first of the shrewd options is to withdraw from the Paris agreement and abandon the pledge to force Australian emissions in 2030 to be 26 to 28 per cent lower than emissions in 2005.Environment - David Leyonhjelm - 11 comments
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
|
Also, simply replacing one interpretation of religion with another via the authority of the imam and the Moroccan king is problematic.International - Shane Satterley - 12 comments
|
For retail's scores of part time and casual employees, longer opening hours often mean being able to work shifts that suit them best. This is especially true for school and tertiary students.Economics - John Slater - 8 comments
|
There is an infinite qualitative difference between physical processes that are subject to physical laws and hence cannot transcend those laws and a conscious being who can be self-aware and act with intention.Religion & Spirituality - Peter Sellick - 37 comments
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
|
The debate needs to shift from throwing more money after bad, a la Gonski, to identifying the most cost-effective way to use resources to raise standards.Education - Kevin Donnelly - 6 comments
|
They claimed Duterte would attempt to play the major powers off against one another and that he was looking for other states in the region to do likewise.International - Bruce Haigh - 7 comments
|
If award nominations were entirely proportionate to the number of female film-makers (16%) then instead of receiving 2/28 nominations, female directors would receive 4 or 5.The Arts - Tim O'Hare - 6 comments
Friday, December 30, 2016
|
This was not a case involving a mental illness with an identifiable cause and treatment. What was of concern was MHK's 'adherence to ideas'.Law & Liberties - Laurence Maher - 33 comments