Finally, ABC Pravda shunts Laura Tingle

For wicked immigration-influencers like "independent" Abul Rizvi , or Australian un-National University's Liz Allen and Alan Gamlen, it's second nature to play the Racist Card to shut down popular resistance to Australia's crazy 46% increase in population this century. Amusingly, when ABC celebrity Laura Tingle tried the same stunt at a literary love-in last May, it blew up in her face.

A year later, soon after chief political correspondent's muted appearance on ABC-TV election-night, came the "surprise announcement".

This most "highly respected" journalist who is the six-year "political editor" at ABC-TV's 7.30 report is "exceptionally excited" to become ABC global-affairs editor.

Advertisement



She'll struggle to emulate the capable chap she replaces. Is ABC seriously suggesting there's no better pick for the role? Via a Guardian groupie, she herself alluded to a demanding selection process. No doubt supervised by an "independent" panel.

Guardian serenaded her "forthright analytical skills", dissing News Corp for pushing "culture wars". What about left media, lying their heads off, pro cultural-warrior Albanese?

The aura of Laura

So Phillip Adams used to say, when crossing to "mingle with Tingle" at Radio National (RN) Late Night Live.

Look, I have some time for Adams, his successor David Marr. Adams would dial up notables round the world – they'd talk to him and us. Though Marr is pro multicultural open-borders , he writes interestingly on religion and other topics, note his bios of Patrick White and others.

In Laura's case, where's the community benefit, to offset the injuries inflicted?

With life's hard knocks, we mortals tend to learn, get a grip, you're not that smart. But Laura seems to have sailed through from tender youth to retirement age, cosseted to admire her own blonde abilities, appearing insulated from home-truth feedback.

Advertisement



There was that Sam Neill breakup. Don't know the backstory – don't even cope with the front story. Allegedly he fell for her writing and broadcasting. Whose erotic essence, I'm afraid, escapes my shallow sensibilities.

My satirical election postmortem, Sam, finds her frequently flouting journalistic self-moderation and self-awareness.

For example, she loves that sensible "non-racist" conversation on immigration. The one where the brainiac upper-classes and the 200-plus open-borders federal politicians know what's best for thingamajig voters.