 The National Forum   
___________

Net-zero or none, Ley's still backing Albanese's severe immigration/housing crunch

By Stephen Saunders - posted Friday, 21 November 2025

Nominally the Liberal Party mantra is "individual freedom and free enterprise".

In immigration, housing, energy, employment, "United Nations" Labor is interventionist, dirigiste, statist. Affecting that Joy Division T-shirt, former student-activist Albanese leads the charge, defending 21st century Australia's top 20%, their preferences and privileges.

Sussan Ley's opposition has done a fair bit of appeasement and me-too. Does their seeming rebellion of dropping net-zero signal better things?

Albo does central planning…

Albo promised moderate immigration, housing reform, cheaper energy. He's delivered the opposite, with state-overreach across the board.

Over-funding the bulk visa-processing of low-skilled temporary migrants, backed by unrelenting "Ministry of Truth" propaganda, he's already left his main legacy. A net-migration floor of 300,000 [not 80,000-90,000] is now spun as "normal" or "long term" average. We've "cut immigration" 40%, smirk Tony Burke and Abul Rizvi . The hell they have.

Such extremes were implausible, before the Howard/Rudd immigration spike around 2007-08.

The elite's loving the "virtue" - ordinary voters are fed up . When the latter finally mobilised and marched, the former dismissed their complaint - housing shortfall isn't a supply issue but a migration issue – by smearing them as racists and neo nazi dupes. Ley fell in behind Albanese.

Australia's self-inflicted immigration bubble is a prime driver of its housing bubble – the continent's absurdly overvalued land and housing.

Despite shrinking training in the trades , dilution of building standards , Australia remains remarkably productive at home-building. With construction costs rocketing during COVID, the industry needed a breather. Instead, Albo dealt Huge Australia plus fake "housing accord".

His central-planning fantasy of building 1.2 million homes in five years to 2029 has been taken seriously, both by the Coalition and Greens.

Greens' housing-irritant Max Chandler-Mather is gone, but Ley's shadow-treasurer Ted O'Brien and housing-shadow Andrew Bragg still defer to Labor's planning, zoning, and housing-supply, tropes. Like, "nothing to see" on the population-demand side.

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

