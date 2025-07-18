Net-zero or none, Ley's still backing Albanese's severe immigration/housing crunch

Nominally the Liberal Party mantra is "individual freedom and free enterprise".

In immigration, housing, energy, employment, "United Nations" Labor is interventionist, dirigiste, statist. Affecting that Joy Division T-shirt, former student-activist Albanese leads the charge, defending 21st century Australia's top 20%, their preferences and privileges.

Sussan Ley's opposition has done a fair bit of appeasement and me-too. Does their seeming rebellion of dropping net-zero signal better things?

Albo does central planning…

Albo promised moderate immigration, housing reform, cheaper energy. He's delivered the opposite, with state-overreach across the board.

Over-funding the bulk visa-processing of low-skilled temporary migrants, backed by unrelenting "Ministry of Truth" propaganda, he's already left his main legacy. A net-migration floor of 300,000 [not 80,000-90,000] is now spun as "normal" or "long term" average. We've "cut immigration" 40%, smirk Tony Burke and Abul Rizvi . The hell they have.

Such extremes were implausible, before the Howard/Rudd immigration spike around 2007-08.

The elite's loving the "virtue" - ordinary voters are fed up . When the latter finally mobilised and marched, the former dismissed their complaint - housing shortfall isn't a supply issue but a migration issue – by smearing them as racists and neo nazi dupes. Ley fell in behind Albanese.

Australia's self-inflicted immigration bubble is a prime driver of its housing bubble – the continent's absurdly overvalued land and housing.

Despite shrinking training in the trades , dilution of building standards , Australia remains remarkably productive at home-building. With construction costs rocketing during COVID, the industry needed a breather. Instead, Albo dealt Huge Australia plus fake "housing accord".

His central-planning fantasy of building 1.2 million homes in five years to 2029 has been taken seriously, both by the Coalition and Greens.

Greens' housing-irritant Max Chandler-Mather is gone, but Ley's shadow-treasurer Ted O'Brien and housing-shadow Andrew Bragg still defer to Labor's planning, zoning, and housing-supply, tropes. Like, "nothing to see" on the population-demand side.