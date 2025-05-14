Support Us!

UN climate-czar abuses Australia, cossets leviathan China

By Stephen Saunders - posted Thursday, 7 August 2025

Albanese Labor enjoys a masochistic relationship with pro-China United Nations.

Following UN open-borders precepts, massive immigration induces 75-80% of our (unnecessary) population growth. Nearly as silly as the UK, which topped 95% in 2023-24. For the first time ever, they're more populous than much-bigger France.

Deferring to the power of China - far and away the world's top coal-burner and CO2-emitter – woke Labor is also wedded to the UN net-zero fallacy.

Early 2024 they welcomed Stiell into Australia. He claimed climate-change would make Australian food unaffordable. Unless we followed UN dictates, we'd have to resettle "entire national populations" from the Pacific.

As he knew, Labor already had a climate-pact with Tuvalu. When climate-visa applications opened in June 2025, a third of its population expressed interest.

Simon does what bullies do - when you appease them. He's come back bolder and badder.

During his end-July 2025 visit, as reported by state-ABC, he's really jumped the shark. Claiming his UN "blueprint" could reap us "colossal" rewards, delivering "in spades":

"You know, half measures will destroy property and infrastructure, hammer households, bankrupt regions, and punch holes in public budgets."

Should Australia even think of "half" measures, "mega-droughts [will make] fresh fruit and veg a once-a-year treat".

Like the ABC, UK-based Fruit-Net (fruit-loop?) media took this nonsense at face-value. But The Spectator dubbed Stiell a climate disaster. IPA and Matt Canavan noticed he was off with the fairies. Jibed The Australian, this babble is "more boring than broccoli".

Who on earth is Simon Stiell?

Leaving aside Hurricane-Beryl blitzing his home island, Stiell isn't any climate-expert you'd listen to especially. He's just another climate-opportunist that knows a bandwagon when they see one. As if we didn't have enough of our own.

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

