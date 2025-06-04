‘You’re a racist’ remains Albo’s No 1 alibi for the endless immigration/housing pain

It was like Goliath, encountering a David with no slingshot. Yet the governing Big Australia minority went ballistic over MfA.

From 2021-22, the border-reopening lent bipartisan cover, for Morrison then Albanese to take the immigration-deluge next level. As MfA says, a uni-party.

ABS recently confirmed, Albanese had accrued about 1.4 million in net-migration over 2022-25. That's a staggering 80% higher than the 2007-10 record of China-buff and present-day US-ambassador Rudd. Immigration lobby utterly refuses to acknowledge the reality and gravity of these numbers and intimidates journalists who do.

Also in August, at "reform" roundtable, two dozen top grifters aligned with the Treasurer's ersatz productivity pillars: Resilient economy. Skilled workforce. Digital technologies. Quality care. Net zero.

They refused to discuss I-for-immigration, central to our actual economy of: Gas cartel. Endless immigration. Housing speculation. Government jobs. Resource giveaways.

On August 31, citizens marched for low migration in capital cities and elsewhere. The squeals of outrage they attracted weren't about contesting the evidence. Instead, it was the same old all-purpose one-size-fits-all kneejerk slur: You're a racist.

Some low-migration advocates reassure themselves, they're "not racist", wedded to respectful debate and conversation. That's challenging, when the other side is at war with the environment, bonkers for net-zero, and suppresses the I-word itself.

From their first October 2022 Budget, Albanese Labor brazened what no government has ever done before. Always printing a high migration target, always imposing a vastly higher outcome. Aided by meretricious academic and media propaganda, they get away with it. Driving net-migration, to six times the historical average.

It's way past time to tackle their "racism" canard. It's Albo's go-to mass-migration excuse, for his socially divisive government obsessed with identity and race.

Who are Big Australia lobby?

They're the controlling 1-20% that adores (benefits from) mega migration. As compared to the much larger share that doesn't want it and tends to lose out.

It's the ruling classes, the neoliberal technocracy, woke symbolic capitalists, call them what you will. You'd expect industry, government, and "public" service to be up there. But check the roundtable list. Union, community, environment, housing reps, are equally happy to pile on, as is the craven opposition.