Sneak election postmortem: 'Progressive' Labor gives 'ignorant' voters another chance

When Labor unaccountably lost Election 2019, inhouse reviewers Craig Emerson and Jay Weatherill summarised problems in 500 words. Key message:

Labor should position itself as a party of economic growth and job creation…policy formulation should be guided by the national interest, avoiding any perception of capture.

Has not the 2022-2025 Albanese Government been all this and more? Overcoming the at-times surly regard from unenlightened voters, Mr Albanese is giving them a scarcely deserved second chance.

Educated, impartial, reviewers Greg Eminem and Jai Weathervane deliver the postmortem. On sneak preview to On Line Opinion, here's their wrap:

PM Albanese's win in summary

<< For months we'd feared for Labor. Because of the global economy, climate change, worldwide trends, Ukraine War, Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch, misinformation, Reserve Bank, Cyclone Alfred, and Mini-Trump Peter Dutton.

This perfect storm of exogenous factors disrupted the inclusive vision of PM and his globetrotting Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers, PhD on Keating. Yet we can't ignore the central cause of election hard-yards. Voters are insufficiently globalised - selfish, ignorant, and racist nativist.

The Voice:

Ill-informed electors miscued The Voice. Labor had offered them a simple enough choice. A – Alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. B – Laura Tingle knows you're racist .

Scorning tutelage and preferences of educated inner city folk, the bottom 60% of voters plumped for B. In his concession speech PM overlooked their miserable error.

Immigration and population:

Ex-Loreto-Toorak and ex-Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil (MPP Harvard) epitomises Modern Labor's profound identification with ordinary citizens. A PM in waiting no less.