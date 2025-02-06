Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Sneak election postmortem: 'Progressive' Labor gives 'ignorant' voters another chance

By Stephen Saunders - posted Wednesday, 7 May 2025

When Labor unaccountably lost Election 2019, inhouse reviewers Craig Emerson and Jay Weatherill summarised problems in 500 words. Key message:

Labor should position itself as a party of economic growth and job creation…policy formulation should be guided by the national interest, avoiding any perception of capture.

Has not the 2022-2025 Albanese Government been all this and more? Overcoming the at-times surly regard from unenlightened voters, Mr Albanese is giving them a scarcely deserved second chance.

Advertisement

Educated, impartial, reviewers Greg Eminem and Jai Weathervane deliver the postmortem. On sneak preview to On Line Opinion, here's their wrap:

PM Albanese's win in summary

<< For months we'd feared for Labor. Because of the global economy, climate change, worldwide trends, Ukraine War, Donald Trump, Rupert Murdoch, misinformation, Reserve Bank, Cyclone Alfred, and Mini-Trump Peter Dutton.

This perfect storm of exogenous factors disrupted the inclusive vision of PM and his globetrotting Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers, PhD on Keating. Yet we can't ignore the central cause of election hard-yards. Voters are insufficiently globalised - selfish, ignorant, and racistnativist.

The Voice:

Ill-informed electors miscued The Voice. Labor had offered them a simple enough choice. A – Alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. B – Laura Tingle knows you're racist .

Advertisement

Scorning tutelage and preferences of educated inner city folk, the bottom 60% of voters plumped for B. In his concession speech PM overlooked their miserable error.

Immigration and population:

Ex-Loreto-Toorak and ex-Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil (MPP Harvard) epitomises Modern Labor's profound identification with ordinary citizens. A PM in waiting no less.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  9. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy