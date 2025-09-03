Albanese ploys betray Bondi victims

Less than 24 hours after Bondi's studied sectarian slaughter - a ghastly new "landmark" for Australia - Albanese and his press-gallery chooks had already agreed a narrative.

It was guns and antisemitism, nothing mass-migration. The Coalition dared not challenge this framing. Jewish organisations and politicians dared not buck the script.

Josh Frydenberg agitated for a Royal Commission. He got a one-commissioner show that looks away from mass migration and Islamism, presuming top-down "cohesion".

The rhyming media coverage of the January 26 Marches for Australia underlines why, government won't let voters have low immigration and more affordable housing. We're just too racist, as it were, too easily "led" by neo nazis.

Albanese remains an immigration radical

The majority consistently favours lower immigration or an immigration pause, even the sourcing of immigration from like countries. See, that "proves" we're racist.

Since Bondi, the One Nation vote has tripled. Wondering why? One Nation policy is 130,000 migrant visas annually, with tough visa-regulation. Sussan Ley Liberals, with or without the Nationals, would rather not discuss immigration numbers.

Albanese's security and immigration policing had been overmuch focused, on neo nazis. Reverse-racism masked, the escalation in antisemitism, notably since 2023. In security terms, the Bondi Akrams were almost hiding, in plain sight.

Falsely, Treasury economics assumes mass migration keeps us younger, more productive and skilled. Social policymaking, from Race Commissioner on down, assumes racism is primarily visited by lighter skins upon darker skins.

Albanese's partisan 2023 immigration deals for Indian qualifications and students aren't even seen as discriminatory. You'd have to be "racist" to even mention them.

Over 1945-2005, with White Australia snuffed out by the 1970s, Australia averaged net-migration around 90,000 annually. More than enough, plenty diverse. Over his first 2022-25 term, Albanese hiked net-migration, to a crazy 424,000 average.

Mass migration isn't left versus right – it's political classes versus the rest. No other developed nation is emulating our multicultural "nirvana". Peer nations and world powers have much smaller immigration profiles – low rates of population growth.

30% overseas born and 50% migrant "origin", though thrilling for population-boosters George Megalogenis and Abul Rizvi, is a world outlier, a historical anomaly. 45% percent population growth this century is nuts, socially and environmentally.