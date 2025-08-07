Support Us!

Despite Bondi, Australia will remain a world-outlier on mass-migration

By Stephen Saunders - posted Tuesday, 30 December 2025

Labor-Liberal has made Big Australia central to economic policy. After COVID froze mass migration, Morrison and Albanese rushed it back, bigger than ever.

The longer it continues, the more dissent is decried. When citizens protested in the streets, government smeared them as "neo nazi" dupes. Government is the dupe, greenlighting large 21st century increases in low-skill poor-fit immigration.

In National University (ANU) propaganda, also for a sensitive Liberal Senator, "mass migration" is incorrect speech. Voters don't buy this media-panic, of Liberals veering far-right. The long-running Australian Election Study voter-poll perceives a nudge left.

It's even suggested so-called "moderate" Liberals merge with Teals. Yeah right, just to make government and opposition more resistant than ever, to the voter majority that craves relief from the immigration/housing crunch.

In this new Resolve poll, two out of three voters want immigration paused, for housing to catch up. Government itself implies such citizens are "racist" or "un-Australian".

Our 2024-25 net-migration tally is released. It's still huge, 306,000. And yet, less than 24 hours after so-called Islamic lions wreaked sectarian slaughter, Albo already had a press-gallery waiver to sidestep the mass migration.

Quarantining his immigration overreach, Albo's up-regulating on antisemitism and guns. Largely, politicians and "stakeholders" welcome this selective framing.

Australia is radical on immigration and net-zero

ABC Boyer Lecturer Justin Wolfers applauds Australia's amazing institutions. Yeah but, they're running UN line at us, on population and climate policy.

If I even utter the immigration-word – that's racist. Linking mass migration and net-zero – not allowed. Turning the other cheek, may I respond, with a mild geography table:

One thing leaps out. How tawdry is the elite and ANU snow-job, that Australia's 21st century immigration-profile is situation pretty-normal.

Comparing with Australia's own recent history, or world powers, or peer nations, our evolved and present immigration rates are bonkers, off the charts.

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
