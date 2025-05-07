Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

How wokeness weakens the West but empowers China

By Stephen Saunders - posted Friday, 18 July 2025

We met the same day as Musa's Canberra event, his best attended. Would some see his much-discussed We Have Never Been Woke (WHNBW) as validating their attitudes?

"Lots of people start from the assumption I'm on the same team as them," he rejoined. Others imagine it's "kind of a right-wing tract."

Reviewing WHNBW for Australian Population Research Institute and The Australian, I'd tagged al-Gharbi more as a curiosity-led scholar, driven by data and evidence.

Advertisement

In his observations, woke is a definable set of attitudes and behaviours developed in US (and other wealthy nations) among the supposedly altruistic "symbolic capitalists" (or top 20%) of the knowledge economy.

This elite, he writes, aligns with the top 1%. The second allows the first to "opportunity hoard" an attractive share of the loot. Wokeness justifies this appropriation.

The top 20% self-identify as "allies" of disadvantaged groups, aesthetically embracing "diversity" and "inclusion". Focusing on identity and subjectivity, they "recognise" their privilege but work on "unconscious" biases. Theirs is a "tight" focus on disparities between identity (race, gender, sexuality) groups, not on inequality at large.

Instead of arresting widening post-1970s inequality, these DEI tropes camouflage and extend it. Rather than lubricating the social-mobility ladder, Musa observes, the woke "just want to make sure people at the top of the ladder are appropriately diverse".

About the author

Of Arizona military family, al-Gharbi switched from Catholicism to Islam, from shoe-selling to New York academia.

Advertisement

Fresh from his (Columbia) PhD, Musa got a fly-back, for an Arizona position. "I was overqualified". After his cultural and class shift, how to stay grounded? There's a book for that, Jennifer Morton's Moving Up without Losing your Way. Also, "I do events at churches, I've done events at resource centres for senior citizens."

Currently he's a journalism/sociology prof at Stony Brook University on Long Island NY. Where would he do sabbatical? Rather than nominating a top European school, Musa parries, Perth's Forrest Research Foundation would like him back.

Around the book

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy