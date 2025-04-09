Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Australian science has gone overboard for ‘climate action’

By Stephen Saunders - posted Thursday, 10 July 2025

A potted Australian net-zero history begins the imperial policy-heyday of "Liberal" Party grandees Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull.

Lucy refashions Sydney, for endless growth

Kitted in hard-hat, high-vis, and safety-specs, central-planner Lucy descended 2017 from her nine-figure Point Piper eyrie. Giving the hoi polloi glad tidings foreshadowed the previous year.

Via her Greater Sydney Commission plaything, the overstretched metropolis of five million could "grow properly" to "three Sydneys" by 2056. At least eight million contented burghers would enjoy seamless thirty-minute commutes.

Advertisement

"Three cities" morphed to six , only this year they vanished entirely, from NSW planning portfolio. The Committee for Sydney growth-lobby wept for Lucy's "bold long-term vision".

Committee needn't cry. NSW retains its "vision" for 2050 net-zero. "Boldly" cramping three million more (largely imported) aspirants into Sydney's high-rises and far-flung fields.

Malcolm redraws Australia, for "climate action"

When not sinking National Broadcast Network or rebirthing Snowy Mountains Scheme, Point Piper's other half had global fish to fry.

Early 2016, as prime minister, he had his environment minister sign Paris Agreement, coming into force late 2016. Pre-committing us to UN "climate action for net zero".

This was "contested" at our 2016 election, right? Not quite.

Sure, "climate action" was an issue. For 2030, you could have the 26-28% "cut" in emissions from Coalition, Labor's 45%, or an enthralling 63-82% from Greens. The underlying "net zero" folly was never put to voters.

Advertisement

It still isn't. Today's PM adlibs "netting" emissions from the 40-year Woodside-gas extension to "zero" as if for real. Rather than ruing this $200 billion resource-giveaway, social-justice warriors wail about a Pacific "carbon bomb". Comforted however, by Albanese's symbolic "climate visa" for Tuvaluans.

The climate-cowed Ley opposition has a special working-group re-examining net-zero. The PM's top climate-change (CCA) "adviser" lectures them, don't play "politics" or deny the "science". It's not net-zero that's science - it's rising CO2 levels.

To give Malcolm his due, he really did ask voters about same-sex marriage. Which they embraced, with the same vigour that would later reject Albanese's Voice.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy