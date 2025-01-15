Memo to Labor: campaign more on Trump less on your record

Running the Treasury line, Albanese Labor's first-term bedtime-story is oft repeated. Budget repair, inflation fighting, the million jobs, growing wages, cost-of-living relief, housing accord, and UN net-zero transformation.

Even (or especially) among ordinary folks, who may not obsess that much about tribal politics, it wouldn't be so difficult, to find this story misleading.

Check your cost-relieved wallet - or diminished lodgings. Maybe have a look around your suburbs, especially if you live in Soviet Victoria. Check the recent trend, of suburban furnishings and services, or how safe you feel. Print out your last power bill, setting aside the "free" government bribe.

Marvel at the vertical suburbs "Australians" are being herded into, ready or not. Drive to the edge of your city, if you can even locate it. Check what kinds of cultural nirvanas might be found out there.

What the "left" ideologue Albanese really delivers goes a bit more like this: sectarian unease, no-limit immigration with increasing overpopulation, falling living standards , increasing inequality, stagnant wages , failed energy policy , rental distress and unaffordable housing.

Recall Minister Butler's recent wisecrack on ABC. Labor's trying very hard, he mugged, to reduce immigration and build more houses.

Leaving aside the ABC's Patricia Karvelas and entitled guests, did actual workers in the audience believe that? Do ordinary Australians? Seriously, would you pin your main hopes on that kind of "record"?

Mind you, Labor clings to their "achievements". The other day, there went ABC and Sydney Morning Herald, running government-fibs, as honed by ANU Migration Hub. "Migration tipped to plummet as post COVID visas set to expire", so Shane Wright (or wrong) put it.

Also, it's surprising what a person can learn, from the Scott Trust for Colonial Enlightenment, aka Guardian Australia . "Labor accuses Dutton of copying Trump…extreme Coalition stance". Shooting down kites flown by Peter Dutton, as if these were the full-blown Donald.

Check SMH again , also from April Fool's Day. "Worse than Russia: [Australian] voters fear Trump's America", reads David Crowe's gutter-headline.

At ABC, similar propaganda will recur, through early May. This article starts out, "More Australian universities impacted by Trump cuts". Impartial, right up until the seventh word.

Mr Dutton, most Australians don't like Trump that much. Many Australians pay limited attention to politicians and politics. And younger folk have been "educated" pro Labor open-borders net-zero.