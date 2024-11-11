ANU’s feminist immigration-influencer Liz Allen is a toxic Treasury wolf in sheep’s clothing

Americans exercise certain democratic rights to roast Harris. But Allen, along with Abul Rizvi and Laura Tingle, exists in rarefied space as immigration-whisperer to the elite. There's little capacity to critique or curtail their pervasive influence. Not Allowed.

Allen's is a wearying log-cabin story. How often have we heard of her weight issues, passel of kids, inspirational rise from homelessness and teenage motherhood? Reminding us, of social-housing single-mum quasi-migrant-origin Anthony Albanese.

Aw shucks, demography has gifted Allen "language" to understand life's "trajectory".

Especially, language to obfuscate and normalise colossal immigration. That is overwhelmingly unwanted by (non-elite) Australians, and renders homeownership overwhelmingly difficult for all but cashed-up migrants and Bank of Mum and Dad.

Somebody had to groom this very modest talent and her twee child-obesity PhD. Who better than ex-ANU demographer Peter McDonald? He squandered his better talent to become proto whisperer for Treasury's oppressive 21st century population deluge.

Showered with honours, he still misleads. ANU groupie Alan Gamlen spreads McDonald's nonsense of post-COVID Australia's immigration "shortfall".

In turn, Allen has won cushy awards, for her population-rhubarb. Suiting the agenda of the great majority of our 227 federal members/senators – not ordinary Australians.

Federal ANU allots their celebrity influencer a generous salary. They've even elevated her to their governing Council. In 2018, federal ABC gave her a partisan gong as a scholar. Her 2020 book is a "call to action" for fairness and equality. As if.

Consider her latest 2250-word salad, at the top-down one-way Conversation. As with dour Tingle, really her favourite topic is herself. The headline begins, Population panic. In paraphrase, You're A Racist.

Without no apparent irony, the rest of the headline reads How demography is used for political gain. Come on down, federal ANU demography.

Population, Liz begins grandly, is best understood "in context, and with facts". The debate has been ill "informed" and overconcerned about population "replacement". Liz, Albanese's 80% of population growth via immigration is near enough to replacement. This isn't just about "white people" as you predictably assert.

Simply put, population is a "bunch of individuals living in a specific place" and growing via "births minus deaths plus migration". These intense insights are almost too much to absorb.