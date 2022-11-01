Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Budget delivers population explosion, crashing environment, and widening inequality

By Stephen Saunders - posted Thursday, 11 May 2023

In his first or October Budget, Jim Chalmers published an already-huge 235,000 net-migration target for 2022-23. Knowing full well, he'd surf way over the top.

He offered boutique climate and environment measures. Which only dented the surface of fossil fuels forever, laissez-faire logging and land clearing, plus overpopulation by design.

He also offered a desultory Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF). Carefully designed, to nip at the margins of the burgeoning housing and rental crisis.

Advertisement

Post-October, his 235,000 whoopsie-d into 300,000, then 350,000. Maybe even 400,000. Smashing Kevin Rudd's federation record. Chalmers fed this to his media chooks. They never blinked.

He even claimed that our population was trending smaller and older. The media loved that one.

Our summer environmental "debate" was totally dominated, as you would expect these days, by the United Nations climate manifesto.

Fun for preening politicians. Of less certain reward, to Australia's crashing habitat (hullo, southwest hotspot or wet tropics) and species (hi, alpine vertebrates or unmapped flora).

Thus, the carbon-credits whitewash segued into ineffectual climate legislation segued into a gestural net zero authority .

What of housing? The "debate" generally accepted that the escalating housing crisis had very little to do with the excess demand engendered by the biblical population drive.

Advertisement

Political donors and "stakeholders" did a marvellous job, cranking out their supply-side fibs. Just to rub it in, the government invented one of its own. Namely, that voters themselves had exacerbated the crisis, by selfishly shrinking their COVID-era households.

Now, after seven months, a second Chalmers Budget crowns the hallowed Treasury traditions. While creating a few of its own.

Traditionally, the Australian Budget leans heavily on immigration and population for "growth". This is never mentioned in the Treasurer's victory speech. Instead, the rigid population plan is squirrelled into an Appendix A, with no justification or explanation.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

7 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 7 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy