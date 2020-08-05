Support Us!

Reasons why Albanese's immigration deluge is virtually unstoppable

By Stephen Saunders - posted Friday, 16 December 2022

During the pandemic, voter polls indicated, locals rather liked the immigration breather. Over four quickfire Budgets, Treasury responded, tell someone who cares.

Think back to October 2020. We'd already copped all-time fire, flood, and pandemic. Borders were closed and the customary immigration deluge was reversed.

Automatically, the Frydenberg Budget ordered up a big revival. Appendix A of Budget Paper No. 3 pencilled in plus 201,000 in net migration for 2023-24.

Works for Treasury. But 200,000 was unknown, before 2007. It's two and a half times, the long-term average.

Over that 2020-21 year, net migration plummeted to negative 89,000, the lowest figure for a century. Unfazed, Budget 2021 pencilled in plus 235,000, for 2024-25.

March 2022 Budget pumped the target for 2022-23 by more than 80,000, to plus 180,000. All that time, Prime Minister in waiting said nothing. His migration platform gaslit voters.

Post-election, he hiked the Coalition permanent migration target by 22%, to 195,000. 140 hand-picked "stakeholders" signed off, at a self-congratulatory Jobs and Skills Summit.

October 2022 Budget boosted the 2022-23 net migration target 31%. By bringing forward, the Coalition's 235,000. There was an extra $42 million to fix so-called "visa backlogs".

Even this 235,000 will easily be overtopped. Media looks over there, at the "backlog".

Here are reasons why, this unprecedented and undemocratic immigration drive will be devilishly hard to stop.

The Big Australia silo is stronger than ever

The silo of self-interested stakeholders for Big Australia is much larger than corporate industry and developers – aka the donors.

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

