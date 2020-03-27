Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The pandemic has snapped the 'Big Australia' population rush. Morrison will soon fix that.

By Stephen Saunders - posted Friday, 19 June 2020

John Howard accelerated net migration, in 2005-06. Figures of 200,000 and much higher, unknown before 2007, have ever since been spun as normal. Or inevitable.

Post mining boom, the Coalition has claimed, superior management of a wunderbar economy. Never mind the steep population growth, severe housing unaffordability, stalling wages and household recession.

The border shutdown and economic recession are an unexpected opportunity. To revert to a more manageable population trajectory.

Advertisement

But Scott Morrison will "snapback" to a Big Australia. Already, his hometown Herald is propagandising the next population boom. Disguised as front page news.

And yet, you hear little of Morrison's actual population plan. As distinct from, his population promo.

In the real plan, Treasury updates net migration and population targets annually. And squirrels them into Appendix A of Budget Paper 3. As unexplained "parameters".

In fact, the percentage population growth is a vital prop for percentage GDP "growth". It affects the people. It should be, a Budget headline. It's neither displayed, nor discussed.

In 2019, Josh Frydenberg's Appendix A craved the second highest net migration ever. Instead, his speech touted the "strength" of a miracle economy in its "28th year" of growth. For 2019-20, he was pitching 2.75 per cent GDP growth. Always a big ask.

Josh's Budget Paper 1 showcased Morrison's population promo. In which, he spins Big Australia as a natural part of life. Like Australian sugar. "One of the big issues is population," he declares. "Everyone has a view."

Advertisement

His view wins. "Population growth" and the "most successful" multicultural society make us "the envy" of the developed world. Check our "congestion busting" and fake decentralisation.

These narratives replay, in the Commonweath-State population framework, revised at March 2020 COAG. Again, answers precede questions. Answers like "high population growth", "migration, in particular", "vibrant cities and regions" and "challenges, such as congestion".

The COAG premiers divide equally, between Labor and Liberal. Both sides agree, the population framework need not consult the population. It's Treasury business.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

11 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 11 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy