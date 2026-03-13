Why the Communist idea still matters

Few words in modern political language are as burdened-or as reflexively rejected-as communism. To invoke it today is to invite immediate dismissal, as though history itself had rendered a final and irreversible judgment. The argument is familiar: the twentieth century tried communism, and it failed-catastrophically.

But this argument rests on a confusion so basic that it would be surprising-were it not so convenient. It assumes that what occurred in the Soviet Union, Maoist China, or other so-called "actually existing socialist" states exhausts the meaning of communism. It treats a historically contingent set of regimes as if they were the definitive expression of an idea that, by its nature, exceeds any single instantiation.

No one would accept this reasoning elsewhere. We do not reduce Christianity to the Spanish Inquisition, nor liberal democracy to the worst crimes committed in its name. And yet, when it comes to communism, the move is made without hesitation: Stalinism becomes its essence, and the verdict follows automatically. This is not historical analysis but ideological closure.

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To claim that communism has been "tried and failed" is to assume that history operates like a controlled experiment: a hypothesis is tested once, under specific conditions, and the result is decisive. But political ideas are not laboratory propositions. They are lived, distorted, betrayed, revived, and transformed across different historical conditions.

Consider the Soviet Union. Within a few decades, the USSR transformed itself from a largely agrarian society into a major industrial power. Its role in defeating fascism in World War II was decisive. Its scientific and technological achievements-from early space exploration to advances in education and public health-were significant.

None of this is intended to excuse the immense suffering, repression, and violence associated with Stalinism. But it does undermine the simplistic claim that the Soviet experiment can be written off as a total failure. The point is not to redeem the Soviet experiment, but to reject the lazy conclusion that its crimes exhaust the Idea it claimed to embody. More importantly, it raises a deeper question: why should this particular historical formation be treated as the final word on what communism is-or could be?

To equate communism with Stalinism is not only historically crude; it is philosophically incoherent. It is akin to arguing that because a medical treatment was once misapplied with disastrous results, the underlying principle of healing must be abandoned altogether.

What, then, is communism-if not the regimes that claimed its name?

Here the work of Alain Badiou is indispensable. For Badiou, communism is not first and foremost a state form or an economic blueprint. It is an Idea: a commitment to the possibility of a society organized around radical equality, in which collective life is no longer subordinated to private accumulation or hierarchical domination.

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The communist Idea affirms, first, that no human life carries greater intrinsic worth than another-that equality is not an aspiration but a starting point. It insists, further, that this equality must take material form in the way society is organized: in how resources are distributed, how work is structured, and how power is exercised. And it demands, finally, that human capacities-creative, intellectual, affective-be developed in common, not narrowed, exhausted, or deformed by systems that convert life into labor and potential into profit.

At this point, a familiar objection arises: isn't this precisely what every failed revolution has claimed-that the Idea was betrayed, not realized? The force of the question should not be dismissed. But the objection proves too much. If every historical failure were enough to invalidate the principle in whose name it was undertaken, then no political idea-democracy, rights, even justice-could survive its own history. The issue is not whether past attempts fell short. The issue is whether the Idea itself names a genuine possibility that exceeds the conditions of its distorted realization. To collapse that distinction is not a mark of realism, but a refusal to think beyond the limits imposed by history as it happened.

This is not utopian in the sense of being detached from reality. It is, rather, a claim about what reality itself permits-a claim that history has repeatedly, if briefly, brought into view.