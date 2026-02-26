No boss required: why Modern Times is more dangerous now than in 1936

Ninety years after its release, Modern Times no longer looks like satire. It looks like a warning we failed to understand-and then fulfilled. When Charlie Chaplin's Tramp is swallowed by the gears of the factory machine, the image is usually read as a critique of industrial capitalism: workers reduced to cogs, bodies subordinated to production, humanity sacrificed to efficiency. All of that is true. But it is no longer enough.

The unsettling reality is this: the world Chaplin feared has become something more insidious. The machine has not only escaped the factory-it has moved inside us. In Modern Times, domination is visible. The worker is surveilled, disciplined, accelerated. The boss appears on a screen, barking orders. Control is external, imposed, unmistakable.

Today, control has become intimate. We no longer need the overseer because we have internalized him. This is the insight of Byung-Chul Han: modern subjects are no longer primarily disciplined from the outside but driven from within. We are not simply exploited-we exploit ourselves. We optimize, track, improve, and pressure ourselves in the name of productivity, health, success, and "growth." The command to produce has been replaced by the desire to perform. The result is a system that is both more efficient and more difficult to resist.

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Chaplin's assembly line forced the worker into mechanical repetition. Today, the repetition persists-but it is reframed as choice. The gig worker accepts another ride. The freelancer takes another project. The professional answers one more email at midnight. The student checks one more notification. No one is forced. Everyone is compelled. The difference is decisive. External coercion produces resistance. Internal compulsion produces exhaustion. Burnout has replaced rebellion as the defining pathology of our time -because exhaustion is easier to manage than dissent. Burnout does not interrupt the system. It stabilizes it-exhaustion disperses the energy that might otherwise become resistance.

In Chaplin's factory, the worker's body breaks down because it cannot keep pace with the machine. In our world, the body breaks down because it is never allowed to stop. The system does not need to push us beyond our limits; we do that ourselves. We do it willingly-or rather, we experience it as willingness.

One might object that people do step away-that they log off, unplug, withdraw. But withdrawal does not necessarily interrupt the system. It may instead be one of its permitted variations: a managed distance that restores the subject precisely so that participation can resume. What appears as refusal can function as recalibration. The system does not require constant activity; it requires sustainability. Even disconnection can serve that end.

The feeding machine scene in Modern Times now appears less absurd than diagnostic. The machine is designed to eliminate lunch breaks so that production never stops. It malfunctions, violently, comically, exposing the brutality of a system that treats even nourishment as inefficiency.

But what was once imposed as an external experiment has become a lived norm. We eat while working. We scroll while eating. We compress rest into productivity. We track our calories, our steps, our sleep-not to understand our bodies, but to optimize them. The feeding machine no longer needs to be strapped onto us. The factory has not disappeared; it has been miniaturized into a device we willingly consult.

This transformation names a new ideology: dataism-the belief that everything meaningful can be captured, quantified, and improved through data. Under this logic, the self becomes something that must be measured before it is allowed to count as real. How many steps did you take? How many hours did you sleep? How productive were you today? How quickly did you respond?

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What cannot be measured disappears from consideration. What cannot be optimized becomes irrelevant. The danger is not surveillance-though surveillance is real and pervasive-but that we come to see ourselves through the same lens as the systems that track us. There is no longer any separation between system and subject. The system persists precisely because it no longer appears as something other than ourselves.

The language of performance no longer describes life-it organizes what counts as living at all. Health becomes performance. Leisure becomes performance. Even relationships begin to be evaluated in terms of efficiency and return. Time is no longer lived. It is allocated.

Chaplin's Tramp was reduced to labor-power. We have gone further: we reduce ourselves. And we call it freedom. This is what makes the present moment more dangerous than the one Chaplin depicted. In 1936, the worker could still experience the system as alien, as something imposed from outside. Today, the system appears as the very structure of our desires. We want to be more efficient, more productive, to improve-and in that wanting we become its most reliable agents.