The moral case for harm reduction

The argument over how society should respond to addiction is usually framed in medical or political terms, but beneath it lies a moral dispute: what kind of thing is addiction, and what does our answer imply about responsibility, dignity, and hope?

Two models dominate public imagination. The abstinence model insists that recovery must mean total cessation of use. The harm-reduction model begins from a humbler conviction: if people cannot or will not abstain, we still owe them care, safety, and the preservation of life. Behind these policies stand rival pictures of the human condition-one that prizes purity and control, another that accepts fragility and compromise as the ground of moral life.

In the twentieth century we began calling addiction a disease, hoping to replace blame with treatment. The metaphor was meant to humanize: the addict was not a sinner but a patient. Yet the disease model carried its own moral logic. A disease, by definition, is a deviation from health, and health implies restoration. If addiction is a disease, recovery can only mean a return to purity.

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Thus, the abstinence model, though couched in medical language, still bears the structure of salvation and relapse, of the clean and the unclean. Its clarity is moral, but its weakness metaphysical-it treats addiction as an alien invader to be expelled. The addict's motives, the meanings that substance use might hold, vanish into diagnosis. The person becomes a vessel for pathology.

Two temptations follow. The first is absolution: if addiction is purely a disease, the user is no longer responsible. The second is dehumanization: if addiction is wholly irrational, we needn't ask why people use. Both temptations relieve us of thought. The first erases agency; the second erases intelligibility. Between them, the addicted person becomes neither moral agent nor meaning-seeker, but a case.

Harm reduction begins from a different anthropology. It does not deny the biological but refuses to reduce the human to it. Addiction, it holds, is often a way of coping-however destructive-with pain, poverty, loneliness, or despair. But it may also be an attempt, as Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes recognized, to suspend what he called "the dull routine of existence" - the tedium of days unbroken by passion or risk. Substance use is not the absence of reason but the presence of reasons too heavy-or too monotonous-to bear. The needle, the pipe, the pill are distorted attempts at relief, at silence, or simply at feeling something more than the gray repetition of being, the unbearable flatness of ordinary life.

Philosophically, harm reduction is the ethics of the possible. It begins from Kant's reminder that ought implies can: moral obligation is meaningless when compliance is impossible. To demand universal abstinence from those enmeshed in physiological dependence and social precarity is to issue a command that cannot be obeyed. Harm reduction lowers its eyes to what can still be done. If we cannot eradicate use, we can at least reduce death, infection, and despair. Clean syringes, safe-consumption sites, medication-assisted treatment-these are not compromises of morality but its concrete form: the refusal to sacrifice the attainable good for the illusion of perfection.

The abstinence model treats the user as a project to be completed; harm reduction treats the user as a person whose dignity precedes reform. Dignity, in the Kantian sense, does not depend on virtue; it is intrinsic to being human. To help someone live safely, even in continued use, is to affirm that dignity in the only language left to us: care.

Critics call harm reduction "enabling." Yet to enable life is not to endorse every form it takes. The nurse who hands out naloxone is not condoning addiction any more than a doctor who treats a smoker's lungs condones tobacco. She recognizes that moral progress is gradual and that compassion, unlike condemnation, does not require purity first. In Aristotelian terms, harm reduction is phronesis-practical wisdom-the mean between cruelty and indulgence.

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For centuries moralists equated compassion with weakness. But compassion is not sentimentality; it is the courage to stay near suffering without the armor of judgment. It demands that we look at the addicted person and see, not an object of horror, but a mirror. Harm reduction institutionalizes that courage. It accepts the addict within the moral community rather than exiling him to the wilderness. The purity ethic cleanses the community by exclusion; harm reduction keeps it porous to its wounded members.

This realism extends to the meaning of responsibility. Abstinence rhetoric imagines responsibility as solitary heroism-the individual will conquering the disease. Harm reduction redefines responsibility as shared. A society that allows preventable overdose deaths while moralizing about choice has abandoned its own responsibility. Responsibility is reciprocal: we answer for one another's suffering. Distributing naloxone or establishing safe sites are not relaxations of morality but fulfillments of it.

None of this denies biology. But the disease metaphor, while destigmatizing, also obscures. It portrays the addict as a passive organism invaded by an external force. In truth, addiction is entwined with meaning-it expresses the human need to alter consciousness, to escape, to belong, to soothe. The philosopher Alasdair MacIntyre wrote that moral reasoning begins in narrative: to understand what a person does, we must understand the story he inhabits. The disease model erases that story; harm reduction listens for it.