The automation of longing: how platforms reengineered desire

We are not living through a sexual renaissance. By the most basic empirical measures, we are having less sex than previous generations. What looks like liberation is something colder: the restructuring of desire itself.

Data from the General Social Survey show that the proportion of young adults in the United States reporting no sexual activity in the past year has risen dramatically since the 1990s. Among men under 30, the share reporting no sex in the previous year roughly tripled by the late 2010s, reaching around 30 percent. Similar patterns appear among women, though less sharply. Teen sexual activity has also declined substantially over the past three decades; CDC Youth Risk Behavior data show steady drops in the percentage of high school students reporting having had sex compared with the early 1990s. The data are not an anomaly; they are a symptom of structural reorganization.

We are saturated with erotic imagery - and increasingly abstinent. This is not prudish retrenchment. It is structural transformation. We have not liberated desire. We have reorganized it.

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Desire has been absorbed into the same digital machinery that reorganized speech, labor, and friendship. Meta does not simply host communication; it engineers attention. Tinder does not merely facilitate dating; it gamifies desirability. OnlyFans does not merely distribute adult content; it formalizes subscription-based intimacy. Pornhub does not merely display explicit material; it industrializes arousal at planetary scale.

We scroll, we swipe, we subscribe - and we call this autonomy. What is actually occurring is the subsumption of eros under platform capitalism. Marx distinguished between formal subsumption - where capital extracts value from preexisting practices - and real subsumption, where it reorganizes those practices according to its own logic. We are now witnessing the real subsumption of longing. Desire itself is being reshaped to conform to metrics, monetization, and perpetual circulation. Longing has become infrastructure.

Arousal generates engagement. Engagement generates data. Data generates capital. Your fantasies are predictive inputs. Your preferences are training material. Your loneliness is a market opportunity. This is not moral panic. It is economic description.

The contemporary erotic order runs on a simple formula: intensify stimulation, eliminate friction; personalize without limit, suppress unpredictability; extract engagement, avoid obligation. This is not merely design preference. It is a governing logic - a metaphysics of managed desire.

Martin Heidegger called it Gestell - enframing. Under enframing, beings appear as standing-reserve: ordered, available, ready for extraction. Forests become timber reserves. Rivers become energy potential. Humans become "human capital." Now desire appears as standing-reserve. The lover has been replaced by the interface. And unlike the beloved, the interface never withdraws. What is being eliminated is not pleasure. It is risk.

Love is risk - structurally, not theatrically. It exposes you to a subject you cannot master and commits you to consequences you cannot retract. It introduces asymmetry, dependence, and duration. And we are cultivating a subject who finds all three unreasonable.

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Swipe left. Swipe right. Filter by preference. Remove discomfort. Curate intensity. Exit at will. Selection replaces surrender. We call this maturity. We call it standards. We call it boundaries. Often it is simply intolerance of contingency.

The statistical decline in sex should not be read as puritanism. It is better understood as displacement. Physical encounter is being replaced by mediated stimulation. Erotic energy is increasingly channeled into consumable formats - streaming pornography, parasocial subscription intimacy, gamified matching platforms.

We are not desiring less. We are desiring differently - and more safely. Platform capitalism does not want your fulfillment; it wants your repetition. If you pair off and disappear into stable commitment, the stream slows. If you bind yourself irreversibly to one person, engagement declines.