Against preventive detention: recognition, coercion, and mental health policy

In recent years, jurisdictions such as New York City have expanded policies permitting the involuntary psychiatric evaluation-and in some cases detention-of individuals deemed to pose a potential risk to themselves or others, even in the absence of any criminal act. These policies are often defended as pragmatic responses to public safety concerns, homelessness, and untreated mental illness. Critics typically object on utilitarian grounds (questioning effectiveness or unintended harms) or deontological grounds (invoking individual rights and bodily autonomy).

While these objections are important, they do not reach the deepest ethical problem with preventive detention. What is at stake is not merely the balance of harms and benefits, nor the violation of abstract rights, but the very conception of the person presupposed by such policies. From a Fichtean standpoint-one grounded in mutual recognition as the condition of freedom-preventive psychiatric detention represents a profound ethical failure. It is not simply misguided policy; it is a structural denial of recognition that undermines the intelligibility of freedom, responsibility, and the state itself.

Utilitarian critiques of preventive detention emphasize its dubious empirical foundations: predictive assessments of dangerousness are notoriously unreliable, disproportionately target marginalized populations, and often exacerbate the very harms they purport to prevent. Deontological critiques, by contrast, stress that involuntary detention without wrongdoing violates fundamental rights to liberty, due process, and bodily integrity.

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Fichte's philosophy does not reject these concerns, but it reorders them. For Fichte, ethics does not begin with outcomes or rules; it begins with the social conditions under which a person can appear as a free being at all. The central question is not whether preventive detention maximizes welfare or violates a right, but whether it preserves or destroys the relation of recognition through which freedom becomes possible.

At the core of Johann Gottlieb Fichte's moral and political philosophy lies a radical thesis: freedom is not a private inner possession, nor a metaphysical given. It is a practical achievement constituted through relations of mutual recognition. In the Foundations of Natural Right, Fichte argues that a rational being becomes conscious of itself as free only when it is recognized as such by another rational being. The self does not precede social relation; it emerges through it.

Recognition, for Fichte, is not merely a moral attitude or psychological acknowledgment. It is an embodied, institutional, and reciprocal relation enacted through law, social practices, and material conditions. To recognize another as free is to relate to them as a potential author of their actions-even when their capacities are impaired, fragile, or undeveloped.

This has decisive implications for how we understand mental illness. If freedom is constituted through recognition, then policies that suspend recognition in advance-on the basis of predicted incapacity or risk-do not protect freedom; they dissolve its very conditions.

Preventive psychiatric detention operates on a logic of preemption. Individuals are detained not for what they have done, but for what they might do. This shift is ethically catastrophic from a Fichtean perspective. It replaces recognition with suspicion, reciprocity with unilateral assessment, and responsibility with administrative control.

To detain someone preventively on the basis of mental illness is to declare, in advance, that they cannot be recognized as a responsible agent within the shared social world. The person is no longer addressed as a participant in the normative order, but as a site of risk to be managed. This is not a temporary limitation of freedom in response to wrongdoing; it is the suspension of freedom as such.

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Fichte insists that coercion can be justified only as a response to an actual violation of right-an act that disrupts the conditions of reciprocal freedom. Preventive detention, by contrast, treats freedom itself as a liability. It transforms the possibility of agency into grounds for confinement. In doing so, it reverses the ethical order: instead of securing the conditions of freedom, the state preemptively nullifies them.

A common defense of preventive detention is that severe mental illness compromises agency to such an extent that recognition is no longer appropriate. From a Fichtean standpoint, this argument rests on a fatal confusion between empirical impairment and normative status.

Fichte grounds recognition not in actual capacities-such as rational deliberation, self-control, or coherence-but in the idea of the person as a bearer of freedom in principle. Recognition is owed not because someone currently exercises freedom well, but because freedom remains the horizon of their existence. To withdraw recognition on the basis of impairment is to make dignity conditional on performance.