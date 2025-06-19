Solidarity and education - essential  pillars  of the future

During a period when multiateralism as a diplomatic reality is in obvious decline, all reepresentatives of 36 States members of the United Nations Commission for Social Development attended its sixty-fourth session (New York,2–10 February 2026) chaired by the representative of Ukraine,H.E. Khrystyna Hayovyshyn . Asia was represented by delegations from Bangladesh,China,India,Iran (Islamic Republic of),Japan,Kyrgyzstan,Qatar,Saudi Arabia,Thailand,Turkmenistan. Observers for many other States Members of the United Nations from all continents participated at the level of ambassadors (including Romania), and an impressive number of Non-governmental organizations in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council also attended, including inter alia Intercontinental Network for the Promotion of the Social Solidarity Economy, Fondation des Oeuvres pour la Solidarité et le Bien Etre Social - FOSBES ONG.

At a time when the world is confronted with conflicts and wars, widening inequalities, social fragmentation and rapid technological change, the international community continues to search for practical ways to promote fairness and human dignity. One recent initiative in this direction is the resolution "Advancing social development and social justice through coordinated, equitable and inclusive social policies".

The text of the draft resolution containing 9 pages with a long preambular part and 40 operative paragraphs was submitted by the Chair of the Commission on the basis of informal consultations and was adopted by consensus.

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Although written in the technical language typical of international diplomacy, the resolution carries a simple and powerful message: building just societies requires solidarity among nations and effective education for all. These two ideas run like a thread through the entire document and shape its vision of a more inclusive future.

The resolution begins by reaffirming the global commitment to social progress reflected in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which recognizes that sustainable development rests on three interdependent pillars: poverty eradication, productive employment and social inclusion.

Yet, the document also acknowledges a sobering reality. In many parts of the world, economic disparities remain deep, social tensions are increasing, and the benefits of globalization are unevenly distributed. For this reason, the resolution specifically calls for renewed solidarity at both national and international levels. The resolution itself stipulates in its own terminology that ECOSOC "Recognizes the important role that families can play in combating social exclusion, and highlights the importance of investing in inclusive and responsive family-oriented policies and programmes in areas such as education, training, decent work, work-family balance, healthcare services, social services, intergenerational relationships and solidarity...." It is necessary to emphasise the fact that solidarity, in this context, goes far beyond the concept of charitable assistance. It is understood and interpreted as a shared responsibility among states, institutions and citizens to create conditions in which every person can live with dignity. Governments are encouraged to work together, exchange experiences and support countries facing economic or social challenges. International cooperation is described not merely as an act of generosity, but as a necessary foundation for global stability and peace.

Equally important is the image of solidarity within societies themselves. The resolution highlights the value of policies that reduce inequalities, strengthen social cohesion and ensure that vulnerable groups are not excluded from economic and social life. When citizens feel that opportunities are distributed fairly and that their voices matter, trust in institutions grows and communities become more resilient.

If solidarity is understood as providing the moral foundation for social development, education is considered its most powerful engine.

In this sense, the resolution repeatedly stresses that access to quality education is not only a fundamental human right but also a strategic investment in the future. Education equips individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to participate actively in economic life, to adapt to technological change and to contribute to the progress of their communities.

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In today's rapidly evolving world, the document appropriately emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning. Education should not be confined to childhood or early adulthood; instead, it must continue throughout life, enabling people to update their skills and respond to new economic realities. This is particularly important today as digital technologies transform labour markets and create new forms of employment.

At the same time, the resolution calls for special attention to those who still face barriers to education. These include women and girls, persons with disabilities, migrants, indigenous peoples and young people in disadvantaged communities. Expanding educational opportunities for these groups is presented as a key step toward reducing social inequalities.

Another dimension highlighted in the analysed document is education for citizenship and social responsibility. Beyond technical skills, education should cultivate values such as tolerance, dialogue and respect for diversity. Such values are essential for strengthening democratic participation and fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the common good.