An historic commemoration in favour of multilateralism

Introductory remarks

In a world grappling with growing crises, deepening inequalities, and eroding trust in global institutions, the United Nations has launched an ambitious effort to strengthen how it serves people everywhere. The UN80 Initiative, launched by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, is a system-wide push to streamline operations, sharpen impact, and reaffirm the UN's relevance in a rapidly changing world.

The current decline of multilateralism is a reality that reflects a troubling shift in international relations, marked by a retreat from collective problem-solving and a growing emphasis on unilateral and transactional approaches to global challenges. Once a cornerstone of post-World War II peace and development, multilateralism is now increasingly undermined by geopolitical rivalries, a visible absence of trust among states, and the resurgence of nationalism and protectionism. Key institutions—including the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, and the World Health Organization—face funding shortfalls, politicization, and challenges to their legitimacy. Meanwhile, multilateral agreements on climate change, arms control, and global health encounter wavering commitments or outright withdrawals by influential states.

Mainstream media have generally remained silent about the important ideas presented on 26 June 2025 during the Informal Meeting of the Plenary of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), held to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the signing of the Charter of the United Nations in San Francisco.

It is from this sobering perspective that, in this chronique, we recall the most relevant ideas put forward during that meeting. The tone of the debate was set by Philemon Yang, President of the UNGA, who affirmed: "We are commemorating at a very painful juncture in the life of this Organization" and added: "The foundation of multilateralism upon which the United Nations sits is increasingly shaken." However, in his view, the San Francisco Conference "was a moment of celebration of international solidarity."

In turn, the UN Secretary-General invited all Member States "to rethink our way of acting, by building a stronger, renewed, inclusive, and networked multilateralism—in short, a multilateralism fit for the 21st century."

Cogent reaction

Fortunately, these ideas have been developed in the statements delivered by the representatives of a large number of UN member states. We will evoke some of them, starting with the five permanent members of the Security Council.

The U.S. representative declared: "We will look toward a UN that serves Member States, respects state sovereignty, and keeps faith that peace is possible and can indeed be maintained - not a UN that serves the interests of bureaucracy. We will look to cut inefficiencies and excessive spending, and increase fiscal transparency. We will reject initiatives that fall outside this institution's founding mission."

The UK representative said: "The UK will work with the Secretary-General and Member States to deliver meaningful reform at UN80 for a more efficient and effective UN – that delivers what the Charter promises and that allows every one of us to realise our enshrined rights and hope for a better future."

According to the representative of France: "The Charter is the foundation of an open multilateralism, based on universal values and governed by law. This international order does not resolve to reflect power relations, but rather seeks to overcome them."

The representative of China reminded the audience of his country's position: "We must jointly practice true multilateralism, rally behind the central role of the UN in international affairs, press ahead with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and work in concert to address global challenges. China was the first country to put its signature on the Charter. We will continue to take concrete actions to fulfill our solemn commitment to the Charter and work tirelessly for world peace and development and a community with a shared future for humankind."

According to the representative of Russia: "The UN is a stronghold of multilateralism and a guarantor of the principle of sovereign equality of states. Therefore, it is logical to see our global organization at the forefront of the movement toward a truly multipolar world. However, it is only possible to lead humanity through all the obstacles on this path and make the world safer for all together. To do this, it is necessary to abandon phobias, stereotypes, and various geopolitical projects, respect each other's interests, and establish constructive and creative work for the future of all humanity, abandoning the logic of 'zero-sum games'."

The delegation of the European Union, among the first group of speakers, emphasized that: "For the EU, the UN Charter is not just a document, it is a living legal and political compass for global peaceful coexistence. It is a mirror of our principles and values, which we uphold, and our history, which we remember and are committed never to repeat."