Policies and programmes involving youth- a priority item for the United Nations

Preliminary observations

The year 2025 has offered the 193 members of the United Nations the opportunity to reflect, individually and collectively, on the past, present and future of the younger generation from a multitude of specific perspectives. The celebration of the International Youth Year in 1985 under the motto Participation, Development, Peace, on the basis of a resolution introduced by Romania with a large number of co-sponsors from all continents, as well as the adoption of subsequent youth-related documents, prepared the ground for more extensive activities dedicated to youth.

In this regard,mention should be made of the World Programme of Action for Youth, adopted by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on 14 December 1995, and of the fact that in September 2025 a high-level plenary meeting was convened during the general debate of the UNGA at its eightieth session to mark the thirtieth anniversary of this Programme.

From the very beginning, it is necessary to note that the total global population of youth (defined by the UN as those aged 15 to 24 years) is estimated to be approximately 1.2 billion at the end of 2025. This accounts for about 16% of the total world population, which is expected to reach around 8.2 billion in 2025.

In 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted, on the proposal of its Third Committee, an 11-page programmatic resolution with a long preamble and 35 operative paragraphs, entitled Policies and programmes involving youth. It was co-sponsored by a large number of Member States, including, inter alia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nepal, Portugal, the Republic of Moldova, Romania, Spain, Sri Lanka and Viet Nam.

Investing in Youth - A Call to Action

In a world facing unprecedented challenges - from climate change, economic inequality, digital disruption, to social exclusion and global conflict - young people stand at the intersection of risk and opportunity. The already quoted 2025 UN resolution Policies and programmes involving youth affirms in clear terms: the destiny of nations and the planet lies significantly in the hands of youth. The document calls for a comprehensive, global effort to empower, protect, and invest in young generations - not only as beneficiaries of policies, but as full partners in shaping the future. Turning these commitments into concrete action is an urgent task.

In this chronique we will explore the core calls of the resolution which outlines what must be done - globally, nationally, and locally - to realize the potential of youth today and for generations to come.

The resolution underscores a number of interlinked priorities which can be enumerated as follows:

Empowerment and inclusion : It affirms the importance of empowering youth - including young women and girls - to play a central role in addressing global challenges such as poverty, food insecurity, inequality, climate change, biodiversity loss, technological disruption, and sustainable development.

Long-term, intergenerational perspective : Recognizing that today's decisions affect future generations, the resolution calls for public policies that ensure long-term sustainability, foster intergenerational solidarity, and integrate young people's perspectives and interests.

Protection from violence, discrimination and exclusion : The resolution expresses concern about the many forms of violence, discrimination, stigmatization and exclusion that young people face - especially in schools and the digital sphere. This includes online bullying, misinformation, racism, xenophobia, religious intolerance, and gender-based violence.

Digital inclusion and skills development : The resolution notes that many young people, though part of the online population, often lack essential digital and technical skills needed for employment and full participation. It calls for providing them with access to digital educational resources, tools, and lifelong learning opportunities.

Youth employment and decent work : A major challenge identified is youth unemployment. The resolution calls for a global strategy to promote quality education, vocational training, apprenticeships, internships, entrepreneurship, and to create decent jobs aligned with labour-market needs.

Social protection, inclusion and rehabilitation : The UNGA urges Member States to adopt measures for social protection, as well as preventive and rehabilitative services to address juvenile crime, delinquency, radicalization, and to support reintegration when needed.

Youth as agents of positive change: The document recognizes the resilience, creativity and activism of youth; their capacity to drive innovation, volunteering, social change, and to respond to global crises.

The adoption of this resolution signals a renewed global commitment to youth as central actors for sustainable development.

In practice ,adopting a UN resolution is an important symbolic ,diplomatic and political step - but its operative articles must be followed by real action. Below we summarize priority areas and concrete measures that governments, institutions, civil society - and youth themselves - must advance in the coming years.

1. Build inclusive, quality and future-oriented education systems

Expand access to quality education at all levels , ensuring no young person is left behind because of poverty, geography, gender or other barriers.

Integrate digital literacy, technical and vocational training into curricula. Provide resources - connectivity, devices, online courses - so that youth gain the skills needed in a rapidly changing labour market.

Promote lifelong learning : support opportunities for young people to reskill or upskill throughout their lives, especially in light of technological change, automation, and evolving job markets.

Encourage entrepreneurship and innovation: offer support (seed funding, mentorship, incubation) for youth-led initiatives, social enterprises, start-ups. This will not only create jobs, but also harness youth creativity to tackle local and global problems.

2. Guarantee decent employment and economic opportunity