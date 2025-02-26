Can Asia reinvigorate multilateralism?

The fact that the entire United Nations system is in crisis is no longer a novelty at the global level. This sad reality is widely recognized. There are, of course, differences in the degree of criticism expressed about it, but there seems to be an unspoken consensus that something urgent must be done, at least in the diplomatic sphere. But what exactly? That question was a major topic during the six days (23–29 September 2025) when speakers from 189 of the United Nations' 193 Member States - including 83 Heads of State, 41 Heads of Government, and 45 ministers - took the rostrum to take stock of the present state of the world at the General Assembly's eightieth session.

In this chronicle, we will focus only on a selected number of declarations made by Asian leaders. This choice is justified by the fact that, demographically, Asia is the largest continent in the world. The estimated total population of Asia in 2025 is approximately 4.98 billion people, representing about 60% to 62% of the global population.

Instead of offering the usual generalizations about the UNGA deliberations, we will share with readers the original words from the full texts of the speakers, highlighting their positions on multilateralism and the value of solidarity - two conditions that, if they are to succeed, can coexist only together.

Advertisement



According to China "As members of the global family, we must uphold justice while pursuing our own interests. This is particularly true for the major countries. Only when all countries, big or small, are treated as equals and true multilateralism is practiced, can the rights and interests of all parties be better protected." The Chinese representative also reaffirmed what he called "a simple yet powerful point -- solidarity lifts everyone up, while division drags all down. The road ahead might be hard and bumpy, but when all countries unite as one and collaborate in good faith, our strengths will converge into a mighty force with which we can withstand any headwind and cross any hurdle."

The representative of India, the largest demographic power of the world, critically observed that " An objective report card will show that the UN is in a state of crisis. When peace is under threat from conflicts, when development is derailed by lack of resources, when human rights are violated by terrorism, the UN remains gridlocked. As its ability to forge common ground diminishes, belief in multilateralism also recedes….. Every member who can make this world a better place must have the opportunity to do their utmost. And for that to happen, reformed multilateralism is the obvious way. The ninth decade of the UN must be one of leadership and hope."

Japon invited UN member states to join in calling for: Reform of the Security Council as soon as possible; A "world without nuclear war" and a "world without nuclear weapons";A world that can overcome global challenges together;and, Solidarity and tolerance, not division and confrontation. "

Indonesia declared: "The United Nations was born from the ashes of the Second World War, created to secure peace, security, justice, and freedom for all. We remain committed to internationalism, to multilateralism, and to every effort that strengthens this great institution."…." We Indonesians know what it means to be denied justice, what it means to live in apartheid, to live in poverty, and to be denied equal opportunity. But we also knew what solidarity can do"

At its turn, the Republic of Korea affirmed that it "will fulfill its responsibility as a responsible global power that steadfastly upholds the values of freedom, human rights, inclusiveness and solidarity championed by the United Nations."

Using a highly critical approach to the current state of the world, Cambodia reminded that: "As we gather to celebrate this important milestone, the ideals of multilateralism are being tested. Geopolitical divisions have deepened: great power rivalries too often obstruct Security Council decisions, leaving unresolved crises in many parts of the world and millions of lives at risk. The world now faces the harsh reality that 'might makes right' and that interdependence is no longer the cornerstone of peace, but rather a tool of threat and coercion."

Advertisement



In a realistic manner, a representative of a smaller country affirmed :" Bhutan believes in a United Nations that is representative, responsive, and effective. We seek a multilateralism that delivers results, not just resolutions."

Another small country , Papua New Guinea thanked :" The United Nations for embracing us since 1975, • Our bilateral and multilateral partners, • Australia for peacefully granting independence, • Investors, NGOs, and churches for their enduring service. Your solidarity has kept us united."

The smallest ASEAN's member, Brunei Darussalam, said: "The theme of this year's General Assembly, "Better Together," is more than a slogan. It is a responsibility. It means renewing our faith in multilateralism…. For small states, multilateralism is not an option. It is our lifeline. As we confront climate change, pandemics, inequality, and conflict, no nation can stand alone. Only together can we secure a peaceful, just, and sustainable world for generations yet to come."