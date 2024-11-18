No one left behind: a new mandate for multilateralism in crisis

Anticipatig a significant United Nations diplomatic gathering

We may hope and imagine that the mainstream media will pay the necessary attention to the High-level political forum on sustainable development (HLPF) which is officially convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York, on 14–18 and 21–23 July 2025, under the provisional agenda entitled "Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals for leaving no one behind."

ECOSOC is one of the principal organs of the United Nations and as of 2025, the Asia-Pacific Group holds 11 seats of the 54 members of ECOSOC.

Australia has been a member of ECOSOC for multiple terms since the Council's creation in 1946 and its term covered most recently the period 2020–2022.

During its mandate,Australia has used its membership to advocate for human rights, sustainable development, gender equality, and effective multilateralism.

The following Asia-Pacific countries are serving on ECOSOC in 2025: Bangladesh, China, India, Lebanon,Republic of Korea, Turkmenistan.Additional Asia-Pacific members may be serving terms that began in previous years and extend into 2025.

In order to help the preparatory process of this important diplomatic event, the UN Secretariat published in advance a note entitled Discussion papers on the theme of the high-level political forum on sustainable development, submitted by major groups and other stakeholders.

On the basis of this 19 pages document we will try to present a synthesis of the major theses related to multilateralism and solidarity as interpreted by non-governmental organizations during a period when the United Nations celebrate 80 years of existence of the world organization.

The first express reference to multilateralism appears in a real relevant context. Indeed, realizing the UN Sustainable Development Goals "requires radical reform of multilateralism to ensure equitable global partnerships rooted in solidarity, feminist principles and democratic accountability. The women's major group challenges exclusionary governance, corporate capture and coercive tactics that suppress independent civil society engagement. Transformative feminist leadership and meaningful participation by historically silenced voices must be central to revitalizing multilateral spaces" (p.2)

Approaching the matter from a larger perspective, the document under review stresses the fact that "Implementing the 2030 Agenda requires shared responsibility, international cooperation and collective action. However, increasing nationalism, geopolitical tensions and weakened multilateralism have weakened the spirit of collaboration and international law, hindering efforts to address urgent challenges – poverty, inequality, conflict and the triple planetary crises. Incremental progress no longer suffices; bold and inclusive action is now needed to protect nature and ensure that no one is left behind, even with funding constrained. All governments and stakeholders must act in a spirit of global citizenship to ensure that no one is left behind."(p.4)

More specifically, the non-governmental organizations major group calls upon Member States to: (a) Ensure full and meaningful inclusion of civil society; (b) Deliver on concrete commitments to fully finance the Goals; (c) Reaffirm and strengthen multilateralism; (d) Commit to meaningful and equitable reform of multilateral institutions; (e) Address structural and systemic inequalities. (p.5)

The next reference to multilateralism is situated in an intergovernmental framework. It is reminded that "Governing in partnership is key to accelerating progress on the 2030 Agenda in its final stretch. As the Pact for the Future highlights the role of local and regional governments as partners in accelerating the Goals, their acknowledgement as political actors is essential, including by strengthening local and regional government engagement in intergovernmental processes. An inclusive and networked multilateralism fostering decentralized cooperation is paramount for regaining trust, building resilience and articulating a joint vision for the future."(p.6)