Trump sets road map for Gaza but still silent on Judea & Samaria

In just 3 days - a United Nations walkout on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as he began addressing the General Assembly on 26 September turned into a conga line of States lining up to support the 20 point road map for Gaza presented to the world by President Trump and Netanyahu on 29 September.

States supporting Trump and Netanyahu's proposal include: Australia, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Pakistan, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Most notable was this Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt (Foreign Ministers Statement):

The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Arab Republic of Egypt welcome President Donald J. Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace. They emphasize the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank. The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

The Arab League's scathing rejection of Trump's 2020 Peace Plan was in distinct contrast to this ringing Foreign Ministers Statement of Trump's 2025 plan for Gaza.

Trump's 2020 Peace Plan had famously offered the Palestinians a state in about 70% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and all of Gaza - (See Image below) – allowinga four years period for the Palestinian and Israeli representatives to negotiate on the basis of Trump's proposals. The Palestine Liberation Organisation rejected Trump's Plan and refused to negotiate with Israel.

Netanyahu then unsuccessfully attempted to persuade Trump to allow Israel to annex the 30% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) allotted to Israel – but Trump set up a Mapping Committee comprising 3 American and 3 Israeli members to accurately designate the areas to be allocated to Israel and the Palestinian state. The Committee never finished its work before Trump lost the Presidency to Biden in 2020.

Trump's 2025 plan for Gaza: