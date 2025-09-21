Support Us!

 The National Forum   
Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine: clearest path to peace since 2022

By David Singer - posted Friday, 28 November 2025

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) was being disingenuous whilst sitting in the White House with President Trump on 18 November.

MBS told the assembled Press Corps:

We want to be part of the Abraham Accords, but we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of two-state solution. And today we have a healthy discussion with Mr. President that we're going to work on that to be sure that we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible to have that.

President Trump pointedly disagreed with MBS's summation:

I think we're -- you know, I don't want to use the word commitment, but we've had a very good talk on the Abraham Accords. We talked about one-state, two-state -- you know we talked about a lot of things; in a short period of time we'll be discussing it further, too. But I think you have a very good feeling toward the Abraham Accords.

MBS quickly corrected his earlier comment:

Yes, thank you, Mr. President, we want peace for the Israelis, we want peace for the Palestinians. We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach that date.

MBS knows full well that no clear path exists to any two-state solution west of the Jordan River following:

  • Israel's Knesset (Parliament) rejecting such a solution on 18 July 2024 by a vote of 68 to 9
  • Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issuing this following message on 21 September 2025:
I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize.

And I have another message for you: It's not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River.

That leaves the only clear path to a two-state solution occurring east of the Jordan River – which Jordan's King Abdullah has implicitly rejected when declaring:

... the implementation of a two-state solution - the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, alongside Israel - was the only answer.

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in June 2022 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
