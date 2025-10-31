Chat GPT has outed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) as the real author of the four versions of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) published on the purported author Ali Shihabi's website. Shihabi has since 2020 been advising MBS on the Neom mega property development.

Version 1 was published on 2 March 2020 as an alternative solution to President Trump's two-state "Deal of the Century" published on 28 January 2020 - and contained the following statement:

This proposed enlarged kingdom would include present-day Jordan, Gaza and the West Bank (areas populated by Palestinians attached in a contiguous manner and physically connected to Jordan i.e. not broken up into islands).

Version 2 - also published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 - retained the above statement.

Version 3 - just eleven days later on 19 June 2022 – contained the first amendment - uncorrected by Al Arabiya News.:

The proposal for this expanded kingdom includes Jordan with its current borders, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank (the areas inhabited by Palestinians that border Jordan, which means they will not be divided into islands).

Version 4 has recently been unearthed by me and appears to have been made around 1 September 2025 – after Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich unveiled his proposal for Israel to annex 82 percent of the West Bank:

The proposal for this expanded kingdom includes Jordan within its current borders, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank (the Palestinian-populated areas bordering Jordan, meaning it would not be fragmented into isolated enclaves).

Was Ali Shihabi being used as a front to publish HKOPS and the three succeeding versions – was MBS the real author and driving force behind the four different versions of HKOPS?

I put these questions and the information in my possession to Chat GPT which came up with this reply: