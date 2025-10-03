UN, UNRWA, Jordan & Egypt complicit in Gaza civilian casualties

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 - Francesca Albanese - has been roundly condemned by Italy following the release of her Report on October 25: Gaza Genocide: a collective crime.

Italy's criticism is scathing:

"The report presented today by Special Rapporteur Albanese is entirely devoid of credibility and impartiality. As Italy, we are not surprised.

The content of the report blatantly exceeds the specific mandate of the Special Rapporteur, which does not include investigations into alleged violations committed by other States or entities, nor judgements on cooperation between third countries and the ICC.

Even more concerning is the complete disregard – in particular during the last months – for the code of conduct for Special Rapporteurs, which includes common sense principles such as integrity, impartiality and good faith. These are not optional; they are the foundation of any credible report, of the implementation of the mandate and of the United Nations itself."

Albanese's Report Summary claims that:

The ongoing genocide in Gaza is a collective crime, sustained by the complicity of influential Third States that have enabled longstanding systemic violations of international law by Israel."

No genocide has occurred in Gaza because:

the "Palestinian people" does not constitute a national, ethnical, racial or religious group under Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide

there has been no specific intent by Israel to destroy Gaza's civilian population

Furthermore the United Nations – not Israel – has been complicit in systemically violating international law: