Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

UN, UNRWA, Jordan & Egypt complicit in Gaza civilian casualties

By David Singer - posted Friday, 7 November 2025

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 - Francesca Albanese - has been roundly condemned by Italy following the release of her Report on October 25: Gaza Genocide: a collective crime.

Italy's criticism is scathing:

Advertisement

"The report presented today by Special Rapporteur Albanese is entirely devoid of credibility and impartiality. As Italy, we are not surprised.

The content of the report blatantly exceeds the specific mandate of the Special Rapporteur, which does not include investigations into alleged violations committed by other States or entities, nor judgements on cooperation between third countries and the ICC.

Even more concerning is the complete disregard – in particular during the last months – for the code of conduct for Special Rapporteurs, which includes common sense principles such as integrity, impartiality and good faith. These are not optional; they are the foundation of any credible report, of the implementation of the mandate and of the United Nations itself."

Albanese's Report Summary claims that:

The ongoing genocide in Gaza is a collective crime, sustained by the complicity of influential Third States that have enabled longstanding systemic violations of international law by Israel."

No genocide has occurred in Gaza because:

Advertisement

Furthermore the United Nations – not Israel – has been complicit in systemically violating international law:

  • designating Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza as "the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967" when they are in fact "territories within which the Jewish National Home is to be reconstituted pursuant to articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestinep
  • passing hundreds of resolutions since 1967 in both the General Assembly and Security Council that breach article 80 of the United Nations own Charter which preserves the rights vested in the Jewish people created by the Mandate for Palestine referred to above.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

The authorhas a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in February 2024 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy