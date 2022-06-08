Support Us!

UN & NYT make bad choice burying Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

By David Singer - posted Monday, 8 January 2024

Thomas Friedman - foreign affairs Opinion columnist at the New York Times (NYT) – could have well been passing judgement on the NYT, himself and the United Nations (UN) for their failure to mention the existence of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) even once after its publication on 8 June 2022.

In his latest article in the NYT – Friedman opines:

I've been The Times's foreign affairs columnist since 1995, and one of the most enduring lessons I've learned is that there are good seasons and bad seasons in this business, which are defined by the big choices made by the biggest players.

NYT and the UN are two of the biggest players involved in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war – being major influencers in shaping what is going to happen the day after the war ends.

NYT daily reports detailing the aftermath of Gaza's invasion of Israel on 7 October have been extensive. More than 80 days of ensuing warfare in Gaza have provided a fertile field for the NYT to publish reports and photos counting the mounting daily deaths of Gazans and Gaza's destruction - even op-ed space for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - as Israel pursues those in Gaza responsible for the murders, casualties, internal displacement and hostage-taking on October 7.

Significantly – just one day before Friedman's article – the NYT chose to publish a most harrowing report detailing the atrocities committed on Israeli women on 7 October by 3000 invading blood-thirsty Gazan monsters:

A two-month investigation by The Times uncovered painful new details, establishing that the attacks against women were not isolated events but part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence on Oct. 7.

Reading this article is not for the faint-hearted. Its findings are horrific.

Congratulations to the NYT for choosing to publish this report – providing some balance to the continuing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza by the UN that would enable the perpetrators of these atrocities to escape being killed or captured and their weaponised heavily-fortified tunnels being demolished and degraded.

I have criticised the UN's choices made in Gaza since 7 October:

An organised international Jew-haters network has been unleashed following the failure of the United Nations (UN) to cooperate with Israel by evacuating Gaza's children, women, the sick and the elderly to safe havens outside Gaza to enable Israel to quickly hunt down and kill those monsters in Gaza responsible for the horrific massacre in Israel of 1400 civilians and abducting over 200 as hostages on October 7.

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

