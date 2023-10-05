UN non-support for Israel spawns worldwide network of Jew-haters

An organised international Jew-haters network has been unleashed following the failure of the United Nations (UN) to cooperate with Israel by evacuating Gaza's children, women, the sick and the elderly to safe havens outside Gaza to enable Israel to quickly hunt down and kill those monsters in Gaza responsible for the horrific massacre in Israel of 1400 civilians and abducting over 200 as hostages on October 7.

Using Instagram and Facebook and in some cases neither - demonstrations were held worldwide in 290 locations on 4 November and 50 locations on 5 November – to deliver the following false inflammatory message:

We are marching to stand with the people of Palestine as they face a genocidal attack by Israel. Our march is being supported by hundreds of organizations representing many different communities – reflecting the broad, multi-racial support the Palestinian cause enjoys among people in the United States and around the world. The zionist bombardment of Gaza is killing hundreds every night and targeting hospitals, schools, residential buildings and other civilian sites. This is an ongoing Nakba by Israel and we are currently seeing an intensification of the ongoing Nakba – a mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to enable Israel to take control of even more Palestinian land. Short term demands: ceasefire, open humanitarian corridor, end all US aid to zionist state, lift the Israeli siege on Gaza

Long term demands: lifting the siege, decolonization, liberation, return, free Palestine"

Not one word expressing:

Revulsion and disgust for the murders, beheadings and rapes committed on 7 October -compounded by videos of their bloodthirsty depravity being sent to the contact addresses of the victims friends using the victims phones.

Support for Israel taking action to liquidate those monsters responsible for the atrocities on 7 October – now hiding in a network of tunnels under Gaza's residential and commercial buildings, mosques, hospitals, schools and UN buildings - who perpetrated the most concerted attack to exterminate Jews since the Holocaust.

Horror at the continued targeting of Israel's civilians by missiles still being fired indiscriminately from Gaza into Israeli population centers

Negotiations with Israel to end 100 years of conflict between Arabs and Jews – but lots of words about wanting to eliminate Israel.

Demonstrators marched to the beat of this message dripping with Jew-hatred:

This war didn't start on October 7th. For more than 75 years, Israel has been systematically kicking Palestinians out of their homes and stealing their land. Israel uses terrible violence to do this, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians over the years. This is intentionally coupled with disgusting genocidal rhetoric, like Israeli "Defense" Minister Yoav Gallant's declaration that the "total siege" on Gaza is justified because Israel is "fighting against human animals". But this context is always left out by the corporate media and politicians. The narrative that Israelis are the victims turns reality upside down.

Some out of the way locations included:

Alagoas, Brazil

Barnstaple, England

Bourgoin-Jallieu, France

Burnie, Australia

Carlisle, UK

Charleroi, Belgium

Charlottetown, Pei (Canada)

Fortaleza, Brazil

Goiania, Brazil

Groningen, Netherlands

Gqeberha, South Africa

Hitchin, UK

Iquique, Chile

Juiz de Fora, Brazil

llandudno, Wales

Maceio, Brazil

Nanaimo, bc (Canada)

Pernambuco, Brazil

Porto Alegre, Brazil

Zaragoza, Spain Sunday, November 5

Aveiro, Portugal

Barry Town, Wales

Caernarfon, Wales

Castlemaine, Australia

Heilbronn, Germany

Hildesheim, Germany

Landshut, Germany

Llandudno, Wales

Lossiemouth, Scotland

Nijmegen, Netherlands

Siegen, Germany

Vallekas, Spain

The reach of these demonstrations worldwide is very disturbing. They will certainly be added to if further demonstrations are held in the weeks ahead.

The UN needs to immediately back Israel in its drive to rid the world of those responsible for October 7 before this international network of Jew-haters spirals completely out of control.