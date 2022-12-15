Support Us!

UN must abandon two-state solution and adopt HKOPS

By David Singer - posted Friday, 19 December 2025

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres 35th quarterly Report on the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2334 - adopted on 23 December 2016 - repeats the same pathetic message he has been delivering to the world community in previous reports without showing any tangible results.

Guterres writes:

The UN stands ready to support all efforts to advance a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace. The continued devastation and misery on the ground, particularly over the past two years, have reinforced the absolute need for Israelis, Palestinians, regional States, and the broader international community to take urgent steps that will end the unlawful occupation and enable the parties to re-engage on the long-delayed political path to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with international law and UN resolutions, realizing a two-State solution – Israel and Palestine, of which Gaza is an integral part – live side-by-side in peace and security within their secure and recognized borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.

Guterres continues to push for a two-state solution – ignoring the following who have all declared in the last three years that the two-state solution was dead:

New York Times Opinion Columnist Thomas Friedman almost went as far when he wrote on 15 December 2022:

A week of reporting from Israel and the West Bank has left me feeling that the prospect for a two-state solution has all but vanished. But no one wants to formally declare it dead and buried - because categorically ruling it out would have enormous ramifications. So, diplomats, politicians and liberal Jewish organizations pretend that it still has a faint heartbeat. I do as well. But we all know that the two-state option is not in a hospital. It's in hospice. Only a miracle cure could save it now.

The Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) - published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 - trashed Saudi Arabian and Arab League policies calling to implement the two-state solution since 2002.

Amazingly none of those abovelisted has mentioned HKOPS as an alternative to the dead two-state solution.

Friedman wrote to me on 26 September 2022 that HKOPS "was not something for me to write on right now." Friedman has since failed to answer several requests asking when the right time will come.

Even worse – Secretary-General Guterres has refused to even acknowledge scores of my emails sent to him drawing his attention to HKOPS and urging him to bring this Saudi-based solution to the General Assembly and Security Council for consideration and adoption.

Group silence and denial of the existence of HKOPS has taken root at the UN - enabling Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) to avoid joining the Abraham Accords until a "clear path to a two-state solution" is secured.

The UN - abandoning the two-state solution and adopting HKOPS to replace it - remains the clearest path to peace.

 

The author acknowledges the helpful research assistance provided by the Google AI platform during the preparation of this article.

The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was drawn in November 2022 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
