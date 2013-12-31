Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Privileging prejudice: the threat and opportunity posed by the movement for 'religious freedom'

By Rodney Croome - posted Wednesday, 5 June 2019

I'm old enough to remember when Australians who didn't like LGBTI people were honest enough to say so.

I recall like it was yesterday, then Tasmanian Premier, Robin Gray, declaring homosexuals were not welcome in the state.

That comment in 1988 helped galvanise me and other LGBTI Tasmanians into a movement that finally rid Tasmania and the nation of criminal laws against homosexuality.

Advertisement

Thirty years on, in this post-marriage equality Australia, it is no longer respectable to be so overtly homophobic.

Instead, anti-LGBTI prejudice has found euphemisms to hide behind like "religious freedom", "freedom of speech", "freedom of conscience" and "parental rights".

Should you need these euphemisms translated here's a handy glossary:

"Religious freedom" means punching holes in discrimination law so LGBTI people can be legally denied services in the name of religion.

"Freedom of speech" means overriding hate speech laws so LGBTI people can be denigrated if a deity can be invoked to justify it.

"Freedom of conscience" means discrimination and hate speech against LGBTI people even if you don't believe in God.

Advertisement

"Parental rights" means two things: preventing governments from funding programs that promote inclusion for LGBTI students, and blocking laws that allow transgender teenagers to have their gender identity recognised.

How religious freedom came to mean legal privilege for anti-gay prejudice

This is a far cry from the original, noble meaning of religious freedom.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. ...
  8. 6
  9. 7
  10. 8
  12. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

7 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Rodney Croome is the National Convenor of Australian Marriage Equality and was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2003 for his gay rights advocacy. He is co-author of Why vs Why: Gay Marriage.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Rodney Croome

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 7 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy