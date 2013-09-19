Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Religious have no right to judgment on sexual preference or gender identity

By Robin Banks, Anja Hilkemeijer and Rodney Croome - posted Thursday, 6 December 2018

As Tasmanians, we are bemused, frustrated and deeply concerned by the national debate about whether to ban discrimination against LGBTI students and teachers in faith-based schools.

Such discrimination has been against the law in Tasmania for twenty years.

We are not aware of any problems caused by our enlightened approach.

Advertisement

No school has complained of its religious freedom being impinged.

The sky hasn't fallen in.

But there has been a noticeable increase in inclusion of LGBTI people in religious school communities.

Students and teachers report to us that they feel safer and more accepted than in the past.

The most pronounced shift has been in Catholic schools, some of which have conducted training for teachers in how to tackle anti-LGBTI prejudice, as well as classroom programs about LGBTI acceptance.

But schools from other denominations have also become more accepting.

Advertisement

Of course, prejudice can be still be found in religious school communities, as it can across the community.

But at least there is a legislative framework to hold schools to account if and when they have policies and practices based on prejudice.

Tasmania's law also protects LGBTI staff and clients in other religious organisations such as hospitals, charities, support services and welfare agencies.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Authors

Robin Banks is the former Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, a human rights lawyers and a PhD candidate in discrimination law at the University of Tasmania.

Anja Hilkemeijer is a lecturer in law at the University of Tasmania Law School, specialising in human rights and religious freedom.

Rodney Croome is the National Convenor of Australian Marriage Equality and was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2003 for his gay rights advocacy. He is co-author of Why vs Why: Gay Marriage.

Other articles by these Authors

All articles by Robin Banks
All articles by Anja Hilkemeijer
All articles by Rodney Croome

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy