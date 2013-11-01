Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

A Tasmanian Liberal conscience vote on transgender law reform will diffuse potential hate campaigns

By Rodney Croome - posted Thursday, 14 March 2019

2019 is the thirtieth anniversary of one of the worst episodes in modern Tasmanian history.

In June 1989 Ulverstone hosted Australia's first ever public rally against decriminalising homosexuality, with rallies to follow in Burnie, Launceston and Hobart.

A particularly nasty aspect of these rallies was how Liberal MPs sat in the front row applauding anti-gay speakers because the plan to decriminalise had been proposed by Labor and the Greens.

Advertisement

Those angry rallies tore families and communities apart, and most Tasmanians hope they never happen again.

But tragically, we are seeing a return to politicised prejudice against LGBTI people.

The State Liberal Government is deeply hostile to Labor and Green transgender law reform proposals.

The proposals will do several things, including protecting transgender people from hate speech, after this protection was accidentally removed from the Anti-Discrimination Act a few years ago.

But the two main points of concern about the transgender law reform proposals seem to be these:

First, they will remove the requirement that transgender people have surgery before they can amend their birth certificates so their true gender is officially recognised.

Advertisement

Second, they will allow people to choose not to have gender marked on their birth certificates, including allowing parents that choice in the case of children.

The Government says these proposals have no place in its original legislation which was about bringing Tasmania into line with marriage equality at a federal level.

But when you look at what the Government's legislation actually deals with, that objection makes no sense.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

This article was first published in the Tasmanian Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

13 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Rodney Croome is the National Convenor of Australian Marriage Equality and was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2003 for his gay rights advocacy. He is co-author of Why vs Why: Gay Marriage.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Rodney Croome

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 13 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy