From utopia to branding: what happened to the fairy tale?

Never has fantasy been more commercially successful. Yet it is not obvious that it has become more imaginative. Long before the rise of the modern novel, fairy tales provided generations of listeners and readers with images of transformation, justice, adventure, and hope. They offered something more than entertainment. They opened windows onto worlds that differed fundamentally from the one immediately given.

Today fantasy is more popular than ever. Global audiences consume vast fantasy franchises through books, films, streaming platforms, video games, theme parks, and merchandise. Yet the question remains whether contemporary fantasy still performs the same cultural function as the fairy tale tradition from which it emerged. The answer may be less reassuring than many admirers of modern fantasy suppose.

The contrast between L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and contemporary phenomena such as Wicked and Harry Potter reveals a profound transformation. What was once a vehicle of utopian longing increasingly functions as an extension of consumer culture. Imagination survives, but its social and philosophical horizon has narrowed dramatically.

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To understand this transformation, it is useful to begin with two thinkers who devoted considerable attention to the significance of fairy tales: the philosopher Ernst Bloch, and Jack Zipes, author of Once upon a Time There was Truth: or, Why We Need Fairy-Tales (2026).

For Ernst Bloch, fairy tales are among humanity's most important cultural achievements because they preserve what he called the "principle of hope." Bloch's philosophy begins with a simple observation: human beings are never entirely at home in the world as it exists. We experience hunger, injustice, alienation, loneliness, and mortality. Yet we also possess the capacity to imagine conditions different from those immediately present. Human consciousness reaches beyond what is toward what might be.

This orientation toward possibility is not accidental. It constitutes one of the defining features of human existence. Fairy tales therefore matter because they express what Bloch called the "not-yet-conscious"-those unrealized possibilities latent within both society and ourselves. They give symbolic form to desires that existing institutions cannot satisfy. The castle beyond the mountain, the hidden kingdom, the sleeping princess, the talking animals, the magical helper, the youngest child who succeeds where the powerful fail-all represent more than narrative devices. They embody hopes that reality has not yet fulfilled.

For Bloch, the fairy tale is fundamentally utopian. It points beyond the world as presently organized. This is why fairy tales often invert ordinary social hierarchies. Peasants become kings. Animals become teachers. Children outwit adults. Giants fall before insignificant opponents. The impossible becomes possible. The fairy tale reminds us that reality need not remain what it currently is.

Jack Zipes extends this insight historically and politically. Against approaches that treat fairy tales as timeless literary artifacts, Zipes emphasizes their origins in popular culture. Fairy tales emerged among ordinary people whose lives were frequently characterized by hardship, exploitation, and political powerlessness.

The stories expressed desires that could not be realized within existing social arrangements. For Zipes, fairy tales historically performed a critical function. They kept alive visions of justice, reciprocity, abundance, and freedom. They preserved alternative possibilities against the apparent inevitability of prevailing institutions. This is why Zipes finds Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz particularly significant. Oz presents a world in which conventional forms of authority repeatedly prove illusory. The Wizard himself is exposed as a fraud. The Scarecrow, Tin Woodman, and Cowardly Lion discover that the qualities they seek already exist within them. Cooperation repeatedly triumphs over domination.

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Most importantly, Oz does not simply reproduce the assumptions of ordinary American society. It creates sufficient distance from existing reality to allow readers to imagine different ways of organizing social life. The point is not escapism. The point is estrangement. By stepping outside familiar institutions, readers acquire the ability to view them critically. Oz therefore performs precisely the function Bloch attributes to utopian imagination: it makes alternative possibilities visible.

Yet neither Bloch nor Zipes entirely captures what makes fairy tales powerful. G. K. Chesterton understood something equally important. In Orthodoxy, Chesterton argued that fairy tales do not teach children that dragons exist. Children already know that dragons exist. Fairy tales teach children that dragons can be defeated. The significance of fairy tales therefore lies not primarily in social criticism but in their cultivation of wonder. For Chesterton, modernity suffers from a peculiar exhaustion of imagination. Familiarity breeds indifference. We cease to perceive the astonishing character of ordinary existence.

Fairy tales restore a sense of astonishment. They remind us that existence itself is extraordinary. A tree, a river, a bird, a sunrise-these become marvelous once more when viewed through the lens of enchantment. This insight complements rather than contradicts Bloch. Hope depends upon wonder. One cannot imagine a better world after losing the capacity to perceive value in the world at all. Fairy tales teach gratitude before they teach rebellion.