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Trump needs to end negotiating with Iran

By David Singer - posted Friday, 29 May 2026

President Trump appears to be getting the wrong signals from negotiations being currently conducted with Iran.

On the one hand Trump announced:

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I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Ai Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Ai Nahyan, of the UAE, Emir Tanim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Ai Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a memorandum or understanding pertaining to PEACE.

On the other hand the following report of the negotiations a few hours earlier revealed:

BREAKING | Iran: no deal is close, nuclear issues off the table for now

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday that Pakistan's army chief's visit represents a continuation of diplomacy, and not a breakthrough.

He also confirmed a Qatari delegation met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi today.

On the state of talks: "We cannot say we have reached a point where a deal is close. No, it is not like that. The focus of these negotiations is on ending the war. At this stage, nuclear-related topics are not on the agenda."

On Qatar and diplomacy: "Some countries are trying to offer their good offices to help end the war and prevent escalation, which we value, but our official mediator is Pakistan."

On nuclear rights: "We are members of the NPT and have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. We have stated our positions on highly enriched uranium very clearly."

On why nuclear talks are deferred: "If we try to discuss these topics at this stage, we will not reach a result. We went down this road before; the differences were so great we could not reach an agreement, and the other side destroyed the negotiating table with its unreasonable demands and committed a crime by attacking Iran."

The fact that "nuclear-related topics are not on the agenda" - if correct - would make further negotiations with Iran irrelevant since the purpose of the America-Israel war begun against Iran on 28 February was to prevent Iran imminently attaching a nuclear warhead to its medium and longer range ballistic missiles to bring death to America and Israel.

Iran has already shown the threat its medium range ballistic missiles can be to Israel in directly attacking Israel in:

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April 2024

  • The Trigger: In retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that killed high-ranking officers, Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israel.
  • The Attack: Iran fired over 300 ballistic missiles and suicide drones.

October 2024

Continued over the page...

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The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon was published on 19 July 2015 by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones" – one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

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About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

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All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
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