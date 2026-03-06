Time for Trump to dictate terms of Iran’s surrender

President Trump's patience must have been pushed to its limit with his announcement cancelling Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's visit to Islamabad on April 25 to continue negotiations begun with Iran on April 12 – after Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan on 24 April and Iran said it had not requested any further negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social Trump stated:

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I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!

Surely it must now be crystal clear to Trump that the only way to end this war requires him to impose America's terms for doing so and dispatching Witkoff and Kushner to Islamabad to hand those terms to the Pakistani mediators - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar – for them to deliver to the Iranian officials with whom the Pakistanis have been dealing.

The terms of surrender should be signed as presented - or amended as agreed on - within seven days.

Whilst the terms of surrender remain unexecuted by Iran - the war will continue.

Trump has declared:

Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse - Time is not on their side. A Deal will only be made when it's appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World.

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Israel's Defence Minister has stated:

Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The [Israeli military] is ready in defence and offence, and the targets are marked...

Meantime Saudi Arabia has apparently fallen on hard economic times – announcing that: