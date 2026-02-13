Trump & Netanyahu need to agree on future of Judea and Samaria

It beggars belief that President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can agree on prosecuting a war against Iran but have been unable to agree on the way forward to ending the Arab-Jewish conflict in Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

At a White House press conference on 4 February 2025 – with Netanyahu present – the following exchange took place:

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Q. Do you support-Mr. President, do you support Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria areas, which many believe is the biblical homeland of the Jewish people? President Trump. Well, we're discussing that with many of your representatives. You're represented very well, and people do like the idea, but we haven't taken a position on it yet, but we will be-we'll be making an announcement probably on that very specific topic over the next 4 weeks.

No such announcement has been made to date.

On 24 September 2025 Politico reported:

President Donald Trump promised Arab and Muslim leaders during a meeting Tuesday that he would not allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank, according to six people familiar with the discussion.

On 29 December 2025 Reuters reported Trump stating:

"We have had a discussion, big discussion for a long time on the West Bank. And I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we'll come to a conclusion on the West Bank," Trump said. "I don't want to do that, it will be announced at an appropriate time," Trump said when asked what the disagreement between them was. Netanyahu "will do the right thing," Trump added.

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On 10 February Axios reported Trump stating:

I am against annexation. We have enough things to think about now. We don't need to be dealing with the West Bank...

Three things Trump and those Arab and Muslim leaders have been forced to think about since 10 February that will impact their thinking on the West Bank: