Trump positioning to end the US-Israel-Iran conflict

The stunning military advances made by the US and Israel during the last 7 weeks in the prosecution of their 47 year-long war against Iran could soon see Trump presenting the terms of surrender to be signed by Iran for ending their long-running conflict.

The following Instrument of Surrender – not a ceasefire – was signed by the Japanese on 2 September 1945 and could well constitute a template for Iran's surrender to the US now:

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The Instrument of Surrender would contain terms:

Dealing with the fate of Iran's Uranium stockpiles

Ending Iran's Uranium Enrichment Program

Permanently reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Permanently ending hostilities against America, Israel and any members of the Arab League as may be demanded by Trump

Such as are deemed necessary by America

The longer Iran takes to agree to sign the Instrument of Surrender - or to any amendments of such terms as Trump accepts – the greater will be the pain and financial and economic hardship Iran and Iran's civilian population will be forced to suffer and the more dangerous it will become to allow Iran's enriched stock of uranium – enough to make and fire 11 nuclear bombs - to remain in Iran's possession.

Trump will have to continue to defang and degrade Iran until Iran signs the Instrument of Surrender. There will be no pause in hostilities or prosecuting the conflict whilst the Instrument of Surrender remains unexecuted by Iran.

Ceasefires can be breached and see fighting resume again. An Instrument of Surrender signifies the permanent end of hostilities.

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A Brief History of many ineffective Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreements since Hamas seized control in Gaza in 2007 can be seen here.

Iran has already broken the current two-week "double-sided" cease fire declared by Trump on 7 April (7 April ceasefire) because Iran was unable to provide the complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran admitted it could not locate where it had sunk any mines in the Strait: