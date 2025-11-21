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Pollster Kos Samaras: electoral soothsayer for endless immigration

By Stephen Saunders - posted Friday, 29 May 2026

Greek-origin commentator George Megalogenis has made a vocation of Australia's "cultural diversity" obsession. Doing victory-laps, as we hit 30% overseas born, 50% "migrant origin".

Only Middle East oil-autocracies – now strafed by Iran – really top that.

Move over, George. Greek-origin soothsayer Kos, former election-strategist for Dan Andrews and his chronically indebted immigration-state, has gone next level.

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Post Budget, he posits, the only viable pathway to win federal government "runs through" the most heavily migrant-origin urban electorates, both their citizen-voting and non-citizen migrants.

Albanese takes immigration intakes next level

Post Budget, it must be repeated. It's Labor not the Coalition that's dialled (non-citizen) immigration up to 11.

By a very wide margin, Labor owns the top-five net-migration tallies since federation – 534,000, 429,000, estimates of 305,000, 295,000, and 300,000.

The first four figures are the Albanese-Chalmers ambush of 2022-26. The fifth is Kevin Rudd. Pace Liberal Senator McLachlan, this is mass-migration.

In the Budget itself, Treasurer never mentionsthe mass-migration (population-growth target 1.25%, yet anotherunderestimate) primarily propping up the GDP growth (estimate 1.75%).

With media however, he luxuriates in familiar immigration-porkies. He had "cut" immigration 45% from a Coalition "surge". Net migration was returning to "normal" with a little volatilityin the "forecasts".

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They're not "forecasts" Jim nor do migrants fall like rain. It's deliberate. You said yourself, it "reflects more temporary migrants staying longer". You've doubled to nearly two million the number of temporary visas camped here, closer to three millioncounting NZ. Then throw in, over a million non-citizen permanent residents. The senior Bondi terrorist was one.

The whole world knows now, pick up a student or other visa, come on down, Labor's unlikely to send you back. Labor can easily keep net-migration at 250,000 - or well above.

After WWII till about 2005, normal net-migration averaged about 90,000, then it shot past 200,000. Albanese immigration of 300,000-500,000 is a more radical reengineering.

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About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

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