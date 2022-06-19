Saudi Arabia may soon be joining the Abraham Accords

The US-Israel joint attack on Iran on 28 February could well see Saudi Arabia deciding to join the Abraham Accords sooner rather than later - as Saudi Arabia's own territory– housing US military assets – is right now coming under attack from Iran's missiles.

Saudi Arabia's eventual entry into the Abraham Accords had been signalled at the inaugural meeting of President Trump's Board of Peace on 19 February – which declared:

Our goal by year three, Rafah fully rebuilt unemployment curbed and Gaza connected to the world through an Abrahamic gateway, linking it with Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and extending to India and Europe.

The UAE is a foundation member of the Abraham Accords signed on 15 September 2020 - marking the first normalization efforts between Israel and Arab states since Israel's peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The Accords also broke with the established regional consensus that normalization would require resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict by creating a new state between Israel and Jordan (two-state solution).

Saudi Arabia had in March 2020 been the source of such a solution - authored by an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) - that trashed the two-state solution - calling instead for Palestinian self-determination to take place within a newly merged territorial entity comprising Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) – to be called the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine.

Yet Saudi Arabia baulked at joining the Abraham Accords six months later.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) was raised again on 8 June 2022 in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News - and revised on 19 June 2022.

With no international or Arab League backing for HKOPS - Saudi Arabia returned once again to calling for a two-state solution.

MBS told Trump at the White House on 18 November 2025:

MBS: And we want to be part of the Abraham Accords, but we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of two-state solution. And today we have a healthy discussion with Mr. President that we're going to work on that to be sure that we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible to have that. Trump: I think we're -- you know, I don't want to use the word commitment, but we've had a very good talk on the Abraham Accords. We talked about one-state, two-state -- you know we talked about a lot of things; in a short period of time we'll be discussing it further, too. But I think you have a very good feeling toward the Abraham Accords. MBS: Yes, thank you, Mr. President, we want peace for the Israelis, we want peace for the Palestinians. We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach that date.

Any clear path to a two-state solution sought by MBS disappeared shortly after this meeting – when the latest UN plan – creating a Palestinian State in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem - was gutted - with Gaza's removal from that solution following the Board of Peace decision to treat Gaza as a separate territorial unit.