Attacking world electricity poverty

It's disheartening that the wealthier country governments have chosen electricity generation "winners", i.e., wind and solar, to generate electricity, paid with taxpayer funds, to support the Government Mandates and Subsidies. These actions are unethical to the entire population of 8 billion on this planet, and an insult to the taxpayers in those wealthy countries.

Rather than pursuing the most reliable sources of electricity generation that are also continuous and uninterruptible like nuclear, hydro, coal, or natural gas, wealthier countries are pursuing, with taxpayer dollars, the least reliable source of electricity generation that is also NOT continuous nor reliable, via weather dependent wind turbines and solar panels. Obviously, wealthier countries are pursuing the MOST expensive ways to generate electricity, while those in poverty don't have enough money to subsidize themselves out of a paper bag.

In pursuit of net zero emissions, the Western governments have committed to shuttering reliable fossil plants that are absolutely required to backup wind and solar. If these shuttering's continue as planned, blackouts and grid failure and serious damage could result.

The Western world has spent trillions of dollars on unreliable wind and solar to replace reliable sources of electricity. Wind and solar still produce less than 10% of world electricity. They plan to commit trillions more attempting to eliminate fossil fuels. This is impossible because wind and solar are unreliable and can ONLY generate electricity but cannot replace the 6,000 products and transportation fuels based on fossil fuels. These wasted trillions of dollars could be used to save millions of lives and to pull billions of poor people out of energy poverty.

The world can be divided into wealthy countries and poor countries; those with reliable electricity and those without. Modern societies depend on electricity. To comprehend this, imagine your life after a sudden loss of electricity.

Homes would not have lights, TV, cell phones, cooking, refrigeration, computers, and no heating or air conditioning.

Homes would freeze in the winter and be hot in the summer.

The most urgent problem people would face would be the loss of water because the water treatment plants run on electricity.

People can live only three days without drinking water, and they cannot shower, wash their hands, or flush the toilet.

In a city without electricity:

There are no stores open so there's no food.

Gas pumps don't work, credit cards don't work,

Traffic lights don't work; nothing works.

Imagine high rise apartments without lights, water, AC, or elevators, and toilets that don't flush.

It would be catastrophic if any modern society lost electricity, but the number of people WITHOUT electricity access was about 730 million in 2024.

Those in poverty desperately need and want electricity to lift themselves out of poverty.

Those in poverty want what we have; reliable electricity to provide all the wonderful benefits of modern life enjoyed by those in wealthy countries.

Poverty means: