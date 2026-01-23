Support Us!

Global elites who cling to green policies are clueless about how to sustain life as we know it

By Ronald Stein and Yoshihiro Muronaka - posted Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Global Elites that cling to “green” policies, cannot explain how the more than  341,000 wind turbines currently on the planetwill make:

  • The more than 6,000 products in our daily materialistic lives that did not exist before the 1800’s that are meeting the supply chain demands of today’s hospitals, airports, telecommunications, appliances, electronics, sanitation systems, heating and ventilating systems to support current lifestyles.
  • The transportation fuels that move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of more than 50,000 jets moving people and products, and more than 50,000 merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space program to support life as we know it.

Wind turbines ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products for life as we know it.

The world populated from 1 to 8 billion in less than 200 years from the more than 6,000 products and transportation fuelsmade from fossil fuels.

Today, we’re a materialistic society. Wind and solar CANNOT make EV’s, or any of the products or fuels that get made from fossil fuels that support:

  • Hospitals
  • Airports
  • Militaries
  • Medical equipment
  • Telecommunications
  • Communications systems
  • Space programs
  • Appliances
  • Electronics
  • Sanitation systems
  • Heating and ventilating
  • Transportation - vehicles, rail, ocean, and air
  • Construction - roads and buildings
  • Nearly Half the World’s Population Relies on Synthetic Fertilizers Made from Fossil Fuels

With the help of hospitals, doctors, and medications, life longevity increased from 40 to 75+ during those 200 years.

Wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels MADE from fossil fuels that are supporting humanity.

EVs and ICE vehicles are virtually identical, i.e., the tires, insulation, wires, electronics, glass, etc. are all MADE from fossil fuels, except gasoline, 1 of the 6,000 products from fossil fuels. The other 5,999 products CANNOT be made by wind turbines or solar panels.

The key minerals in an EV batteryare primarily from mining operations in China and Africa that exploit people with yellow, brown, and black skin.  Thus, the Pulitzer Prize Nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations”, as it’s unethical and immoral to financially encourage China and Africa to continue exploiting their people with yellow, brown, and black skin, and inflict environmental degradation on those developing counties, just so wealthy countries can go “green”.

Inside the Congo cobalt mines that exploit children the SKY NEWS 6-minute videois confirmation of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” that describes the human atrocities among folks in poverty so that the wealthy countries can go green.

The costs associated with installing wind turbines and solar panels are heavily dependent on the materials to build those renewables which often come from those working in poverty in China and Africa with cheap labor, using materials extracted with child labor, in mines and facilities with minimal or no workplace safety or environmental safeguards, with every phase fueled by oil, natural gas or coal, further perpetuating the devastation to ecosystems and wildlife.

This article was first published in American Out Loud News.

About the Authors

Ronald Stein is co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations. He is a policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute, and the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and a national TV commentator on energy & infrastructure with Rick Amato.

Yoshihiro Muronaka holds a PE.Jp and is a chemical engineer who currently focuses on evaluating net-zero and decarbonization policies, advocating alternative energy concepts such as "carbon symbiosis", and promoting balanced international energy cooperation.

