'Net-zero' is not affordable by the 6 billion living in poverty

After the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro in early January 2026, Venezuela has been receiving a lot of press the last few weeks.

Of particular interest is that as of today, more than 90 percent of the 30 million Venezuelans, i.e. 27 million, live in poverty. Nearly 70 percent are stuck in extreme poverty. Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on planet Earth, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day. The 27 million Venezuelans represent only about 5% of those 6 billion living in poverty around the world.

Much of the worldwide poverty is concentrated in Asia and Africa, reflecting significant global inequality and shorter life expectancies than those in wealthier countries. A large majority still live at lower income levels, facing challenges even with rising global incomes.

The world population by region is an image worth 1,000 words as virtually no further explanation is needed as the world's population explosion has occurred in the poverty-dominated populations of Africa and Asia.

After we discovered ways to process black tar, i.e., crude oil, through refineries and were able to make into various oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels that support the publics' demands for those products, that is the one of the main reasons we continue to explore for that black tar.

In poor countries, millions of those in poverty die every year.

From indoor air pollution from having to burn wood, charcoal, grass, and dung, because they don't have natural gas, propane or electricity for cooking and heating.

From bacteria and parasites in their water and food, because they don't have electricity, water treatment or refrigeration .

in their water and food, because . From malaria and other diseases, because their substandard clinics and hospitals lack electricity, clean water, sufficient vaccines and antibiotics , even window screens.

It's disheartening that the wealthier country governments have chosen electricity generation "winners," i.e., wind and solar, to generate electricity, paid with taxpayer funds, to support the Government Mandates and Subsidies. Those government leaders that cling to "green" policies, CANNOT explain how wind turbines will make the more than 6,000 products in our daily lives that did not exist before the 1900's, and the fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of more than 50,000 jets moving people and products, and more than 50,000 merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space program.

These same political leaders in the wealthier nations are oblivious to the fact that "net-zero" is NOT affordable by the 6 billion living in poverty! These actions may be unethical to poverty populations of Africa and Asia and an insult to the taxpayers in those wealthy countries who are funding JUST electricity generation from wind and solar.

One of the main causes of the world population growing from 1 to 8 billion was the products made from oil that support today's infrastructures, worldwide economy, and materialistic society that are dependent on PRODUCTS, the same products that CANNOT be made by wind turbines and solar panels although renewable electricity is useful in places without electrical infrastructure for power lines.

Venezuela's capacity to finance net-zero goals, as well as the other 6 billion living in poverty around the world, is minimal due to the severe economic and humanitarian crisis dominated in poverty nations. The financing is expected to come primarily from international sources, multinational development banks, and private foreign investment, rather than the domestic government or population.