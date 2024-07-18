Trump ban on Israel annexing part of West Bank is not forever

President Trump's strident warning to Israel to not annex Judea and Samaria (West Bank) appears to presently apply to all of that territory - but not preclude Israel eventually annexing part of that territory after Trump's 20 point peace plan for reconstructing Gaza has begun to be implemented.

Trump's ban came during this interview:

Question: You told Netanyahu you will not allow him to annex the West Bank. There are still forces in his coalition who are pressing for it. I'm just wondering what, what are the consequences if they move forward? Trump: It won't happen. It won't happen. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened.

Trump's pledge to the Arabs enabled them to issue this following communique:

The Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Arab Republic of Egypt welcome President Donald J. Trump's leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace. They emphasize the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. Along these lines, the ministers welcome the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace , as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank. The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has clarified that Trump's ban on Israel's annexation was limited in time - when responding to a bill applying Israeli law to Judea and Samaria (West Bank) winning preliminary approval from Israel's parliament (Knesset):

That's not something we'd be supportive of right now, and we think it's potentially threatening to the peace deal...

"Right now"?

But what about "sometime later"? – given these following facts:

Israel's right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) is authorised by articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine - preserved until today by article 80 of the 1945 United Nations Charter

Trump's 2020 Peace Plan provided for Israel to annex part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank)

The Knesset passed the following declaration on 18 July 2024:



The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.

Trump's policy regarding Judea and Samaria (West Bank) expressed by his then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 1 July 2019 remains unchanged:

The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law.

The Jewish people has been waiting 3000 years to reclaim sovereignty in Judea and Samaria - its biblical and historic homeland. A little patience will see it starting to eventuate in part with Trump's blessing.