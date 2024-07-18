Trump & Netanyahu struggle to agree on future of Judea & Samaria

President Trump's failure to propose his plan for the future of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) since he promised its release in March 2025 has finally caught up with him.

At a joint press conference with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu held at the White House on 4 February 2025 President Trump was asked:

Mr. President, do you support Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria areas, which many believe is the biblical homeland of the Jewish people?

Trump replied:

Well, we're discussing that with many of your representatives. You're represented very well, and people do like the idea, but we haven't taken a position on it yet. But we will be – we'll be making an announcement probably on that very specific topic over the next four weeks.

Fast forward to a press conference on 30 December 2025 held in Mar-a- Lago with Netanyahu again standing next to him – Trump was involved in the following exchange:

REPORTER: Mr. President, did you have a message for the Prime Minister about the West Bank? And are you at all concerned that settler violence, Israeli settler violence, could be undermining the peace plan? PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we have had a discussion, a big discussion, for a long time on the West Bank. And I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100 percent. But we will come to a conclusion on the West Bank. REPORTER: If I could ask, what is the disagreement? PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I don't want to do that. It'll be announced at an appropriate time. But he will do the right thing. I know that. I know him very well. He will do the right thing. Yes.

Their disagreement seemingly centers around Israel's objection to an independent Palestinian State being created between Israel and Jordan located west of the Jordan River - following the Knesset's decision by a vote of 68 -9 on 18 July 2024:

The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.



It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terror base that operates in coordination with the Iranian-led axis to eliminate the State of Israel. Promoting the idea of a Palestinian state at this time would be a reward for terrorism and would only encourage Hamas and its supporters, who will view this as a victory thanks to the massacre of October 7, 2023, and a prelude to the takeover of jihadist Islam in the Middle East.

Trump stated on 26 September 2025: